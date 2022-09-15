TV Latina Screenings: All3Media International

Investing in quality content is a priority in All3Media International’s strategy and its fall catalog is proof of that, across scripted, factual and entertaining content.

“We look to work with the world’s best creative talent to present a diverse offering of quality programming across all genres to our buyers,” says Maartje Horchner, executive VP of content. “Across our scripted content offering, we have seen phenomenal growth in quality programming, with a fantastic range of new content adding to our portfolio, from high-quality, budget shows like Englishuntil the recent detective drama ridley from West Road Pictures, featuring an outstanding performance from Adrian Dunbar, who joins our roster of iconic detectives.”

The executive adds: “For unscripted content, we are excited to continue forging relationships with leading producers of premium factual, such as the multi-award winning Roast Beef TV and Top Hat Productions, who produce edgy, contemporary and forensic content, providing an exceptional offering and premium to our catalog”.

The market for scripted content remains strong, says David Swetman, senior VP of content and business strategy, noting unprecedented demand. “There is strong international appeal in terms of trending drama, true crime, epic and domestic thrillers, as well as returning established franchises, particularly our detective series,” the executive underlines.

Detective dramas are very prominent, with ridley, led by Dunbar, winning the ratings on its ITV premiere. Also, there is a new season of Dalglieshbased on the novels by PD James and starring Bertie Carvel for Channel 5 and Acorn TV.

Some successful releases in early 2022 included the thriller The Tourist from Two Brothers Pictures for BBC One, HBO Max, Stan and ZDF; and the stranger-than-fiction true crime drama from Story Films, The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe. Fall highlights include Hugo Blick’s western revenge thriller, English, starring Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer, produced by Drama Republic for the BBC and Amazon Prime Video (North America and Australasia). There is also the domestic thriller, The Ex-Wifebased on the bestselling novel of the same name, starring Céline Buckens and being produced for Paramount+ UK by Clapperboard Studios, Night Train Media and BlackBox Multimedia.

With buyers in high demand for engaging content, Nick Smith, Executive VP of Formats, highlights the success of Sort Your Life Out Y The Dog House. “We therefore have a lot of hope in the launch of The Dog Academy in MIPCOM, a program that aims to improve the behavior of dogs”, says the executive. “Spoiler alert: The problem is usually due to the owners!”

But The traitors it has been All3Media International’s most successful format in the last year and has been licensed in 11 territories in 11 months. “It’s a very different proposition for audiences,” says Smith. “I like to think of it as a new genre: smart reality that you’re not ashamed to watch.” Adaptations of the show are doing well, as is the Danish original.

This success bodes well for the creator’s new ‘intelligent reality’ format. The traitorsidtv: Unknownwhich will debut at MIPCOM.

“The Danes have been one of the leading format creators for many years, but I would say their neighbor Belgium is territory to watch closely,” says Smith. Production values ​​are high, the executive adds, as is creativity, which led All3Media to launch a production company in the country last year.

In unscripted content, the market is “in the midst of a tidal wave of premium factual,” says Rachel Job, senior VP of unscripted content. The executive says that this has been driven by buyer demand, “since she has seen that well-told stories can attract wide audiences and generate conversations. Good factual content makes clever use of creative elements borrowed from scripted content, with sophisticated opening titles, present-tense storytelling, and a thriller approach to investigations and first-person accounts.”

The executive highlights The Royal Family from 72 Films (also known as The Royal Crown) as an example of how this type of “cinematography can deliver an extraordinarily good and engaging series.”

The high standard of content production has led to increased budgets, says Job, but All3Media International’s partnership with Paramount+ UK on titles such as Rise of the Billionaires, Paranormal (also known as haunted) Y TheBox are enabling the company to offer strong series to the market to meet growing buyer demand.

Beyond premium factual, buyers are increasingly focused on having recognizable, enduring brands that audiences can find and return to easily, says Job, highlighting series like Escape to the Chateau. There has also been an interest in new brands, adds the executive, with great potential in titles such as The Dog Academy. Because well-known celebrities are always attractive, My Grandparents’ War from Wonderhood Studios, features stars like Keira Knightley and Kit Harington as a top pick.

Across all these genres, All3Media International has an investment strategy focused on establishing successful and sustainable partnerships between them, their producers and buyers. “We tend to play a major role in healing direct relationships between producers and broadcasters, which can result in securing co-production partners and closing funding gaps, with the ultimate goal of making the production as successful as possible,” says Horchner.

Watch the All3Media International Showcase here.