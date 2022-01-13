Tv: Love Life 2, romantic comedy anthology series – Tv

(ANSA) – ROME, JAN 13 – Who is not looking for true love? Back with the second season ‘Love Life’ – with William Jackson Harper – the romantic anthological comedy series that revolves, in every season, around a new protagonist, telling the sentimental path: from the first flirt to the meeting with the person with whom spend your life. The TV series is available on Timvision from with two episodes every week (the first two are available from today, the rest on a weekly basis, two every Thursday).



This season of 'Love Life' consists of 10 episodes. The romantic comedy tells – against the backdrop of a magnetic New York – the lightness, irony and disappointment typical of the search for love. In this new chapter the protagonist is Marcus Watkins, played by William Jackson Harper, former protagonist of the comedy series 'The Good Place' available on TimVision. Marcus is dissatisfied with his love life despite having a stable marriage relationship. After years of marriage, she realizes that she is looking for the passion that her relationship lacks; he wants to understand himself and by analyzing his experience and the challenges of an African American person, he is looking for true love. Launched on HBO Max in the United States, 'Love Life' is produced by Lionsgate Television and Feigco Entertainment, with Anna Kendrick, Paul Feig, Jessie Henderson, Sam Boyd, Bridget Bedard and Dan Magnante serving as executive producers.


