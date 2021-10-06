TV Guide Wednesday 6 October 2021 tonight’s programs on TV today

– Commercial break –
TV Guide Wednesday 6 October 2021
What’s on TV tonight on the top 9 channels? and on Sky? The TV Guide Wednesday 6 October 2021 to prime time programs with all eyes on the challenge Italy – Spain Nations League semifinal aired on Rai 1. Among the alternatives Inspector Coliandro on Rai 2, Who has seen him on Rai 3, the insights of Non è L’arena on La7, Agreements and Disagreements on Nove and Zona Bianca on Network 4.
Rai 1
18:45 The legacy
8:00 pm Tg1
20:30 Italy – Spain Nations League
21:25 Gifted – The gift of talent
23:00 Door to door (in the middle of Tg1 5 minutes)
Rai 2
18.50 A million little things 2 × 10 1st Tv
19:40 NCIS New Orleans 4 × 12
20:30 Tg2
21:05 Tg2 Post
21:20 Inspector Coliandro 8 × 03 1st Tv
23:30 Vitalia – At the origins of the party
Rai 3
8:00 pm Blob
20:20 What happens?
20:45 A place at the Sole 1a Tv
21:20 Who has seen?
00:00 Night Line
Channel 5
18:50 Free fall
8:00 pm Tg5
20:45 Strip the news
21:35 The lady from the Warsaw Zoo
Inspired by a true story of courage and humanity. Poland, 1939: After the Nazi invasion, the keepers of the Warsaw Zoo save numerous Jews.
00:20 Tg5
Italy 1
19:30 CSI 12
20:30 NCIS 3
21:20 Honolulu
Comic show
23:30 Don’t dump me
A romantic comedy about the revenge of male sensibility, which does not necessarily have to be considered a weak point.
Network 4
19:40 Love storm 1st Tv
20:30 Tonight Italy – Info
21:25 White Zone
00:40 The deception
Best Director Award in Cannes. During the American Civil War, a soldier is rescued by the women of a girls’ boarding school.
La7
18:00 Ghost Whisperer
8:00 pm Tg La7
20:30 Half past eight
21:15 It is not the arena
1 o’clock Tg La7
Tv8 (Sky 121)
19:30 Rich Plate – Alessandro Borghese
20:25 Guess My Age 1st tv
21: 30/23: 45 X Factor 15 × 03
Nine (Sky 149)
19:20 Cash or Trash
20:20 Deal with It 1atv
21:30 Agreements and Disagreements
23:00 Beyond the victory
TV series and movies on TV TV Guide Wednesday 6 October 2021
The TV series in the clear
- Yellow (ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) 9 pm Unforgettable 3 × 11-12
- Top Crime (ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 21:10 All Rise 1 × 05 -06 1a Tv
- Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) 9.30 pm Spartacus – Blood and sand 1 × 03-04
- Italy 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) at 21:10 Fire Force 1 × 21-22-23-24 + 2 × 01
The TV Series on Sky / Premium Channels
- Sky Atlantic (ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Mare of Easttown 1 × 03-04
- Sky Series (ch. 112) 9.15 pm Belgravia 1 × 01-02 1st Tv
- Sky Investigation (ch. 114) 9.15 pm Bull 2 × 01-02
- Fox (ch. 116) at 21:00 Modern Family 10 × 05-06-07-08
- PremiumCrime (ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Major Crimes 5 × 04-05
- Premium Stories (ch 126) at 9.15 pm Katy Keene 1 × 07-08
- Premium Action (ch 128) 9.15 pm The 100 4 × 11-12
Free-to-air movies
20 (ch 20 and TivùSat 151 Sky) at 21:10 Disturbing crimes
A former government agent is called back to investigate a series of murders attributed to a serial killer, but the truth turns out to be more complex.
Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:20 Hanna
Growing up in Finland with her father Erik, a former CIA agent, teenager Hanna has been trained to fight and face danger: she will have to find the cynical agent Marissa Wiegler responsible for her mother’s death.
Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) at 21:10 Steve Jobes
Directed by Oscar D. Boyle
Rai Movie (call 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) at 21:10 I’ll tell you the truth about love
Dora is left by her husband after seven years of living together and two children. After a series of encounters and vicissitudes, he will be able to find a reason for the separation. Taken from the book of the same name by Enrica Tesio.
Sky (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) at 21:10 The mystery of the crystal skulls
Phillip, Aurora’s cousin, decided to study in the city college. A dense web of mysteries, however, surrounds the university
Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt and Tivùsat 158 Sky) at 21:10 The mysteries of Aurora Teagarden – Vanished into thin air
Violence has always occurred in the barracks of the 29th BCA that Colonel Husson pretends not to see, believing that women are an obstacle to military life.
La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) at 21:10 A girl and her dream
Remake of “How to Marry a Daughter,” starring Colin Firth, Amanda Bynes. The young Daphne goes to England in search of her father who is unaware of his existence.
Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt and Tivùsat 327 Sky) at 21:10 Love each other a little …
Sentimental comedy with Claudio Amendola, Tahnee Welch and Virna Lisi, focused on the difference in class that divides two lovers
Pay Sky / Premium movies
the F (ch. 135) at 21:10 The writer’s woman
On the run from Nazi Germany, a man assumes the identity of a writer who committed suicide. On board an American ship he meets a woman who will change his destiny.
Cinema One (ch. 301) 9.15 pm Journey to the mysterious island
Dwayne Johnson and Michael Caine in an adventure from the novel by Jules Verne. After decrypting a message, a boy and his stepfather discover an island inhabited by incredible animals (USA 2012)
Cinema Two (ch. 302) 9.15 pm Judas and the Black Messiah
2 Oscars at the biopic with Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield. Chicago, 1960s: a petty criminal, blackmailed by the FBI, infiltrates the Black Panthers to help capture their leader (USA 2021)
Cinema Collection (ch. 303) at 21:00 Hang him higher
Clint Eastwood, Ben Johnson and Bruce Dern in a gripping western. Having saved himself in extremis from an unjust sentence by hanging, a cowboy swears revenge against whoever framed him (USA 1968)
Cinema Family (ch. 304) at 21:00 Finn Music for a dream
The passion for the violin marks the relationship between a parent and a child. Dad doesn’t approve of little Finn’s vocation for music. But a meeting will change the course of events (NLD 2013)
Cinema Action (ch. 305) at 21:00 Mission Impossible
First film in the pyrotechnic action saga with Tom Cruise, directed by Brian De Palma. Suspected of being a spy, secret agent Ethan Hunt must find out who wants to frame him (USA 1996)
Suspenseful cinema (ch. 306) at 21:00 Everything is secret
Diane Lane, Elizabeth Banks and Dakota Fanning in a dark thriller. To solve the case of a missing girl, a detective returns to a similar crime committed seven years earlier (USA 2014)
Romance cinema (ch. 307) at 21:00 Cake I love you, I’ll drop you, I’ll marry you
Sentimental comedy starring Heather Graham and David Sutcliffe. A single girl takes over the management of a wedding fashion magazine and falls in love with a co-worker (CAN / USA 2005)
Cinema Drama (ch. 308) at 21:00 Game Cahnge
Julianne Moore and Ed Harris in 3 Golden Globe Winning Sarah Palin biopic. The controversial political rise of the governor of Alaska in the 2008 US presidential election (USA 2012)
Comedy cinema (ch. 309) at 21:00 The cosmos on the dresser
Hilarious life lessons with Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo in an episodic comedy. Two disciples put into practice the teachings of a wise and bizarre oriental teacher (ITA 2008)
Premium Cinema 1 9.15 pm Shark
Fanta-horror in which after a tsunami, a group of survivors will have to contend with some bloodthirsty white sharks
Premium Cinema 2 9.15 pm 40 are the new 20
Reese Witherspoon is Alice, a forty-year-old single mother who decides to host three aspiring 20-year-old directors in difficulty: it will be a coexistence full of surprises
Premium Cinema 3 9.15 pm The commander and the stork
With Luca Zingaretti and Alba Rohrwacher. In Turin the lives and worries of the protagonists meet. Between reality and fairy tale, the story of a lost Italy.
TV Guide Wednesday 6 October 2021 – Shows, Sports and documentaries
- Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm MiTo 2021 + 10.15 pm The barber of Seville
- Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:20 So and what
- Tv2000 (ch. 28 dtt TivùSat 18 157 Sky) 9:40 pm The stones speak
- Real Time (ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 21:20 Beauty Bus 1st Tv
- Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Big Cat Country
- DMax (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9:25 pm A family out of this world 1st Tv
- Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Big Brother Vip
- Sky One (ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) at 21:30 X Factor 15 × 03
- Sky Art (ch 120/400 sat) 9.15 pm Fela Kuti the power of music
- Sky Documentaries (ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm Cecchi Gori – An Italian family
- Sky Nature (ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm Macro Worlds
- Blaze (ch. 124) 9:00 pm Mountain Men + Battlebots: challenge the legends
- Comedy Central (ch. 128) 21:00 Most Ridculous + 22:00 CC Zap 1a tv
- MTV (ch. 131) 8:55 pm Ex on the Beach Italia + Ex on the Beach Italia Casting
- Red shrimp (ch. 132) 9:00 pm At Simo’s house + 9:30 pm My pizza is a journey
