TV Guide Wednesday 27 October 2021 tonight’s programs on TV today

– Commercial break –
TV Guide Wednesday 27 October 2021
The TV Guide of Wednesday 27 October 2021 it has a first part with the programs of the first 9 channels of the remote control, followed by a thematic space with the TV series broadcast tonight in free or pay and with films. Tonight on tv on Rai 1 the film My Brother Chases dinosaurs in first vision, continues the third season of Il Cacciatore on Rai 2, Luce dei Tuoi eyes on Canale 5.
Rai 1
18:45 The legacy
8:00 pm Tg1
20:30 Usual Unknowns
21:25 My Brother Chases Dinosaurs 1st tv
Jack has a brother, Gio, who has Down syndrome; As a child, Jack believed the tender lie his parents told him, namely that Gio is a ‘special’ child. Now that he is about to go to high school, Jack no longer believes that his brother is a superhero and is almost ashamed of him, especially since he met Arianna, his first crush.
23:20 Door to door (in the middle of Tg1 5 minutes)
Rai 2
18.50 Blue Bloods
19:40 NCIS New Orleans 4 × 17
20:30 Tg2
21:05 Tg2 Post
21:20 The Hunter 3 × 03-04 1st Tv
23:30 90 minutes
Rai 3
8:00 pm Blob
20:20 What happens?
20:45 A place at the Sole 1a Tv
21:20 Who has seen?
00:00 Night Line
Channel 5
18:50 Free fall
8:00 pm Tg5
20:45 Strip the news
21:45 Light of your eyes 1 × 06 1st tv
23:50 Costanzo’s interview
Italy 1
19:30 CSI 13
20:30 NCIS 4
21:20 Honolulu
00:10 Pressing
Network 4
19:40 Love storm 1st Tv
20:30 Tonight Italy – Info
21:25 White Zone
00:40 Reporter confession
La7
18:00 Ghost Whisperer
8:00 pm Tg La7
20:30 Half past eight
21:15 It is not the arena
1 o’clock Tg La7
Tv8 (Sky 121)
19:30 Rich Plate – Alessandro Borghese
20:25 Guess My Age 1st tv
21:30 X Factor 15
23:50 Masterchef 10
Nine (Sky 149)
19:20 Cash or Trash
20:20 Deal with It 1atv
21:30 Agreements and Disagreements
23:00 Beyond the victory
TV series and movies on TV TV Guide Wednesday 27 October 2021
The TV series in the clear
- Yellow (ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) 9 pm Unforgettable 4 × 02-03
- Top Crime (ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 21:10 All Rise 1 × 11 -12 1a Tv
- Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) 9.30 pm Spartacus – The war of the damned
- Italy 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) at 21:10 One Piece 1 × 04-05-06
The TV Series on Sky / Premium Channels
- Sky Atlantic (ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm The Undoing – The hidden truths 1 × 03-04
- Sky Series (ch. 112) 9.15 pm Gossip Girl 2021 1 × 01-02 1st Tv
- Sky Investigation (ch. 114) 9.15 pm Bull 2 × 07-08
- Fox (ch. 116) at 21:00 Modern Family 10 × 17-18-19-20
- PremiumCrime (ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Major Crimes 5 × 10-11
- Premium Stories (ch 126) at 9.15 pm Shameless 11 × 01-02
- Premium Action (ch 128) 9.15 pm The 100 5 × 04-05
If you are looking for streaming TV series, here you will find our catalogs by platform:
- Click here for the Netflix catalog;
- Here for the Prime Video catalog
- The Apple Tv + catalog
- Click here for the StarzPlay catalog
- The Infinity catalog
- Click here for the TIMVISION catalog
- Here for the Sky Box Sets and NowTV catalog
- Click here for the Disney + catalog
Free-to-air movies
20 (ch 20 and TivùSat 151 Sky) at 21:10 The Keeper
Steven Seagal is a policeman who with a colleague breaks into the lair of some traffickers. The stolen money will trigger a fight between the two.
Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:20 Jungle
Former military Yossi Ghinsberg travels to South America to embark on a journey into the pristine jungle and finds three adventure companions, but when the group falls apart, the struggle for survival begins.
Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) at 21:10 The Departed – Good and Evil
Four Oscars for Martin Scorsese’s masterpiece, with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jack Nicholson, Matt Damon.
Rai Movie (call 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) at 21:10 Moments of negligible happiness
Paolo, engineer, lives in Palermo with his wife and two children. He leads a quiet and mediocre existence: he has occasional extramarital affairs, watches Palermo matches at the bar with friends. He always crosses an intersection on a moped while the traffic light is red, but one day he is fatally hit by a car. Finding himself in the afterlife, Paul begins, thanks to an angel, to re-evaluate his entire life. He will thus find himself in front of his shortcomings, but will be able to take advantage of one last chance.
Sky (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) at 21:10 The prophecy of the Maya
The Earth is devastated by a series of geological disasters that follow a violent earthquake that engulfed the Black Sea. Strangely enough, the events were all foretold by Rupert Crane, writer of catastrophic novels. Involved in spite of themselves, the young Eric and Brook find Crane dead and in possession of an ancient device capable of seeing into the future. Thanks to this, they discover that to stop the devastation it is necessary to find ancient statues, starting a long race against time.
Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt and Tivùsat 158 Sky) at 21:10 The mysteries of Aurora Teagarden – The mystery theater
Aurora goes to a conference for writers and mystery book lovers and during a theatrical staging, one of the actresses is murdered. The main suspect is Phillip, the librarian’s cousin, but thanks to the teamwork of the Real Murders Club, and the exceptional participation of Lynn, the real perpetrator will be exposed.
Tv2000 (ch. 28 dtt TivùSat 18 157 Sky) at 21:40 Felicia Kneaded
La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) at 21:10 The Twilight Saga Eclipse
Bella must make a choice between Edward and Jacob as a series of brutal murders terrorizes the city of Seattle.
Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt and Tivùsat 327 Sky) at 21:10 A boss in the living room
North and South clash in bickering between Cristina and her brother Ciro, boss under house arrest. With Paola Cortellesi and Rocco Papaleo
Pay Sky / Premium movies
the F (ch. 135) at 21:10 The big notebook
Adapted from the novel by Agota Kristof, at the end of the Second World War, two twins entrusted to an inhuman grandmother write down the mistakes they have suffered in a diary
Cinema One (ch. 301) 9.15 pm Do not kill me
Alice Pagani and Rocco Fasano in a dark love story; the love between Robin and Mirta ends in tragedy but the girl turns into a strange creature
Cinema Two (ch. 302) 9.15 pm American Pastoral
First work by Ewan McGregor, the existence of a businessman is shattered when his daughter carries out an attack
Cinema Collection (ch. 303) at 21:00 Little shivers
Adventure with Jack Black from the novels of Robert L. Stine
Cinema Family (ch. 304) at 21:00 Jumanji The Next Level
Spencer dives back into Jumanji and his friends brave the dangers to save him
Cinema Action (ch. 305) at 21:00 Mission Impossible Phantom Protocol
Fourth chapter, Agent Hunt must track down the terrorist organization that destroyed the Kremlin
Suspenseful cinema (ch. 306) at 21:00 Until the last clue
Los Angeles shrewd deputy sheriff gets involved in investigation of serial killer as his dark past resurfaces
Romance cinema (ch. 307) at 21:00 Because mom tells you
2007 Sentimental Comedy starring Diane Keaton and Mandy Moore; An over-protective mom posts an ad on the internet to find a husband for her introverted daughter
Cinema Drama (ch. 308) at 21:00 The Session – The appointments
A paralyzed man wants to lose his virginity and goes to a sex therapist
Comedy cinema (ch. 309) at 21:00 A summer in the Caribbean
Episode comedy by Carlo Vanzina on the island of Antigua
Premium Cinema 1 9.15 pm Kong Skull Island
Spectacular reboot of the King Kong franchise, with a stellar cast. The legendary Isle of Skulls hides perilous pitfalls.
Premium Cinema 2 9.15 pm Zack and Miri Love at first sex!
Zack and Miri (Seth Rogen and Elizabeth Banks of “40 years a virgin”) are two friends who decide to make a porn movie to solve their financial problems.
Premium Cinema 3 9.15 pm Whole life ahead
Virzi’s grotesque comedy, about the world of precariat. Marta, a recent graduate in philosophy, ends up working in a call center.
TV Guide Wednesday 27 October 2021 – Shows, Sports and documentaries
- Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm The Cinderella
- Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:20 So and what
- Real Time (ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 21:20 Beauty Bus 1st Tv
- Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Fast and lethal The animal world and speed
- DMax (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9:25 pm A family out of this world 1st Tv
- Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Big Brother Vip
- Sky One (ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.30 pm The Road to X Factor
- Sky Art (ch 120/400 sat) 9.15 pm This is Paul McCartney 1st tv
- Sky Documentaries (ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm From Chuck Norris to Bo Derek
- Sky Nature (ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm Natural Castles + Wild Mountains
- Blaze (ch. 124) 9:00 pm Battlebots: challenge to legends
- Comedy Central (ch. 128) 21:00 Most Ridculous + 22:00 CC Zap
- MTV (ch. 131) 8:55 pm Ex on the Beach Italia
- Red shrimp (ch. 132) 9:00 pm At Simo’s house + 9:30 pm My pizza is a journey
- Sky Sport Uno / DAZN 20:45 Empoli – Inter
Complete programming Rai, Mediaset, Sky, Discovery
Movies, TV series, Documentaries always available in streaming on Netflix, Amazon, TIMVISION, NowTV / SkyOnDemand, Infinity
– Commercial break –