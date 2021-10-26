TV Guide Wednesday 27 October 2021 tonight’s programs on TV today





– Commercial break –

TV Guide Wednesday 27 October 2021

The TV Guide of Wednesday 27 October 2021 it has a first part with the programs of the first 9 channels of the remote control, followed by a thematic space with the TV series broadcast tonight in free or pay and with films. Tonight on tv on Rai 1 the film My Brother Chases dinosaurs in first vision, continues the third season of Il Cacciatore on Rai 2, Luce dei Tuoi eyes on Canale 5.

Rai 1

18:45 The legacy

8:00 pm Tg1

20:30 Usual Unknowns

21:25 My Brother Chases Dinosaurs 1st tv

Jack has a brother, Gio, who has Down syndrome; As a child, Jack believed the tender lie his parents told him, namely that Gio is a ‘special’ child. Now that he is about to go to high school, Jack no longer believes that his brother is a superhero and is almost ashamed of him, especially since he met Arianna, his first crush.

23:20 Door to door (in the middle of Tg1 5 minutes)



Rai 2

18.50 Blue Bloods

19:40 NCIS New Orleans 4 × 17

20:30 Tg2

21:05 Tg2 Post

21:20 The Hunter 3 × 03-04 1st Tv

23:30 90 minutes



Rai 3

8:00 pm Blob

20:20 What happens?

20:45 A place at the Sole 1a Tv

21:20 Who has seen?

00:00 Night Line

Channel 5

18:50 Free fall

8:00 pm Tg5

20:45 Strip the news

21:45 Light of your eyes 1 × 06 1st tv

23:50 Costanzo’s interview

Italy 1

19:30 CSI 13

20:30 NCIS 4

21:20 Honolulu

00:10 Pressing



Network 4

19:40 Love storm 1st Tv

20:30 Tonight Italy – Info

21:25 White Zone

00:40 Reporter confession

La7

18:00 Ghost Whisperer

8:00 pm Tg La7

20:30 Half past eight

21:15 It is not the arena

1 o’clock Tg La7

Tv8 (Sky 121)

19:30 Rich Plate – Alessandro Borghese

20:25 Guess My Age 1st tv

21:30 X Factor 15

23:50 Masterchef 10

Nine (Sky 149)

19:20 Cash or Trash

20:20 Deal with It 1atv

21:30 Agreements and Disagreements

23:00 Beyond the victory



TV series and movies on TV TV Guide Wednesday 27 October 2021

The TV series in the clear

Yellow (ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) 9 pm Unforgettable 4 × 02-03

(ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) 9 pm Unforgettable 4 × 02-03 Top Crime (ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 21:10 All Rise 1 × 11 -12 1a Tv

(ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 21:10 All Rise 1 × 11 -12 1a Tv Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) 9.30 pm Spartacus – The war of the damned

(ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) 9.30 pm Spartacus – The war of the damned Italy 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) at 21:10 One Piece 1 × 04-05-06

The TV Series on Sky / Premium Channels

Sky Atlantic (ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm The Undoing – The hidden truths 1 × 03-04

(ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 1 × 03-04 Sky Series (ch. 112) 9.15 pm Gossip Girl 2021 1 × 01-02 1st Tv

(ch. 112) 9.15 pm 1 × 01-02 1st Tv Sky Investigation (ch. 114) 9.15 pm Bull 2 × 07-08

(ch. 114) 9.15 pm 2 × 07-08 Fox (ch. 116) at 21:00 Modern Family 10 × 17-18-19-20

(ch. 116) at 21:00 10 × 17-18-19-20 PremiumCrime (ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Major Crimes 5 × 10-11

(ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 5 × 10-11 Premium Stories (ch 126) at 9.15 pm Shameless 11 × 01-02

(ch 126) at 9.15 pm 11 × 01-02 Premium Action (ch 128) 9.15 pm The 100 5 × 04-05

If you are looking for streaming TV series, here you will find our catalogs by platform:

Click here for the Netflix catalog; Here for the Prime Video catalog The Apple Tv + catalog Click here for the StarzPlay catalog The Infinity catalog Click here for the TIMVISION catalog Here for the Sky Box Sets and NowTV catalog Click here for the Disney + catalog

Free-to-air movies

20 (ch 20 and TivùSat 151 Sky) at 21:10 The Keeper

Steven Seagal is a policeman who with a colleague breaks into the lair of some traffickers. The stolen money will trigger a fight between the two.

Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:20 Jungle

Former military Yossi Ghinsberg travels to South America to embark on a journey into the pristine jungle and finds three adventure companions, but when the group falls apart, the struggle for survival begins.

Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) at 21:10 The Departed – Good and Evil

Four Oscars for Martin Scorsese’s masterpiece, with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jack Nicholson, Matt Damon.

Rai Movie (call 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) at 21:10 Moments of negligible happiness

Paolo, engineer, lives in Palermo with his wife and two children. He leads a quiet and mediocre existence: he has occasional extramarital affairs, watches Palermo matches at the bar with friends. He always crosses an intersection on a moped while the traffic light is red, but one day he is fatally hit by a car. Finding himself in the afterlife, Paul begins, thanks to an angel, to re-evaluate his entire life. He will thus find himself in front of his shortcomings, but will be able to take advantage of one last chance.

Sky (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) at 21:10 The prophecy of the Maya

The Earth is devastated by a series of geological disasters that follow a violent earthquake that engulfed the Black Sea. Strangely enough, the events were all foretold by Rupert Crane, writer of catastrophic novels. Involved in spite of themselves, the young Eric and Brook find Crane dead and in possession of an ancient device capable of seeing into the future. Thanks to this, they discover that to stop the devastation it is necessary to find ancient statues, starting a long race against time.



Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt and Tivùsat 158 ​​Sky) at 21:10 The mysteries of Aurora Teagarden – The mystery theater

Aurora goes to a conference for writers and mystery book lovers and during a theatrical staging, one of the actresses is murdered. The main suspect is Phillip, the librarian’s cousin, but thanks to the teamwork of the Real Murders Club, and the exceptional participation of Lynn, the real perpetrator will be exposed.

Loading... Advertisements

Tv2000 (ch. 28 dtt TivùSat 18 157 Sky) at 21:40 Felicia Kneaded

La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) at 21:10 The Twilight Saga Eclipse

Bella must make a choice between Edward and Jacob as a series of brutal murders terrorizes the city of Seattle.

Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt and Tivùsat 327 Sky) at 21:10 A boss in the living room

North and South clash in bickering between Cristina and her brother Ciro, boss under house arrest. With Paola Cortellesi and Rocco Papaleo

Pay Sky / Premium movies

the F (ch. 135) at 21:10 The big notebook

Adapted from the novel by Agota Kristof, at the end of the Second World War, two twins entrusted to an inhuman grandmother write down the mistakes they have suffered in a diary

Cinema One (ch. 301) 9.15 pm Do not kill me

Alice Pagani and Rocco Fasano in a dark love story; the love between Robin and Mirta ends in tragedy but the girl turns into a strange creature

Cinema Two (ch. 302) 9.15 pm American Pastoral

First work by Ewan McGregor, the existence of a businessman is shattered when his daughter carries out an attack

Cinema Collection (ch. 303) at 21:00 Little shivers

Adventure with Jack Black from the novels of Robert L. Stine

Cinema Family (ch. 304) at 21:00 Jumanji The Next Level

Spencer dives back into Jumanji and his friends brave the dangers to save him

Cinema Action (ch. 305) at 21:00 Mission Impossible Phantom Protocol

Fourth chapter, Agent Hunt must track down the terrorist organization that destroyed the Kremlin

Suspenseful cinema (ch. 306) at 21:00 Until the last clue

Los Angeles shrewd deputy sheriff gets involved in investigation of serial killer as his dark past resurfaces

Romance cinema (ch. 307) at 21:00 Because mom tells you

2007 Sentimental Comedy starring Diane Keaton and Mandy Moore; An over-protective mom posts an ad on the internet to find a husband for her introverted daughter

Cinema Drama (ch. 308) at 21:00 The Session – The appointments

A paralyzed man wants to lose his virginity and goes to a sex therapist

Comedy cinema (ch. 309) at 21:00 A summer in the Caribbean

Episode comedy by Carlo Vanzina on the island of Antigua

Premium Cinema 1 9.15 pm Kong Skull Island

Spectacular reboot of the King Kong franchise, with a stellar cast. The legendary Isle of Skulls hides perilous pitfalls.

Premium Cinema 2 9.15 pm Zack and Miri Love at first sex!

Zack and Miri (Seth Rogen and Elizabeth Banks of “40 years a virgin”) are two friends who decide to make a porn movie to solve their financial problems.

Premium Cinema 3 9.15 pm Whole life ahead

Virzi’s grotesque comedy, about the world of precariat. Marta, a recent graduate in philosophy, ends up working in a call center.



TV Guide Wednesday 27 October 2021 – Shows, Sports and documentaries

Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm The Cinderella

(ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm The Cinderella Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:20 So and what

(ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:20 So and what Real Time (ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 21:20 Beauty Bus 1st Tv

(ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 21:20 Beauty Bus 1st Tv Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Fast and lethal The animal world and speed

(ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Fast and lethal The animal world and speed DMax (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9:25 pm A family out of this world 1st Tv

(ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9:25 pm A family out of this world 1st Tv Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Big Brother Vip

(ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Big Brother Vip Sky One (ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.30 pm The Road to X Factor

(ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.30 pm The Road to X Factor Sky Art (ch 120/400 sat) 9.15 pm This is Paul McCartney 1st tv

(ch 120/400 sat) 9.15 pm This is Paul McCartney 1st tv Sky Documentaries (ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm From Chuck Norris to Bo Derek

(ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm From Chuck Norris to Bo Derek Sky Nature (ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm Natural Castles + Wild Mountains

(ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm Natural Castles + Wild Mountains Blaze (ch. 124) 9:00 pm Battlebots: challenge to legends

(ch. 124) 9:00 pm Battlebots: challenge to legends Comedy Central (ch. 128) 21:00 Most Ridculous + 22:00 CC Zap

(ch. 128) 21:00 Most Ridculous + 22:00 CC Zap MTV (ch. 131) 8:55 pm Ex on the Beach Italia

(ch. 131) 8:55 pm Ex on the Beach Italia Red shrimp (ch. 132) 9:00 pm At Simo’s house + 9:30 pm My pizza is a journey

(ch. 132) 9:00 pm At Simo’s house + 9:30 pm My pizza is a journey Sky Sport Uno / DAZN 20:45 Empoli – Inter

Complete programming Rai, Mediaset, Sky, Discovery

Movies, TV series, Documentaries always available in streaming on Netflix, Amazon, TIMVISION, NowTV / SkyOnDemand, Infinity

– Commercial break –