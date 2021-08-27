TV Guide Wednesday 25 August 2021 tonight’s programs on TV today

– Commercial break –
TV Guide Wednesday 25 August 2021
What’s on TV tonight on the top 9 channels? The TV Guide Wednesday 25 August 2021 prime time programs
Rai 1
18:45 Chain reaction
8:00 pm Tg1
20:30 Techetechetè
21:25 Superquark
23:55 Superquark Natura
Rai 2
18.50 A million little things 1 × 02 1st Tv
19:40 NCIS New Orleans 4 × 01
20:30 Tg2
20:55 Croatia – Italy (European Women’s Volleyball)
23:00 Vitalia – At the origins of the party
23:50 hours Light summer
Rai 3
8:00 pm Blob
20:15 Via dei matti n 0
20:45 A place at the Sole 1a Tv
21:20 Extended family members
Antoine is a forty-year-old hardened single who lives his carefree life with different women every night. His life is turned upside down when his roommate moves to Los Angeles, and Jeanne, a beautiful single girl, but with two children in tow, takes his place.
23:15 Yesterday and today
Marisa Laurito Massimo Lopez Tullio Solenghi
Channel 5
18:50 Free fall
8:00 pm Tg5
20:45 Paperissima Sprint
21:35 Almost friends
Blockbuster comedy based on a moving true story. The friendship between a rich disabled man and his caregiver, a former prisoner.
23:40 Station 19 3 × 08 1st Tv free
Italy 1
19:30 CSI 10
20:30 NCIS 2
21:20 Chicago Fire 8 × 15-16 1st Tv Free
23:50 Prodigal Son 1 × 16-17-18 1st Tv Free
Network 4
19:40 Love storm 1st Tv
20:30 Tonight Italy – Info
21:25 White Zone
00:40 Wild Heart
Road movie winner of the Palme d’Or at Cannes directed by D. Lynch (“Mulholland Drive”). Nicolas Cage and Laura Dern are a couple on the run to California.
La7
7:00 pm The Good Wife
8:00 pm Tg La7
20:30 On air
21:15 Hunting Hitler – Hunt for Hitler
Docu-fiction
00:15 hours Tg La7
Tv8 (Sky 121)
19:30 4 restaurants
20:15 4 hotels
21:30 X Factor People – 10 years of auditions
23:30 Italia’s got talent Best of
Nine (Sky 149)
19:20 Nightmare restaurants
20:20 Deal with It
21:40 The sign of the dragonfly – Dragonfly
A Chicago doctor, distraught by the loss of his wife, continues to work on his humanitarian mission convinced that she is contacting him from the afterlife.
23:20 Instinct – Primal instinct
An anthropologist, who has lived with gorillas for years, is locked up in a criminal asylum. A doctor tries to understand the reasons for his apparent insanity, which led to the murder of two people.
TV series and movies on TV TV Guide Wednesday 25 August 2021
The TV series in the clear
- Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:20 While I was away 1 × 05
- Yellow (ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) 9 pm Tatort – Crime scene
- Top Crime (ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 21:10 Law & Order: SVU 20 × 17-18
The TV Series on Sky / Premium Channels
- Sky Atlantic (ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm True Detective 2 × 07-08
- Sky Series (ch. 112) 9.15 pm Mirage 1 × 03-04 1st Tv
- Sky Investigation (ch. 114) 9.15 pm Bull 1 × 15-16
- Fox (ch. 116) at 21:00 The Good Doctor 2 × 01-02-03
- PremiumCrime (ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Major Crimes 4 × 15-16
- Premium Stories (ch 126) at 9.15 pm The Bold Type 4 × 11-12
- Premium Action (ch 128) 9.15 pm Heroes Reborn 1 × 11-12-13
Free-to-air movies
20 (ch. 20 dtt and TivùSat 151 Sky) at 21:10 Batman and Robin
Sequel to “Batman Forever,” starring George Clooney as Batman. Mr. Freeze, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Poison Ivy, Uma Thurman, want to freeze Gotham City
Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:20 Cold is the night
Single mother Chloe’s motel is the scene of a brutal double murder involving the mysterious Rat. To prevent social services from taking her daughter away from Chloe, the woman will have to help the man in spite of herself to deal with the affair.
Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) at 21:10 The reserves
In 1987, professional football players went on strike, and so the reserves entered the field.
Rai Movie (call 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) at 21:10 Put Grandma in the freezer
Italy, third millennium. Claudia, freelance restorer, plans to freeze her missing grandmother so as not to lose her pension. Will they find out?
Sky (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) at 21:10 Swamp Shark
As some Louisiana vacationers prepare for the annual alligator festival, a huge shark is making its way up the waters of a river.
Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt and Tivùsat 158 Sky) at 21:10 Cassandre Countercurrent
During a transfer from prison, two prisoners manage to escape. One of them shoots Marco Delgal. Cassandre and his team must find the fugitives as quickly as possible
La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) at 21:10 Just married
Four weddings, a thousand ups and downs and a single goal: to reach the altar and pronounce the fateful yes
Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt and Tivùsat 327 Sky) at 21:10 Let’s undress so shamelessly
Four episodes that tell of triangles, deceptions and betrayals.
Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) at 21:30 Journey to the dinosaur island
Following a plane crash, a little boy finds himself in an unknown land populated by dinosaurs and a girl who claims to have been there since the 1950s.
Italy 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) at 21:10 Lupine III The secret page of Marco Polo
An intriguing mystery takes Lupine on a new adventure around the world. You will find yourself in Italy on the trail of the legendary treasure of Marco Polo.
Pay Sky / Premium movies
the F (ch. 135) at 21:10 Pussy Riot A punk prayer
Su laeffe the documentary that tells the political and judicial story of Pussy Riot: the riot, punk rock and feminist collective that dared to challenge the Russian political and institutional establishment
Cinema One (ch. 301) 9.15 pm Red
Spy-action with Bruce Willis, John Malkovich, Helen Mirren and Morgan Freeman. The CIA wants to eliminate a group of former secret agents, experts and in possession of burning information (USA 2010)
Cinema Two (ch. 302) 9.15 pm Judas and the Black Messiah
2 Oscars at the biopic with Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield. Chicago, 1960s: a petty criminal, blackmailed by the FBI, infiltrates the Black Panthers to help capture their leader (USA 2021)
Cinema Collection (ch. 303) at 21:00 Mom or Dad?
Paola Cortellesi and Antonio Albanese in the remake of a French comedy. Two divorced spouses engage in a no-holds-barred war to avoid custody of their children (ITA 2017)
Cinema Family (ch. 304) at 21:00 ET Extra terrestrial
4 Oscars to Steven Spielberg’s thrilling science fiction masterpiece. A child protects an alien left on Earth from scientists and helps him return to his planet (USA 1982)
Cinema Action (ch. 305) at 21:00 Mortal Kombat
The new explosive adventure inspired by the famous videogame saga. The greatest champions of the Earth challenge the enemies of the Outworld in a battle for the destiny of the Universe (USA 2021)
Suspenseful cinema (ch. 306) at 21:00 The Room The room of desire
Psychological thriller with Olga Kurylenko and Kevin Janssens. A young couple moves into a house equipped with a secret room, where any wish can be fulfilled (BEL / FRA / LUX 2019)
Romance cinema (ch. 307) at 21:00 Shall we dance
Romantic comedy with Richard Gere, Jennifer Lopez and Susan Sarandon. A man suffocated by his daily routine finds the joy of living thanks to a dance teacher (USA 2004)
Cinema Drama (ch. 308) at 9.45pm Judas and the Black Messiah
Comedy cinema (ch. 309) at 21:00 Miss FBI Special Infiltrator
Sequel to ‘Miss Detective’ starring Sandra Bullock. Promoted to female image for the FBI, agent Gracie Hart returns to action when her best friend is kidnapped in Las Vegas (USA 2005)
Premium Cinema 1 9.15 pm The mercenaries 3
Third film in the saga with a great cast. The team comes face to face with an enemy they thought they had already eliminated.
Premium Cinema 2 9.15 pm Oh Mama!
Soundtrack with the famous Abba songs, sung, danced and acted by the entire cast of the film, which includes Meryl Streep and Pierce Brosnan and Colin Firth.
Premium Cinema 3 9.15 pm Indivisible
Award-winning film. Two Siamese sisters, A. and M. Fontana, singers, exploited by their father-manager, dream of an independence they never had and a different life
TV Guide Wednesday 25 August 2021 – Shows, Sports and documentaries
- Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm The Magic Flute
- Tv2000 (ch. 28 dtt TivùSat 18 157 Sky) 9:40 pm The Magnificent 7
- Real Time (ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) 9.20 pm The man with huge testicles + Dr. Pimple Popper
- Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Wild Portugal 1st Tv
- DMax (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) at 21:25 Life Below Zero 1st Tv
- Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) 9.15 pm Humble Rest World Show
- Sky One (ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.30 pm Wedding at Prima Vista Australia 7 × 30 1a Tv
- Sky Art (ch 120/400 sat) 9.15 pm The Clash Rebel Truce
- Sky Documentaries (ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm Social Network Millions of followers, zero friends 1st tv
- Sky Nature (ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm The land of the Big Cats
- Blaze (ch. 124) at 21:00 In search of the limits of reality
- Comedy Central (ch. 128) at 21:00 Comedy Central Tour
- MTV (ch. 131) 9.10pm Jersey Shore Family Vacation + Ex on the Beach
- Red shrimp (ch. 132) 9.30 pm In Itinere
- Sky Sport One 9.00 pm Dinamo Zagreb – Shreiff
- Sky Sport Football 21:00 Live Goal Playoff
