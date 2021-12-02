TV license, you have to hurry to ask for the exemption: that’s why

The TV fee is a tax now included in the electricity bill. You can ask for an exemption from payment. But we must hurry.

The rules for receiving the TV license are clear. Whoever is in possession of a television set. Or for registry family. Family members are understood to be resident in the same home. This is a practically mandatory fee and is included in the invoice of the electricity bill. Which has been happening since 2016.

Also for next year, the amount will be 90 euros spread over 10 months. If, on the other hand, a subject has no electricity contract, he will be able to pay the fee through F24. However, for some there may be the exemption but times are pressing and the request must be made as soon as possible.

In fact, the Revenue Agency from time until January 31 of the year reference to submit the application. Obviously, the exemption refers to those who do not own the television. Although the limit is in January, it is better to apply first. This is because the electricity operators charge the first installment of the rent as early as January. Anticipating the times, you would have the option of not having the rent in the January bill. Let’s see how to apply.

TV fee, how to apply for exemption

After understanding who needs to apply for exemption. Let’s go and see the various roads that can be taken. As we can imagine the ways are varied and range from digital to the physicist. Here are the solutions.

The simplest way is that telematic . Through the Revenue Agency website it is possible to do everything quickly. Speed ​​that increases if you have the SPID;

. Through the Revenue Agency website it is possible to do everything quickly. Speed ​​that increases if you have the SPID; The alternative is paper. The form must be accompanied by a copy of the identity document. Everything is sent in registered mail without envelope at the Revenue Agency Office of Turin 1, SAT TV subscription counter – Post Office 22 – 10121 Turin; or with PEC certified email [email protected]

at the Revenue Agency Office of Turin 1, SAT TV subscription counter – Post Office 22 – 10121 Turin; or with PEC certified email [email protected] Ultimately, it is possible to rely on a authorized intermediary. This can be the accountant like the CAF. Naturally the intermediary could ask for a price for the service.

A separate discussion is for the over 75. Elderly people who have reached this age at January 31, 2022 and who have income of maximum 8,000 euror are exempt. The exemption takes place via substitutive declaration in which these requirements are demonstrated. This is not valid if the device is located in a place other than that of residence. A clarification provided by Consumer and User Protection Center of Bolzano is that of do not renew, in this case, the declaration every year. You have to do this only if you no longer have the criteria for exemption. In that case, you need the statement of change of assumptions.