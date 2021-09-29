TV Guide Wednesday 29 September 2021 tonight’s programs on TV today





TV Guide Wednesday 29 September 2021

What’s on TV tonight on the top 9 channels? and on Sky? The TV Guide Wednesday 29 September 2021 to prime time programs with the new episode of Inspector Coliandro on Rai 2 edi Light of your eyes on Channel 5, Juventus – Chelsea exclusively on Amazon Prime Video

Rai 1

18:45 The legacy

8:00 pm Tg1

20:30 The usual unknown

21:25 Gifted – The gift of talent

Frank Adler lives in Florida, raising Mary, 7, daughter of late sister Diane, alone. The man wants to give a normal education to his granddaughter, endowed with an extraordinary mathematical talent, inherited from her mother. Grandmother Evelyn, on the other hand, wants to guarantee the child an education that makes her excel and for this reason she is also willing to take custody of the child away from her son, up to going to court.

23:20 Door to door

23:35 Tg1

23:40 Door to door



Rai 2

18.50 A million little things 2 × 05 1st Tv

19:40 NCIS 15 × 10

20:30 Tg2

21:05 Tg2 Post

21:20 Inspector Coliandro 8 × 02 1st Tv

23:30 Vitalia – At the origins of the party



Rai 3

8:00 pm Blob

20:20 What happens?

20:45 A place at the Sole 1a Tv

21:20 Who has seen?

00:00 Night Line

Channel 5

18:50 Free fall

8:00 pm Tg5

20:45 Strip the news

21:25 Light of your eyes 1 × 02 1st Tv

23:40 I have 1st Tv

Comedy with Edoardo Leo. What will Alberto’s ploy to evade the taxman and save his B&B? Turn it into a place of worship and become a holy man.

Italy 1

19:30 CSI 12

20:30 NCIS 3

21:20 Honolulu

Comic show

00:10 Before Pintus 1 × 01-02

Network 4

19:40 Love storm 1st Tv

20:30 Tonight Italy – Info

21:25 White Zone

00:40 Mr Beaver

Academy Award winner Jodie Foster directs herself and Mel Gibson in an intense psychological drama that tackles the nightmare of depression.

La7

18:00 Ghost Whisperer

8:00 pm Tg La7

20:30 Half past eight

21:15 It is not the arena

1 o’clock Tg La7

Tv8 (Sky 121)

19:30 Rich Plate – Alessandro Borghese

20:25 Guess My Age 1st tv

21:30 X Factor 15 × 01

00:00 Masterchef Italy 10 × 07-08

Nine (Sky 149)

19:20 Hells Kitchen

20:20 Deal with It 1atv

21:30 Agreements and Disagreements

23:00 Beyond the victory



TV series and movies on TV TV Guide Wednesday 29 September 2021

The TV series in the clear

Yellow (ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) 9 pm Unforgettable 3 × 07-08

Top Crime (ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 21:10 All Rise 1 × 03 -04 1a Tv

Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) 9.30 pm Spartacus – Blood and sand 1 × 01-02

Italy 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) at 21:10 Fire Force 1 × 16-17-18-19-20

The TV Series on Sky / Premium Channels

Sky Atlantic (ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Mare of Easttown 1 × 01-02

Sky Series (ch. 112) 9.15 pm Beecham House Marathon

Sky Investigation (ch. 114) 9.15 pm Bull 1 × 23

Fox (ch. 116) at 21:00 The Good Doctor 2 × 16-17-18

PremiumCrime (ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Major Crimes 5 × 02-03

Premium Stories (ch 126) at 9.15 pm Katy Keene 1 × 05-06

Premium Action (ch 128) 9.15 pm The 100 4 × 09-10

If you are looking for streaming TV series, here you will find our catalogs by platform:

Click here for the Netflix catalog; Here for the Prime Video catalog The Apple Tv + catalog Click here for the StarzPlay catalog The Infinity catalog Click here for the TIMVISION catalog Here for the Sky Box Sets and NowTV catalog Click here for the Disney + catalog

Free-to-air movies

20 (ch 20 and TivùSat 151 Sky) at 21:10 Fatal wounds

A policeman, after averting an attack on the US vice president, is moved to one of the worst police districts in Detroit.

Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:20 Robocop

Following a fatal accident, the body of agent Alex Murphy is chosen for an experiment that merges man with machine: RoboCop is born, a policeman as strong as a robot but with a human conscience!

Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) at 21:10 Ocean’s Thirteen

Third chapter of the saga directed by Steven Soderbergh. The return of the Ocean gang, this time against Willy Banks

Rai Movie (call 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) at 21:10 No one can judge me

Sky (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) at 21:10 Magma Infernal disaster

Disaster Night Cycle – Volcanologist John Shepherd reaches a catastrophic conclusion: all volcanoes in the world are about to erupt. But the authorities ignore it



Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt and Tivùsat 158 ​​Sky) at 21:10 Cassandre The gray wolf

Violence has always occurred in the barracks of the 29th BCA that Colonel Husson pretends not to see, believing that women are an obstacle to military life.

La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) at 21:10 Pitch Perfect 1st tv

Third chapter of the saga with Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson. The Bellas have separated, but will take advantage of one last chance to reunite the team.

Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt and Tivùsat 327 Sky) at 21:10 Tanned 2 A year later

The Romagna Riviera is still the suggestive setting for the summer holidays for a group of people

Pay Sky / Premium movies

the F (ch. 135) at 21:10 High sun

1991, 2001, 2011: three different love stories, but always between a Serb and a Croatian, to tell the indelible signs of the conflict in the Balkans and the unstoppable force of feelings

Cinema One (ch. 301) 9.15 pm The Debt Collector

Scott Adkins and Louis Mandylor in the action sequel set in the underworld. The two debt collectors French and Sue enter the crosshairs of a drug kingpin who wants to kill them in revenge (USA 2020)

Cinema Two (ch. 302) 9.15 pm 007 The Daniel Craig Years + 007 License to Drive

Cinema Collection (ch. 303) at 21:00 Transformers 4 The era of extinction

Mark Wahlberg in the fourth chapter of the saga dedicated to Hasbro characters. A few years after the destruction of Chicago, an inventor finds Optimus Prime, the leader of the Autobots (USA 2014)

Cinema Family (ch. 304) at 21:00 Scooby

The famous characters of Hanna-Barbera in a great animated adventure. The birth of the friendship between Scooby-Doo and Shaggy intertwines with a new case for Mystery Inc (USA / CAN 2020)

Cinema Action (ch. 305) at 21:00 Big trouble in Chinatown

John Carpenter directs Kurt Russell in a cult film of fantasy. To save a girl, kidnapped by a man shrouded in mystery, two men face arcane secrets and ancient prophecies (USA 1986)

Suspenseful cinema (ch. 306) at 21:00 Evidence

Thriller with Radha Mitchell and Stephen Moyer. Two detectives investigate a massacre that took place in the desert. The only clues are the cell phones and the video camera found at the crime scene (USA 2013)

Romance cinema (ch. 307) at 21:00 Evidence

Edward Zwick directs Jake Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathaway in a love story. A drug salesman meets a beautiful girl with Parkinson’s disease and falls in love with her (USA 2010)

Cinema Drama (ch. 308) at 21:00 The King of Staten Island

Judd Apatow directs the biopic on the life of protagonist Pete Davidson. After years of dissolute life, the reckless Scott is forced to face the trauma of the death of his father (USA 2020)

Comedy cinema (ch. 309) at 21:00 Treasure hunt

Vincenzo Salemme and Carlo Buccirosso in the latest comedy directed by Carlo Vanzina. In Naples, a band of penniless draws up a plan to steal a jewel of San Gennaro (ITA 2017)

Premium Cinema 1 9.15 pm Pacific Rim

New direction and new performers for the Pacific Rim sequel. The clash between the Jaeger robots and the Kaiju monsters reaches its peak.

Premium Cinema 2 9.15 pm Down to the north

The film that inspired the Italian remake Benvenuti al Sud. A funny comedy about the possibility of going beyond prejudice.

Premium Cinema 3 9.15 pm The girl in the fog

Directorial debut by Donato Carrisi, who based this thrilling thriller with T. Servillo and A. Boni on one of his novels. A sixteen year old disappears into thin air.



TV Guide Wednesday 29 September 2021 – Shows, Sports and documentaries

Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm Sommernachtskonzert 2021

Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm Sommernachtskonzert 2021
Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:20 So and what

Tv2000 (ch. 28 dtt TivùSat 18 157 Sky) 9:40 pm Journey of the Pope

Real Time (ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 21:20 D'amore e agreement Vip 1st Tv

Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Big Cat Country

DMax (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9:25 pm A family out of this world 1st Tv

Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Big Brother Vip

Sky One (ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.30 pm 4 Hotel

Sky Art (ch 120/400 sat) 9.15 pm Without Wind 1st tv

Sky Documentaries (ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm Collective 1st tv

Sky Nature (ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm Macro Worlds

Blaze (ch. 124) 9:00 pm Mountain Men

Comedy Central (ch. 128) 21:00 Most Ridculous + 22:00 CC Zap

MTV (ch. 131) 8:55 pm Ex on the Beach Italia + Ex on the Beach Italia Casting

Red shrimp (ch. 132) 9:00 pm At Simo's house + 9:30 pm My pizza is a journey

(ch. 132) 9:00 pm At Simo’s house + 9:30 pm My pizza is a journey Sky Sport One 21:00 Live Champions League Goal

21:00 Live Champions League Goal Sky Sport Football 21:00 Manchester Utd – Villareal

