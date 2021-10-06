TV Guide Wednesday 6 October 2021 tonight’s programs on TV today





TV Guide Wednesday 6 October 2021

What’s on TV tonight on the top 9 channels? and on Sky? The TV Guide Wednesday 6 October 2021 to prime time programs with all eyes on the challenge Italy – Spain Nations League semifinal aired on Rai 1. Among the alternatives Inspector Coliandro on Rai 2, Who has seen him on Rai 3, the insights of Non è L’arena on La7, Agreements and Disagreements on Nove and Zona Bianca on Network 4.

Rai 1

18:45 The legacy

8:00 pm Tg1

20:30 Italy – Spain Nations League

21:25 Gifted – The gift of talent

23:00 Door to door (in the middle of Tg1 5 minutes)



Rai 2

18.50 A million little things 2 × 10 1st Tv

19:40 NCIS New Orleans 4 × 12

20:30 Tg2

21:05 Tg2 Post

21:20 Inspector Coliandro 8 × 03 1st Tv

23:30 Vitalia – At the origins of the party



Rai 3

8:00 pm Blob

20:20 What happens?

20:45 A place at the Sole 1a Tv

21:20 Who has seen?

00:00 Night Line

Channel 5

18:50 Free fall

8:00 pm Tg5

20:45 Strip the news

21:35 The lady from the Warsaw Zoo

Inspired by a true story of courage and humanity. Poland, 1939: After the Nazi invasion, the keepers of the Warsaw Zoo save numerous Jews.

00:20 Tg5

Italy 1

19:30 CSI 12

20:30 NCIS 3

21:20 Honolulu

Comic show

23:30 Don’t dump me

A romantic comedy about the revenge of male sensibility, which does not necessarily have to be considered a weak point.



Network 4

19:40 Love storm 1st Tv

20:30 Tonight Italy – Info

21:25 White Zone

00:40 The deception

Best Director Award in Cannes. During the American Civil War, a soldier is rescued by the women of a girls’ boarding school.

La7

18:00 Ghost Whisperer

8:00 pm Tg La7

20:30 Half past eight

21:15 It is not the arena

1 o’clock Tg La7

Tv8 (Sky 121)

19:30 Rich Plate – Alessandro Borghese

20:25 Guess My Age 1st tv

21: 30/23: 45 X Factor 15 × 03

Nine (Sky 149)

19:20 Cash or Trash

20:20 Deal with It 1atv

21:30 Agreements and Disagreements

23:00 Beyond the victory



TV series and movies on TV TV Guide Wednesday 6 October 2021

The TV series in the clear

Yellow (ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) 9 pm Unforgettable 3 × 11-12

(ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) 9 pm Unforgettable 3 × 11-12 Top Crime (ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 21:10 All Rise 1 × 05 -06 1a Tv

(ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 21:10 All Rise 1 × 05 -06 1a Tv Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) 9.30 pm Spartacus – Blood and sand 1 × 03-04

(ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) 9.30 pm Spartacus – Blood and sand 1 × 03-04 Italy 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) at 21:10 Fire Force 1 × 21-22-23-24 + 2 × 01

The TV Series on Sky / Premium Channels

Sky Atlantic (ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Mare of Easttown 1 × 03-04

(ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Sky Series (ch. 112) 9.15 pm Belgravia 1 × 01-02 1st Tv

(ch. 112) 9.15 pm 1 × 01-02 1st Tv Sky Investigation (ch. 114) 9.15 pm Bull 2 × 01-02

(ch. 114) 9.15 pm 2 × 01-02 Fox (ch. 116) at 21:00 Modern Family 10 × 05-06-07-08

(ch. 116) at 21:00 10 × 05-06-07-08 PremiumCrime (ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Major Crimes 5 × 04-05

(ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 5 × 04-05 Premium Stories (ch 126) at 9.15 pm Katy Keene 1 × 07-08

(ch 126) at 9.15 pm 1 × 07-08 Premium Action (ch 128) 9.15 pm The 100 4 × 11-12

If you are looking for streaming TV series, here you will find our catalogs by platform:

Free-to-air movies

20 (ch 20 and TivùSat 151 Sky) at 21:10 Disturbing crimes

A former government agent is called back to investigate a series of murders attributed to a serial killer, but the truth turns out to be more complex.

Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:20 Hanna

Growing up in Finland with her father Erik, a former CIA agent, teenager Hanna has been trained to fight and face danger: she will have to find the cynical agent Marissa Wiegler responsible for her mother’s death.

Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) at 21:10 Steve Jobes

Directed by Oscar D. Boyle

Rai Movie (call 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) at 21:10 I’ll tell you the truth about love

Dora is left by her husband after seven years of living together and two children. After a series of encounters and vicissitudes, he will be able to find a reason for the separation. Taken from the book of the same name by Enrica Tesio.



Sky (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) at 21:10 The mystery of the crystal skulls

Phillip, Aurora’s cousin, decided to study in the city college. A dense web of mysteries, however, surrounds the university

Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt and Tivùsat 158 ​​Sky) at 21:10 The mysteries of Aurora Teagarden – Vanished into thin air

Violence has always occurred in the barracks of the 29th BCA that Colonel Husson pretends not to see, believing that women are an obstacle to military life.

La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) at 21:10 A girl and her dream

Remake of “How to Marry a Daughter,” starring Colin Firth, Amanda Bynes. The young Daphne goes to England in search of her father who is unaware of his existence.

Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt and Tivùsat 327 Sky) at 21:10 Love each other a little …

Sentimental comedy with Claudio Amendola, Tahnee Welch and Virna Lisi, focused on the difference in class that divides two lovers

Pay Sky / Premium movies

the F (ch. 135) at 21:10 The writer’s woman

On the run from Nazi Germany, a man assumes the identity of a writer who committed suicide. On board an American ship he meets a woman who will change his destiny.

Cinema One (ch. 301) 9.15 pm Journey to the mysterious island

Dwayne Johnson and Michael Caine in an adventure from the novel by Jules Verne. After decrypting a message, a boy and his stepfather discover an island inhabited by incredible animals (USA 2012)

Cinema Two (ch. 302) 9.15 pm Judas and the Black Messiah

2 Oscars at the biopic with Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield. Chicago, 1960s: a petty criminal, blackmailed by the FBI, infiltrates the Black Panthers to help capture their leader (USA 2021)



Cinema Collection (ch. 303) at 21:00 Hang him higher

Clint Eastwood, Ben Johnson and Bruce Dern in a gripping western. Having saved himself in extremis from an unjust sentence by hanging, a cowboy swears revenge against whoever framed him (USA 1968)

Cinema Family (ch. 304) at 21:00 Finn Music for a dream

The passion for the violin marks the relationship between a parent and a child. Dad doesn’t approve of little Finn’s vocation for music. But a meeting will change the course of events (NLD 2013)

Cinema Action (ch. 305) at 21:00 Mission Impossible

First film in the pyrotechnic action saga with Tom Cruise, directed by Brian De Palma. Suspected of being a spy, secret agent Ethan Hunt must find out who wants to frame him (USA 1996)

Suspenseful cinema (ch. 306) at 21:00 Everything is secret

Diane Lane, Elizabeth Banks and Dakota Fanning in a dark thriller. To solve the case of a missing girl, a detective returns to a similar crime committed seven years earlier (USA 2014)

Romance cinema (ch. 307) at 21:00 Cake I love you, I’ll drop you, I’ll marry you

Sentimental comedy starring Heather Graham and David Sutcliffe. A single girl takes over the management of a wedding fashion magazine and falls in love with a co-worker (CAN / USA 2005)

Cinema Drama (ch. 308) at 21:00 Game Cahnge

Julianne Moore and Ed Harris in 3 Golden Globe Winning Sarah Palin biopic. The controversial political rise of the governor of Alaska in the 2008 US presidential election (USA 2012)

Comedy cinema (ch. 309) at 21:00 The cosmos on the dresser

Hilarious life lessons with Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo in an episodic comedy. Two disciples put into practice the teachings of a wise and bizarre oriental teacher (ITA 2008)

Premium Cinema 1 9.15 pm Shark

Fanta-horror in which after a tsunami, a group of survivors will have to contend with some bloodthirsty white sharks

Premium Cinema 2 9.15 pm 40 are the new 20

Reese Witherspoon is Alice, a forty-year-old single mother who decides to host three aspiring 20-year-old directors in difficulty: it will be a coexistence full of surprises

Premium Cinema 3 9.15 pm The commander and the stork

With Luca Zingaretti and Alba Rohrwacher. In Turin the lives and worries of the protagonists meet. Between reality and fairy tale, the story of a lost Italy.



TV Guide Wednesday 6 October 2021 – Shows, Sports and documentaries

Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm MiTo 2021 + 10.15 pm The barber of Seville

(ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm MiTo 2021 + 10.15 pm The barber of Seville Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:20 So and what

(ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:20 So and what Tv2000 (ch. 28 dtt TivùSat 18 157 Sky) 9:40 pm The stones speak

(ch. 28 dtt TivùSat 18 157 Sky) 9:40 pm The stones speak Real Time (ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 21:20 Beauty Bus 1st Tv

(ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 21:20 Beauty Bus 1st Tv Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Big Cat Country

(ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Big Cat Country DMax (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9:25 pm A family out of this world 1st Tv

(ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9:25 pm A family out of this world 1st Tv Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Big Brother Vip

(ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Big Brother Vip Sky One (ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) at 21:30 X Factor 15 × 03

(ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) at 21:30 X Factor 15 × 03 Sky Art (ch 120/400 sat) 9.15 pm Fela Kuti the power of music

(ch 120/400 sat) 9.15 pm Fela Kuti the power of music Sky Documentaries (ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm Cecchi Gori – An Italian family

(ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm Cecchi Gori – An Italian family Sky Nature (ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm Macro Worlds

(ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm Macro Worlds Blaze (ch. 124) 9:00 pm Mountain Men + Battlebots: challenge the legends

(ch. 124) 9:00 pm Mountain Men + Battlebots: challenge the legends Comedy Central (ch. 128) 21:00 Most Ridculous + 22:00 CC Zap 1a tv

(ch. 128) 21:00 Most Ridculous + 22:00 CC Zap 1a tv MTV (ch. 131) 8:55 pm Ex on the Beach Italia + Ex on the Beach Italia Casting

(ch. 131) 8:55 pm Ex on the Beach Italia + Ex on the Beach Italia Casting Red shrimp (ch. 132) 9:00 pm At Simo’s house + 9:30 pm My pizza is a journey

Complete programming Rai, Mediaset, Sky, Discovery

