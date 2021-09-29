TV Guide Wednesday 29 September 2021 tonight’s programs on TV today

– Commercial break –
TV Guide Wednesday 29 September 2021
What’s on TV tonight on the top 9 channels? and on Sky? The TV Guide Wednesday 29 September 2021 to prime time programs with the new episode of Inspector Coliandro on Rai 2 edi Light of your eyes on Channel 5, Juventus – Chelsea exclusively on Amazon Prime Video
Rai 1
18:45 The legacy
8:00 pm Tg1
20:30 The usual unknown
21:25 Gifted – The gift of talent
Frank Adler lives in Florida, raising Mary, 7, daughter of late sister Diane, alone. The man wants to give a normal education to his granddaughter, endowed with an extraordinary mathematical talent, inherited from her mother. Grandmother Evelyn, on the other hand, wants to guarantee the child an education that makes her excel and for this reason she is also willing to take custody of the child away from her son, up to going to court.
23:20 Door to door
23:35 Tg1
23:40 Door to door
Rai 2
18.50 A million little things 2 × 05 1st Tv
19:40 NCIS 15 × 10
20:30 Tg2
21:05 Tg2 Post
21:20 Inspector Coliandro 8 × 02 1st Tv
23:30 Vitalia – At the origins of the party
Rai 3
8:00 pm Blob
20:20 What happens?
20:45 A place at the Sole 1a Tv
21:20 Who has seen?
00:00 Night Line
Channel 5
18:50 Free fall
8:00 pm Tg5
20:45 Strip the news
21:25 Light of your eyes 1 × 02 1st Tv
23:40 I have 1st Tv
Comedy with Edoardo Leo. What will Alberto’s ploy to evade the taxman and save his B&B? Turn it into a place of worship and become a holy man.
Italy 1
19:30 CSI 12
20:30 NCIS 3
21:20 Honolulu
Comic show
00:10 Before Pintus 1 × 01-02
Network 4
19:40 Love storm 1st Tv
20:30 Tonight Italy – Info
21:25 White Zone
00:40 Mr Beaver
Academy Award winner Jodie Foster directs herself and Mel Gibson in an intense psychological drama that tackles the nightmare of depression.
La7
18:00 Ghost Whisperer
8:00 pm Tg La7
20:30 Half past eight
21:15 It is not the arena
1 o’clock Tg La7
Tv8 (Sky 121)
19:30 Rich Plate – Alessandro Borghese
20:25 Guess My Age 1st tv
21:30 X Factor 15 × 01
00:00 Masterchef Italy 10 × 07-08
Nine (Sky 149)
19:20 Hells Kitchen
20:20 Deal with It 1atv
21:30 Agreements and Disagreements
23:00 Beyond the victory
TV series and movies on TV TV Guide Wednesday 29 September 2021
The TV series in the clear
- Yellow (ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) 9 pm Unforgettable 3 × 07-08
- Top Crime (ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 21:10 All Rise 1 × 03 -04 1a Tv
- Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) 9.30 pm Spartacus – Blood and sand 1 × 01-02
- Italy 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) at 21:10 Fire Force 1 × 16-17-18-19-20
The TV Series on Sky / Premium Channels
- Sky Atlantic (ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Mare of Easttown 1 × 01-02
- Sky Series (ch. 112) 9.15 pm Beecham House Marathon
- Sky Investigation (ch. 114) 9.15 pm Bull 1 × 23
- Fox (ch. 116) at 21:00 The Good Doctor 2 × 16-17-18
- PremiumCrime (ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Major Crimes 5 × 02-03
- Premium Stories (ch 126) at 9.15 pm Katy Keene 1 × 05-06
- Premium Action (ch 128) 9.15 pm The 100 4 × 09-10
Free-to-air movies
20 (ch 20 and TivùSat 151 Sky) at 21:10 Fatal wounds
A policeman, after averting an attack on the US vice president, is moved to one of the worst police districts in Detroit.
Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:20 Robocop
Following a fatal accident, the body of agent Alex Murphy is chosen for an experiment that merges man with machine: RoboCop is born, a policeman as strong as a robot but with a human conscience!
Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) at 21:10 Ocean’s Thirteen
Third chapter of the saga directed by Steven Soderbergh. The return of the Ocean gang, this time against Willy Banks
Rai Movie (call 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) at 21:10 No one can judge me
Sky (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) at 21:10 Magma Infernal disaster
Disaster Night Cycle – Volcanologist John Shepherd reaches a catastrophic conclusion: all volcanoes in the world are about to erupt. But the authorities ignore it
Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt and Tivùsat 158 Sky) at 21:10 Cassandre The gray wolf
Violence has always occurred in the barracks of the 29th BCA that Colonel Husson pretends not to see, believing that women are an obstacle to military life.
La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) at 21:10 Pitch Perfect 1st tv
Third chapter of the saga with Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson. The Bellas have separated, but will take advantage of one last chance to reunite the team.
Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt and Tivùsat 327 Sky) at 21:10 Tanned 2 A year later
The Romagna Riviera is still the suggestive setting for the summer holidays for a group of people
Pay Sky / Premium movies
the F (ch. 135) at 21:10 High sun
1991, 2001, 2011: three different love stories, but always between a Serb and a Croatian, to tell the indelible signs of the conflict in the Balkans and the unstoppable force of feelings
Cinema One (ch. 301) 9.15 pm The Debt Collector
Scott Adkins and Louis Mandylor in the action sequel set in the underworld. The two debt collectors French and Sue enter the crosshairs of a drug kingpin who wants to kill them in revenge (USA 2020)
Cinema Two (ch. 302) 9.15 pm 007 The Daniel Craig Years + 007 License to Drive
Cinema Collection (ch. 303) at 21:00 Transformers 4 The era of extinction
Mark Wahlberg in the fourth chapter of the saga dedicated to Hasbro characters. A few years after the destruction of Chicago, an inventor finds Optimus Prime, the leader of the Autobots (USA 2014)
Cinema Family (ch. 304) at 21:00 Scooby
The famous characters of Hanna-Barbera in a great animated adventure. The birth of the friendship between Scooby-Doo and Shaggy intertwines with a new case for Mystery Inc (USA / CAN 2020)
Cinema Action (ch. 305) at 21:00 Big trouble in Chinatown
John Carpenter directs Kurt Russell in a cult film of fantasy. To save a girl, kidnapped by a man shrouded in mystery, two men face arcane secrets and ancient prophecies (USA 1986)
Suspenseful cinema (ch. 306) at 21:00 Evidence
Thriller with Radha Mitchell and Stephen Moyer. Two detectives investigate a massacre that took place in the desert. The only clues are the cell phones and the video camera found at the crime scene (USA 2013)
Romance cinema (ch. 307) at 21:00 Evidence
Edward Zwick directs Jake Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathaway in a love story. A drug salesman meets a beautiful girl with Parkinson’s disease and falls in love with her (USA 2010)
Cinema Drama (ch. 308) at 21:00 The King of Staten Island
Judd Apatow directs the biopic on the life of protagonist Pete Davidson. After years of dissolute life, the reckless Scott is forced to face the trauma of the death of his father (USA 2020)
Comedy cinema (ch. 309) at 21:00 Treasure hunt
Vincenzo Salemme and Carlo Buccirosso in the latest comedy directed by Carlo Vanzina. In Naples, a band of penniless draws up a plan to steal a jewel of San Gennaro (ITA 2017)
Premium Cinema 1 9.15 pm Pacific Rim
New direction and new performers for the Pacific Rim sequel. The clash between the Jaeger robots and the Kaiju monsters reaches its peak.
Premium Cinema 2 9.15 pm Down to the north
The film that inspired the Italian remake Benvenuti al Sud. A funny comedy about the possibility of going beyond prejudice.
Premium Cinema 3 9.15 pm The girl in the fog
Directorial debut by Donato Carrisi, who based this thrilling thriller with T. Servillo and A. Boni on one of his novels. A sixteen year old disappears into thin air.
TV Guide Wednesday 29 September 2021 – Shows, Sports and documentaries
- Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm Sommernachtskonzert 2021
- Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:20 So and what
- Tv2000 (ch. 28 dtt TivùSat 18 157 Sky) 9:40 pm Journey of the Pope
- Real Time (ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 21:20 D’amore e agreement Vip 1st Tv
- Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Big Cat Country
- DMax (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9:25 pm A family out of this world 1st Tv
- Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Big Brother Vip
- Sky One (ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.30 pm 4 Hotel
- Sky Art (ch 120/400 sat) 9.15 pm Without Wind 1st tv
- Sky Documentaries (ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm Collective 1st tv
- Sky Nature (ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm Macro Worlds
- Blaze (ch. 124) 9:00 pm Mountain Men
- Comedy Central (ch. 128) 21:00 Most Ridculous + 22:00 CC Zap
- MTV (ch. 131) 8:55 pm Ex on the Beach Italia + Ex on the Beach Italia Casting
- Red shrimp (ch. 132) 9:00 pm At Simo’s house + 9:30 pm My pizza is a journey
- Sky Sport One 21:00 Live Champions League Goal
- Sky Sport Football 21:00 Manchester Utd – Villareal
