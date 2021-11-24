TV Guide Wednesday 24 November 2021 tonight’s programs on TV today





TV Guide Wednesday 24 November

The TV Guide of Wednesday 24 November 2021 it has a first part with the programs of the first 9 channels of the remote control, followed by a thematic space with the TV series broadcast tonight in free or pay and with films. Tonight on TV on Canale 5 the fiction Storia di una famiglia Perbene ends, on Rai 1 the film Bohemian Rhapsody, on Rai 2 the “fiction Wednesday” continues with the second season of Mare Fuori.

Rai 1

18:45 The legacy

8:00 pm Tg1

20:30 Usual Unknowns

21:25 Bohemian Rhapsody 1st Tv

Freddie Mercury, the famous Queen frontman, understood from a young age that he had a talent for music, challenging stereotypes and conventions, managing to establish himself and become the rock star that the whole world admired. The film reconstructs the rise of the band born in 1970 in London, the great successes and its crisis, parallel to that experienced by Freddie for his increasingly unruly life, and then focuses on the historic and epic reunion for the Live Aid in July. 1985.

23:50 Door to door (in the middle of Tg1 5 minutes)



Rai 2

18.50 Blue Bloods

19:40 NCIS 15 × 24

20:30 Tg2

21:05 Tg2 Post

21:20 Sea Out 2 × 03-04

23:30 Restart



Rai 3

8:00 pm Blob

20:20 What happens?

20:45 A place at the Sole 1a Tv

21:20 Who has seen?

00:00 Night Line

Channel 5

18:50 Free fall

8:00 pm Tg5

20:45 Strip the news

21:45 Story of a decent family 1 × 04 1st tv

23:55 Maurizio Costanzo Show

Italy 1

19:30 CSI 13

20:30 NCIS 6

21:20 Wolverine The Immortal

Second film dedicated to Wolverine, with Hugh Jackman. Logan is in Japan where an old acquaintance of his offers him to be mortal in exchange for immortality.

23:45 Constantine

From the comics “Hellblazer”. The exorcist Constantine joins a detective to investigate the suicide of her twin sister

Network 4

19:40 Love storm 1st Tv

20:30 Tonight Italy – Info

21:25 White Zone

00:50 1997 Escape from New York

J. Carpenter’s science fiction film. K. Russel on a mission to free the President of the United States, who has been kidnapped by a gang of criminals.

La7

18:00 Ghost Whisperer

8:00 pm Tg La7

20:30 Half past eight

21:15 It is not the arena

1 o’clock Tg La7

Tv8 (Sky 121)

19:30 Rich Plate – Alessandro Borghese

20:25 Guess My Age

21:30 X Factor 15 fourth live 1st Tv Free

00:10 Maisano permit

Nine (Sky 149)

19:20 Cash or Trash

20:20 Deal with It 1atv

21:30 Agreements and Disagreements

23:00 Aldo Giovanni and Giacomo We did 30



TV series and movies on TV TV Guide Wednesday 24 November 2021

The TV series in the clear

Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt and Tivùsat 158 ​​Sky) 9.10 pm The young inspector Morse

(ch. 27 dtt and Tivùsat 158 ​​Sky) 9.10 pm The young inspector Morse Yellow (ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) 9 pm Unforgettable 4 × 02-03

(ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) 9 pm Unforgettable 4 × 02-03 Top Crime (ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 21:10 All Rise 1 × 19 -20 1a Tv

(ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 21:10 All Rise 1 × 19 -20 1a Tv Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) 9.30 pm Spartacus – The gods of the Arena

(ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) 9.30 pm Spartacus – The gods of the Arena Italy 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) at 21:10 One Piece 1 × 16-17-18

The TV Series on Sky / Premium Channels

Sky Atlantic (ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Dexter New Blood 1 × 03 1st Tv + Yellowjackets 1 × 02 1st Tv

(ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 1 × 03 1st Tv + 1 × 02 1st Tv Sky Series (ch. 112) 9.15 pm Gossip Girl 2021 1 × 05 1st Tv

(ch. 112) 9.15 pm 1 × 05 1st Tv Sky Investigation (ch. 114) 9.15 pm Bull 2 × 15-16

(ch. 114) 9.15 pm 2 × 15-16 Fox (ch. 116) at 21:00 Modern Family 11 × 11-12-13-14

(ch. 116) at 21:00 11 × 11-12-13-14 PremiumCrime (call 118 sat 460 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Major Crimes 5 × 18-19

(call 118 sat 460 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 5 × 18-19 Premium Stories (ch 126) at 9.15 pm Shameless 11 × 09-10

(ch 126) at 9.15 pm 11 × 09-10 Premium Action (ch 128) 9.15 pm The 100 5 × 11-12

Free-to-air movies

20 (ch 20 and TivùSat 151 Sky) at 21:10 Into the Sun

The governor of Tokyo is assassinated and CIA agent Travis Hunter is hired to discover the motives and instigators of the murder.

Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:20 World Invasion

A series of spaceships are launched on Earth by aliens who want to invade it. Sergeant Nantz, a long-time marine, is placed under the orders of a young and inexperienced lieutenant to evacuate a group of civilians.

Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) at 21:10 The Millionaire

Film by D. Boyle, winner of 9 Academy Awards. Jamal is a young man, who lived on the streets of Bombay, looking for social revenge.

Rai Movie (call 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) at 21:10 Enemies for the skin

Lucia and Fabiola are, respectively, the ex-wife and the current wife of Paolo and, apart from him, they really have nothing in common. When the man dies, he leaves them the task of looking after his son Paolo Jr, a Chinese child they didn’t even know existed.

Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:20 I am there

The TV film on the story of Lucia Annibali

Sky (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) at 21:10 Asteroid Final Impact

A gigantic asteroid is about to hit the Earth, putting the whole of humanity in serious danger. A scientist, for whom things are not going well at all, so much so that in recent years he has fallen out of favor, discovers the imminent threat but, when he tries to alert the population, nobody wants to believe him.



Tv2000 (ch. 28 dtt TivùSat 18 157 Sky) at 21:40 The Bible

La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) at 21:10 The recovery of 1st TV nerds

Funny comedy that revolves around the friendship of two high school students struggling with their social image to be reviewed.

Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt and Tivùsat 327 Sky) at 21:10 Water and soap

Rolando, Carlo Verdone, pretends to be a priest and becomes the private tutor of a very young American model.

Pay Sky / Premium movies

Comedy Central (ch. 128) at 21:00 No one can judge me

The beautiful Alice lives a comfortable life in her small villa in Rome, with her husband, a son and three servants. With the sudden death of the man in an accident, the woman discovers that she has inherited only debt, and that the family business is on the verge of bankruptcy. The only way to save the family is to make a lot of money in a short time. So she decides to become a companion, helped in her intent by a beautiful colleague, with a superficial and cynical air.

the F (ch. 135) at 21:10 Pussy Riot – A punk prayer

Documentary that follows the events of the well-known Pussy Riot until their incarceration following their demonstration in the cathedral of Moscow.

Cinema One (ch. 301) 9.15 pm Wanted Choose your destiny

A young man reunites with his long-lost father but discovers he is a murderer. After his murder, his son is recruited by a mysterious agency that deals with professional killers and begins training to follow in his father’s footsteps.

Cinema Two (ch. 302) 9.15 pm Anna Rosenberg

Anna is questioned in a French police station, but she doesn’t know why she was called to testify. The agent who interrogates her accuses her of disturbing facts, appearing to be aware of the woman’s intimate details.

Cinema Collection (ch. 303) at 21:00 Green Lantern

Hal, test pilot, fights an intergalactic war together with the Green Lanterns, who must protect the universe

Cinema Family (ch. 304) at 21:00 Asterix and the realm of the gods

Julius Caesar is determined to obtain the obedience of the Gauls and to this end, he conducts a deforestation operation in a forest located near a village occupied by the much hated Celtic population, in order to force it to submit to Roman culture. Asterix and Obelix immediately ask for help from Panoramix who re-grows the trees at the speed of light.

Cinema Action (ch. 305) at 21:00 The ultimate Boyscout

Joseph Hallenbeck is a private detective with numerous personal problems. His job is to protect a stripper who has been targeted by a thug, but the mission turns out to be more difficult than expected.

Suspenseful cinema (ch. 306) at 21:00 After.Life

Following a car accident, Anna wakes up on the couch at Eliot Deacon’s funeral home, preparing her body for the funeral. The man explains that he has the gift of communicating with the dead.

Romance cinema (ch. 307) at 21:00 Chalet Girl

A young athlete decides to put an end to her career and accepts a job as a waitress in a chalet in the Austrian Alps. Here he discovers snowboarding and love.

Cinema Drama (ch. 308) at 21:00 Cocoon The return

Retirees who left for Antarea at the end of the first film go to Earth to visit relatives. They have to decide whether to return to the planet where one does not age or to remain among humans.

Comedy cinema (ch. 309) at 21:00 The funeral is served

A funeral ceremony turns into a hilarious mess of misunderstandings and small dramas, between hallucinogens and the exchange of corpses.

Premium Cinema 1 9.15 pm Never Back Down Never Surrender

A young man with a difficult past, to take revenge for a humiliation suffered, enters the world of martial arts fights.

Premium Cinema 2 9.15 pm A top model in my bed

Francois Pignon knows how to skillfully juggle the intrigues of high society, having to deal with great lawyers and heads of industry. One day he finds himself in a situation that puts his marriage in crisis and is willing to do anything to convince his wife that the woman he was surprised with is not his mistress: so he decides to pay a stranger to pretend to be her partner. lass.

Premium Cinema 3 9.15 pm Mediterranean

Second World War. A group of Italian soldiers, exhausted by the fighting, ends up on an idyllic Greek island, and after gaining the trust of the population they join the community.



TV Guide Wednesday 24 November 2021 – Shows, Sports and documentaries

Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm Muti Try Aida

(ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm Muti Try Aida Real Time (ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 21:20 Beauty Bus

(ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 21:20 Beauty Bus Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Ferocious! 1st Tv

(ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Ferocious! 1st Tv DMax (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9:25 pm I go to live in the woods Raney Ranch 1a Tv

(ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9:25 pm I go to live in the woods Raney Ranch 1a Tv Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Big Brother Vip

(ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Big Brother Vip Sky One (ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.30 pm The Road to X Factor 1a Tv

(ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.30 pm The Road to X Factor 1a Tv Sky Art (ch 120/400 sat) 9.15 pm 33 laps 1st tv

(ch 120/400 sat) 9.15 pm 33 laps 1st tv Sky Documentaries (ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm Requiem for the American dream 1st Tv

(ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm Requiem for the American dream 1st Tv Sky Nature (ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm Creatures born from the storm 1st tv

(ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm Creatures born from the storm 1st tv Blaze (ch. 124) 9:00 pm Battlebots: challenge to legends

(ch. 124) 9:00 pm Battlebots: challenge to legends MTV (ch. 131) 8:55 pm Ex on the Beach Italia

(ch. 131) 8:55 pm Ex on the Beach Italia Red shrimp (ch. 132) 9.00 pm The wine on the plate 1st tv

