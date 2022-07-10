“TV leveled down”

By Jimmi Peralta – Photos: Néstor Soto – Courtesy: Hugo Montgomery

As a programmer, he spoke about his experience at the SNT in the ’80s and ’90s, commented on his work abroad and shared his vision regarding the current situation in this industry locally.

In 1965, what was then almost a futuristic communications technology arrived in the country, an artifact was introduced into the houses as one more piece of furniture, and that which today is a small flame in our hands, the screen, was destined to fulfill, first in black and white, its role as a magical stove. Since then, television has been in charge of telling stories every day, some real, others fictional, first for the neighborhood, then for the family, always being the llama that brings together.

Television, which was the home cinema for those who could, the only cinema for workers, as a social phenomenon that was consolidated with a national scope later in the 1980s, at that time there were two channels: 13 and 9. Those masters of the rating made it possible for the screen to paralyze the country, success after success they repeated that event so collective, but so isolated and at the same time amazing.

Hugo Montgomery, who was director of SNT programming between the ’80s and ’90s, spoke with La Nación/Nación Media about how he lived and how those glory years of local TV were lived, fundamentally from the international successes and from his point of view staff.

THE BEGINNINGS

Hugo began to learn about television at the age of 13. “It turns out that I had a cousin who was doing the work of the Channel 9 archive, whose name was Mario Sandoval Fernández; So, he needed a guy to check the 16mm and U-matic materials from back then,” says Montgomery.

“Then I return to the channel at the age of 18 to check movies. Back then doing that kind of work was even demeaning. Because it was being stuck between the movies, lying between movies. My mother told me, ‘why not work in a bank,’” she recalls.

Montgomery discovered the world of TV and cinema with one of those elements that united them at that time: the tape. His job was to verify the actual duration of the movies, generate the cuts for the commercials and write the synopses.

Hours and hours of his life in the middle of a room full of tapes would build the first great pillar of his training: valuing the content.

MAKE WRONG AND LEARN

“Miguel Ángel Rodríguez was like my boss, as head of programming, and he told me, ‘I don’t know, I only do the news, do you,’ and they threw me there as if nothing had happened, so I started to put together the programming grid, I started to make a lot of mistakes”, he points out.

Of his forty years of experience in TV, part of them in Paraguay and the rest as a content distribution agent abroad, Hugo says that he really worked for 30 years, and the remaining 10 were mistakes.

“I remember that the series ‘Tora! Torah! Torah!’ I started it at the end, because it was in 16mm and it was wrongly numbered. We also did it with ‘Shogun,’ I started this famous miniseries by passing the ending first,” he recalls.

SERIES AND NOVELS

Hugo later assumed the responsibility of representing the channel when it came to acquiring and negotiating with the distributors the films and series that would finally be broadcast.

“I think that all the channels tried a lot. Back then, the channels looked to bring the best because they had to fight 1 on 1, and there were only two channels. The 9 reached its highest rating between the ’90s and 2000s″, he comments.

In 1992 he was already in charge of the programming of Channel 9, and at that time he says that he was already “sharp”. The knowledge of the public, of the products, of the schedules was something that he forged in practice.

“I already knew how to program, they had experience with which series to put at what time, which series not, and to show them at another time. Back then there was no cable. I already knew something that was not taught because nobody taught you how to be a channel programmer”, she commented.

Among the programming that he remembers was high in the ratings at that time, he remembers the Oscars, the boxing fights of Evander Holyfield and Tyson, the Brazilian carnival, series like “Renegade” with Lorenzo Lamas, “Texas Ranger” with Chuck Norris, “The Simpsons”, among others. “We put ‘The Simpsons’ in prime time.”

“And look, what I remember is that there was a series that broke all records, I think it was called ‘The Avenger’ (1983), about a girl who was eaten by the crocodile. Her husband threw her out and then she got back on her feet, she got cute again and started taking revenge on her. That production reached 54 rating points. Each rating point was worth 10,000 people back then. I remember that this was the series that swept Sundays at 9:00 p.m. ″, he comments.

According to Montgomery, the public was picky about programming at the time, and it still is today.

Television had and undoubtedly has a preponderant role both for adult consumption, as well as for the development of children.

“Each one of the channels had the best that came out on the international market, Warner or Columbia divided the packages, they gave half of the good to you, and the other half of the good to the other, so it was always even” he explained.

TOOLS AND “HUNGRIES”

Without social networks, rating surveys and focus groups were the tools to confirm whether the hunch of acquiring a material and broadcasting it was a great idea or not.

“The soap operas that always worked were the Televisa soap operas, for a simple reason: the characters were well characterized, the bad guy was bad, the good guy was good, and if you missed the soap opera for 3 months, you sat down and after 10 minutes you knew everything that happened. That, that did not happen, with the soap operas of Rede Globo, which, firstly, had a very bad dubbing, the Venezuelan dubbing, and secondly, that the characters were too many characters and were very different. So much so that, although some of Globo’s soap operas penetrated here, they never penetrated like Televisa’s”, he commented.

Among the national productions that he remembers as successful, Hugo remembered Bruno Masi with “Hello music”, “First class”, “The sale of the century”, “The unforgettable siesta”, and “Folkloric Sundays” with Prisciliano Sandoval.

In this framework, Montgomery commented that his experience with international productions always inspired him to make national products, and pointed out that the costs were and continue to be high to reach a permanent and high-quality production within the local market.

A LOOK AT THE PRESENT

From a single channel until the early 1980s, today the offer is not only multiple and diverse at a national level, but on demand consumption is global. A dozen national channels, streaming platforms and cable completely changed the scenario.

“I think that local television finally leveled off. The towel was thrown in, and anyone can appear on screen. The stars that are here are the stars that were before,” explained Montgomery, who currently works programming for the Educanal channel, which is broadcast on cable.

“In Paraguay, there is still 70% of the public that continues to watch television ‘normally’, and the remaining 30% is in dispute over ratings with the networks in all these kinds of things. For example, I give you an example. The “Cabezón” Ortega of Radio Paraguay has been a freshman for 15 years and he doesn’t have a telephone. Yes, there is a diversification, let’s say, but I think that people always see what they want to see on a television. When you want to see something well, you sit down and watch a movie on your big TV, it has a different flavor”, he analyzes the potential that the industry still has in the country.

Another criticism that Hugo elaborates regarding the national channels in the present is the lack of coherence and care in the content, such as images of erotic content at inappropriate times and mixed with any other content.

“Now we have the issue of these Turkish novels that are being aired, no, I don’t think they will sell. They must be giving away. They are novels that have a very bad message, because the bad characters win, it’s incredible, I think they should be given to them, I don’t know, or they pass it on because they have to be very cheap, “he said.

“I specialized in putting together a programming grid, which is something very technical. ‘This was for such and such a time, from 6 to 7 such a thing goes’, because each program is throwing the other until they reach prime time. That is the philosophy, and there is vertical programming and horizontal programming. The horizontal, for example, are those that go from Monday to Friday. A novel, to tell you, and the vertical one that goes, I don’t know, once, like ‘Movie Mondays’, comedy Tuesdays. There are reasons why I am going to put a vertical and a horizontal programming; So, I assure you that more than one of those who are now on television do not know this, because they did not live it, so they are playing it by ear, and they are on TV, ”he concluded.

ANECDOTE: THE SWAGGART CASE

“Another phenomenon that was big in audience was Jimmy Swaggart. We showed his program on Sundays, they gave us the product and on top of that he gave us a rating. When he was going to confess that he was cheating on his wife, we did a special promotion for the show and he swept the ratings. It must have been between ’88 and ’90. We promoted ‘Pastor Jimmy Confesses’, and the world wanted to see a guy who did wrong, saying ‘I did something wrong in my life’, and that had a rating, but God keep us, we repeat and all this edition. It was a very high rating and on top of that it was free, I think the shepherds brought us that material, ”says Hugo Montgomery’s anecdote.