TV Guide Wednesday 25 August 2021 tonight’s programs on TV today





– Commercial break –

TV Guide Wednesday 25 August 2021

What’s on TV tonight on the top 9 channels? The TV Guide Wednesday 25 August 2021 prime time programs

Rai 1

18:45 Chain reaction

8:00 pm Tg1

20:30 Techetechetè

21:25 Superquark

23:55 Superquark Natura



Rai 2

18.50 A million little things 1 × 02 1st Tv

19:40 NCIS New Orleans 4 × 01

20:30 Tg2

20:55 Croatia – Italy (European Women’s Volleyball)

23:00 Vitalia – At the origins of the party

23:50 hours Light summer

Rai 3

8:00 pm Blob

20:15 Via dei matti n 0

20:45 A place at the Sole 1a Tv

21:20 Extended family members

Antoine is a forty-year-old hardened single who lives his carefree life with different women every night. His life is turned upside down when his roommate moves to Los Angeles, and Jeanne, a beautiful single girl, but with two children in tow, takes his place.

23:15 Yesterday and today

Marisa Laurito Massimo Lopez Tullio Solenghi

Channel 5

18:50 Free fall

8:00 pm Tg5

20:45 Paperissima Sprint

21:35 Almost friends

Blockbuster comedy based on a moving true story. The friendship between a rich disabled man and his caregiver, a former prisoner.

23:40 Station 19 3 × 08 1st Tv free

Italy 1

19:30 CSI 10

20:30 NCIS 2

21:20 Chicago Fire 8 × 15-16 1st Tv Free

23:50 Prodigal Son 1 × 16-17-18 1st Tv Free

Network 4

19:40 Love storm 1st Tv

20:30 Tonight Italy – Info

21:25 White Zone

00:40 Wild Heart

Road movie winner of the Palme d’Or at Cannes directed by D. Lynch (“Mulholland Drive”). Nicolas Cage and Laura Dern are a couple on the run to California.

La7

7:00 pm The Good Wife

8:00 pm Tg La7

20:30 On air

21:15 Hunting Hitler – Hunt for Hitler

Docu-fiction

00:15 hours Tg La7

Tv8 (Sky 121)

19:30 4 restaurants

20:15 4 hotels

21:30 X Factor People – 10 years of auditions

23:30 Italia’s got talent Best of

Nine (Sky 149)

19:20 Nightmare restaurants

20:20 Deal with It

21:40 The sign of the dragonfly – Dragonfly

A Chicago doctor, distraught by the loss of his wife, continues to work on his humanitarian mission convinced that she is contacting him from the afterlife.

23:20 Instinct – Primal instinct

An anthropologist, who has lived with gorillas for years, is locked up in a criminal asylum. A doctor tries to understand the reasons for his apparent insanity, which led to the murder of two people.



TV series and movies on TV TV Guide Wednesday 25 August 2021

The TV series in the clear

Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:20 While I was away 1 × 05

(ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:20 While I was away 1 × 05 Yellow (ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) 9 pm Tatort – Crime scene

(ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) 9 pm Tatort – Crime scene Top Crime (ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 21:10 Law & Order: SVU 20 × 17-18

The TV Series on Sky / Premium Channels

Sky Atlantic (ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm True Detective 2 × 07-08

(ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 2 × 07-08 Sky Series (ch. 112) 9.15 pm Mirage 1 × 03-04 1st Tv

(ch. 112) 9.15 pm 1 × 03-04 1st Tv Sky Investigation (ch. 114) 9.15 pm Bull 1 × 15-16

(ch. 114) 9.15 pm 1 × 15-16 Fox (ch. 116) at 21:00 The Good Doctor 2 × 01-02-03

(ch. 116) at 21:00 2 × 01-02-03 PremiumCrime (ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Major Crimes 4 × 15-16

(ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 4 × 15-16 Premium Stories (ch 126) at 9.15 pm The Bold Type 4 × 11-12

(ch 126) at 9.15 pm 4 × 11-12 Premium Action (ch 128) 9.15 pm Heroes Reborn 1 × 11-12-13

If you are looking for streaming TV series, here you will find our catalogs by platform:

Click here for the Netflix catalog; Click here for the Prime Video catalog Click here for the Apple Tv + catalog Click here for the StarzPlay catalog Click here for the Infinity catalog Click here for the TIMVISION catalog Click here for the Sky Box Sets and NowTV catalog Click here for the Disney + catalog

Free-to-air movies

20 (ch. 20 dtt and TivùSat 151 Sky) at 21:10 Batman and Robin

Sequel to “Batman Forever,” starring George Clooney as Batman. Mr. Freeze, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Poison Ivy, Uma Thurman, want to freeze Gotham City

Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:20 Cold is the night

Single mother Chloe’s motel is the scene of a brutal double murder involving the mysterious Rat. To prevent social services from taking her daughter away from Chloe, the woman will have to help the man in spite of herself to deal with the affair.

Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) at 21:10 The reserves

In 1987, professional football players went on strike, and so the reserves entered the field.

Rai Movie (call 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) at 21:10 Put Grandma in the freezer

Italy, third millennium. Claudia, freelance restorer, plans to freeze her missing grandmother so as not to lose her pension. Will they find out?

Sky (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) at 21:10 Swamp Shark

As some Louisiana vacationers prepare for the annual alligator festival, a huge shark is making its way up the waters of a river.



Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt and Tivùsat 158 ​​Sky) at 21:10 Cassandre Countercurrent

During a transfer from prison, two prisoners manage to escape. One of them shoots Marco Delgal. Cassandre and his team must find the fugitives as quickly as possible

La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) at 21:10 Just married

Four weddings, a thousand ups and downs and a single goal: to reach the altar and pronounce the fateful yes

Loading... Advertisements

Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt and Tivùsat 327 Sky) at 21:10 Let’s undress so shamelessly

Four episodes that tell of triangles, deceptions and betrayals.

Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) at 21:30 Journey to the dinosaur island

Following a plane crash, a little boy finds himself in an unknown land populated by dinosaurs and a girl who claims to have been there since the 1950s.

Italy 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) at 21:10 Lupine III The secret page of Marco Polo

An intriguing mystery takes Lupine on a new adventure around the world. You will find yourself in Italy on the trail of the legendary treasure of Marco Polo.

Pay Sky / Premium movies

the F (ch. 135) at 21:10 Pussy Riot A punk prayer

Su laeffe the documentary that tells the political and judicial story of Pussy Riot: the riot, punk rock and feminist collective that dared to challenge the Russian political and institutional establishment

Cinema One (ch. 301) 9.15 pm Red

Spy-action with Bruce Willis, John Malkovich, Helen Mirren and Morgan Freeman. The CIA wants to eliminate a group of former secret agents, experts and in possession of burning information (USA 2010)

Cinema Two (ch. 302) 9.15 pm Judas and the Black Messiah

2 Oscars at the biopic with Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield. Chicago, 1960s: a petty criminal, blackmailed by the FBI, infiltrates the Black Panthers to help capture their leader (USA 2021)

Cinema Collection (ch. 303) at 21:00 Mom or Dad?

Paola Cortellesi and Antonio Albanese in the remake of a French comedy. Two divorced spouses engage in a no-holds-barred war to avoid custody of their children (ITA 2017)

Cinema Family (ch. 304) at 21:00 ET Extra terrestrial

4 Oscars to Steven Spielberg’s thrilling science fiction masterpiece. A child protects an alien left on Earth from scientists and helps him return to his planet (USA 1982)

Cinema Action (ch. 305) at 21:00 Mortal Kombat

The new explosive adventure inspired by the famous videogame saga. The greatest champions of the Earth challenge the enemies of the Outworld in a battle for the destiny of the Universe (USA 2021)

Suspenseful cinema (ch. 306) at 21:00 The Room The room of desire

Psychological thriller with Olga Kurylenko and Kevin Janssens. A young couple moves into a house equipped with a secret room, where any wish can be fulfilled (BEL / FRA / LUX 2019)

Romance cinema (ch. 307) at 21:00 Shall we dance

Romantic comedy with Richard Gere, Jennifer Lopez and Susan Sarandon. A man suffocated by his daily routine finds the joy of living thanks to a dance teacher (USA 2004)

Cinema Drama (ch. 308) at 9.45pm Judas and the Black Messiah

Comedy cinema (ch. 309) at 21:00 Miss FBI Special Infiltrator

Sequel to ‘Miss Detective’ starring Sandra Bullock. Promoted to female image for the FBI, agent Gracie Hart returns to action when her best friend is kidnapped in Las Vegas (USA 2005)

Premium Cinema 1 9.15 pm The mercenaries 3

Third film in the saga with a great cast. The team comes face to face with an enemy they thought they had already eliminated.

Premium Cinema 2 9.15 pm Oh Mama!

Soundtrack with the famous Abba songs, sung, danced and acted by the entire cast of the film, which includes Meryl Streep and Pierce Brosnan and Colin Firth.

Premium Cinema 3 9.15 pm Indivisible

Award-winning film. Two Siamese sisters, A. and M. Fontana, singers, exploited by their father-manager, dream of an independence they never had and a different life



TV Guide Wednesday 25 August 2021 – Shows, Sports and documentaries

Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm The Magic Flute

(ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm The Magic Flute Tv2000 (ch. 28 dtt TivùSat 18 157 Sky) 9:40 pm The Magnificent 7

(ch. 28 dtt TivùSat 18 157 Sky) 9:40 pm The Magnificent 7 Real Time (ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) 9.20 pm The man with huge testicles + Dr. Pimple Popper

(ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) 9.20 pm The man with huge testicles + Dr. Pimple Popper Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Wild Portugal 1st Tv

(ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Wild Portugal 1st Tv DMax (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) at 21:25 Life Below Zero 1st Tv

(ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) at 21:25 Life Below Zero 1st Tv Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) 9.15 pm Humble Rest World Show

(ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) 9.15 pm Humble Rest World Show Sky One (ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.30 pm Wedding at Prima Vista Australia 7 × 30 1a Tv

(ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.30 pm Wedding at Prima Vista Australia 7 × 30 1a Tv Sky Art (ch 120/400 sat) 9.15 pm The Clash Rebel Truce

(ch 120/400 sat) 9.15 pm The Clash Rebel Truce Sky Documentaries (ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm Social Network Millions of followers, zero friends 1st tv

(ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm Social Network Millions of followers, zero friends 1st tv Sky Nature (ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm The land of the Big Cats

(ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm The land of the Big Cats Blaze (ch. 124) at 21:00 In search of the limits of reality

(ch. 124) at 21:00 In search of the limits of reality Comedy Central (ch. 128) at 21:00 Comedy Central Tour

(ch. 128) at 21:00 Comedy Central Tour MTV (ch. 131) 9.10pm Jersey Shore Family Vacation + Ex on the Beach

(ch. 131) 9.10pm Jersey Shore Family Vacation + Ex on the Beach Red shrimp (ch. 132) 9.30 pm In Itinere

(ch. 132) 9.30 pm In Itinere Sky Sport One 9.00 pm Dinamo Zagreb – Shreiff

9.00 pm Dinamo Zagreb – Shreiff Sky Sport Football 21:00 Live Goal Playoff

Complete programming Rai, Mediaset, Sky, Discovery

Movies, TV series, Documentaries always available in streaming on Netflix, Amazon, TIMVISION, NowTV / SkyOnDemand, Infinity

– Commercial break –