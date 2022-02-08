TV Guide Wednesday 9 February 2022 tonight’s programs on TV today





TV Guide Wednesday 9 February 2022

The TV Guide of Wednesday 9 February 2022 it has a first part with the programs of the first 9 channels of the remote control, followed by a thematic space with the TV series broadcast tonight in free or pay and with films. Tonight on TV on Canale 5 the challenge of the quarters of the Italian Cup Milan – Lazio, on Rai 1 the first-run film Cosa mi Lasci di te, on Rai 2 extra episodes for The Good Doctor and The Resident, Le Iene are back with the new run and Italia’s Got Talent.

Rai 1

18:45 The legacy

8:00 pm Tg1

20:35 Usual Unknowns

21:25 What do you leave me about you 1st Tv

Based on the true story of Jeremy Camp, a young American musician and songwriter. In September 1999, 20-year-old Jeremy Camp left his family to go to Calvary Chapel Bible College, California. The first people he meets are Jean-Luc LaJoie, a successful musician, and Melissa Henning, a freshman like him. Between the two it is immediately love at first sight. But fate reserves the boy a nasty surprise: Melissa is seriously ill. Faith and love will help him cope with all adversity.

23:30 Door to door (23:45 Tg1)

Rai 2

18.50 Blue circles

19:40 911 3 × 01

20:30 Tg2

21:05 Tg2 Post

21:20 The Good Doctor 5 × 05 1st Tv

22:10 The Resident 4 × 05 1st Tv

23:00 Restart



Rai 3

8:00 pm Blob

20:20 What happens?

20:45 A place at the Sole 1a Tv

21:20 Who has seen?

00:00 Night Line

Channel 5

18:50 Come on another one

8:00 pm Tg5

20:35 Striscina the news

20:45 Milan – Lazio

23:30 Bad Moms – Very bad moms

Does the perfect mom exist? From the writers of The Hangover, the irreverent comedy starring Mila Kunis. Stressed by competition and perfectionism, three mothers “explode”



Italy 1

18:30 Open Studio

19:30 CSI Miami 2

20:30 NCIS 8

21:20 Hyenas

01:10 Good or Bad



Network 4

19:40 Love storm 1st Tv

20:30 Italy tonight

21:25 Zona Bianca

00:55 Special Supervised

A man close to release from prison struggling with a director who has sworn revenge.

La7

18:00 Ghost Whisperer

8:00 pm Tg La7

20:30 On air

21:15 Tribute to Monica Vitti

My love Help me

The girl with the gun

Tv8 (Sky 121)

19:15 4 Restaurants

20:25 Guess My Age 1aTv

21:30 4 hotels 4 × 05 Lecce + 4 × 04 Milan for 100 euros

Nine (Sky 149)

7:00 pm Little Big Italy

20:20 Don’t Forget the Lyrics

21:30 Friends till death

On a southern island divided between tradition and modernity, three women with a very different character join forces to save their skin Gilda is a prostitute, Olivia, beautiful and elegant, arouses envy in the village, and Crocetta, a poor unfortunate woman with the reputation of bringing bad luck. The three women are involved in a murder against their will and the police commissioner, who has arrived to investigate the case, begins to suspect them.

23:35 If you run away, I’ll marry you

A reporter from New York decides to go to Maryland to meet a woman, who has abandoned all future husbands on the altar, and on whom he wants to write a piece.

TV series and movies on TV TV Guide Wednesday 9 February 2022

The TV series in the clear

Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:20 The brilliant friend 3 × 01-02

(ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:20 The brilliant friend 3 × 01-02 Yellow (ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) 9 pm Tandem 1st Tv

(ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) 9 pm Tandem 1st Tv Top Crime (ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 21:10 All Rise 2 × 07-08 1a Tv

(ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 21:10 All Rise 2 × 07-08 1a Tv Italy 2 (ch. 49 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) at 21:10 Captain Harlock 2

The TV Series on Sky / Premium Channels

Sky Atlantic (ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Fargo 4 × 05-06

(ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 4 × 05-06 Sky Series (ch. 112) 9.15 pm Tell me A story Marathon 2nd season 1st Tv

(ch. 112) 9.15 pm Sky Investigation (ch. 114) 9.15 pm Bull 3 × 15-16

(ch. 114) 9.15 pm 3 × 15-16 Fox (ch. 116) at 21:00 The man of the house 8 × 16-17-18

If you are looking for streaming TV series, here you will find our catalogs by platform:

Free-to-air movies

20 (ch 20 and TivùSat 151 Sky) at 21:10 Big Game Hunt for the President

A Finnish boy will have to help the President of the United States of America, hunted by some terrorists who want to kidnap him.

Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:20 Into the Storm

The town of Silverton is devastated by a series of tornadoes, but forecasters predict the most violent is yet to come. Gary and his teenage sons Donnie and Trey try to save themselves as a team of tornado hunters go to work to immortalize him.

Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) at 21:10 Try to catch me

Steven Spielberg directs Leonardo Di Caprio and Tom Hanks, in the true story of Frank Abagnale, the greatest con wizard in US history.

Rai Movie (call 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) at 21:10 All my nights

Italy, third millennium. Veronica welcomes a mysterious girl to her villa in search of help. It is the beginning of a journey into the dangerous secrets of the young woman.

Sky (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) at 21:10 Polar Storm

Comet Copernicus is heading towards Earth. Its route should not lead it into collision with our planet but, due to electromagnetic interference, the impact seems inevitable. Part of this comet crashes over Alaska causing a terrible storm. Astrophysicist James Mayfield and his wife Cinthya study this extraordinary phenomenon to try to find a solution before it’s too late.

TwentySeven (ch. 27 dtt 158 ​​Sky) at 21:10 Dumber and Dumber

Crazy comedy with Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels. Two completely dumb friends find a lost suitcase and would like to return it to the beautiful owner.

La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) at 21:20 Do you wanna Dance?

Film with Antonio Banderas inspired by the true story of Pierre Dulaine, dance teacher for stragglers.

Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt and Tivùsat 327 Sky) at 21:10 How beautiful it is to make love

A sparkling comedy with C. Gerini and F. De Luigi, from the director of “Night before the exams”. A porn star rekindles the dormant passion in a couple in crisis

Pay Sky / Premium movies

Cinema One (ch. 301) 9.15 pm Breach Nightmare in space

On the verge of becoming a father, a mechanical apprentice climbs aboard an interstellar ark bound for the New Earth, and must defeat a lineage of chameleon aliens who want to use the spaceship as a weapon.

Cinema Two (ch. 302) 9.15 pm The man in the shadows

A reporter is hired as a ghost writer with the task of reworking the memoirs of former British Prime Minister Adam Lang. The writer discovers that the man who previously held his role has been murdered.

Cinema Collection (ch. 303) at 21:00 I start again from three

Gaetano is a Neapolitan boy looking for new stimuli and so he decides to leave home, work and friends to move to Florence with his aunt. Amidst funny situations, the young man meets Marta and begins a new chapter of his life with her.

Cinema Family (ch. 304) at 21:00 Brave Pig Babe

The Babe suckling pig becomes the property of a farmer who plans to cook it. Soon, however, he proves to have an uncommon intelligence, to the point of gaining the master’s trust and earning a place among the farm animals.

Cinema Action (ch. 305) at 21:00 Sherlock Holmes A game of shadows

In 1891 Europe was bloodied by a series of anarchist attacks. Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson discover that behind the diabolical plan lies one of the most dangerous criminal minds ever: Professor Moriarty.

Suspenseful cinema (ch. 306) at 21:00 The seventh day

A renowned exorcist teams up with a rookie priest for his first day of training. As they dive deeper into hell on earth, the lines between good and evil blur and their demons emerge.

Romance cinema (ch. 307) at 21:00 Do you remember me

Bea is a young woman who, due to severe emotional shock, suffers from narcolepsy and memory loss. Ricky, on the other hand, is a kleptomaniac author of children’s stories and shares a house with a couple. Both treated by the same therapist, the two end up falling in love, facing funny and amusing adventures.

Cinema Drama (ch. 308) at 21:00 The accabadora

Annette inherited from her mother the role of accabadora, in Sardinian tradition, a woman who gives the terminally ill a good death. Her transfer to Cagliari and the arrival of the war lead her to discover that her life can change.

Comedy cinema (ch. 309) at 21:00 American Pie 2

After a year in different schools, the boys protagonists of the first American Pie decide to rent a house on the beach to spend the best summer ever together.

TV Guide Wednesday 9 February 2022 – Shows, Sports and documentaries

Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm The world of Franco Zeffirelli

(ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm The world of Franco Zeffirelli Real Time (ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) 9.30 pm 90 days to fall in love and then 1st tv

(ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) 9.30 pm 90 days to fall in love and then 1st tv Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Wild Romania 1st Tv

(ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Wild Romania 1st Tv DMax (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) at 21:25 Life Below Zero 1st Tv

(ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) at 21:25 Life Below Zero 1st Tv Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Big Brother Vip

(ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Big Brother Vip Sky One (ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Italia’s Got Talent 2022 third episode 1st TV

(ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Italia’s Got Talent 2022 third episode 1st TV Sky Art (ch 120/400 sat) 9.15 pm Amy Winehouse – Intimate Portrait

(ch 120/400 sat) 9.15 pm Amy Winehouse – Intimate Portrait Sky Documentaries (ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm Tina

(ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm Tina Sky Nature (ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm Wild Brazil

(ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm Wild Brazil Blaze (ch. 124) 9.00 pm David Hasselhoff Supercars from the 80s

(ch. 124) 9.00 pm David Hasselhoff Supercars from the 80s Comedy Central (ch. 128) 9:00 pm Zelig C Lab

(ch. 128) 9:00 pm Zelig C Lab MTV (ch. 131) at 21:05 MTV Cribss Italy

(ch. 131) at 21:05 MTV Cribss Italy Red shrimp (ch. 132) 9.00 pm My Sardinia

(ch. 132) 9.00 pm My Sardinia Sky Sport One 8.45pm Tottenham – Southampton

