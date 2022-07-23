TV / MOVIE SHEET JULY 23, 2022
07/22/2022 –
CHANNEL 7
10.55 Transmission Opening
11.00 Married with Children. With Guillermo Francella, Florencia Peña, Érika Rivas, Luisana and Darío Lopilato and Marcelo de Bellis
12.00 Santiagueña Tombola Draw
12.15 Ariel in her sauce
14.45 weekend at Nick to accompany the little ones and have fun with new friends, such as Paw Patrol, Shimmer
& Shine, Alvin and the Chipmunks, Dora and her friends and more.
15.00 Draw of Mono dates
15.15 Santiagueña Tombola Draw
15.30 Weekend in Nick (continues)
17.00 The Simpsons
18.30 Cinema. Passengers starring Chris Pratt, Jennifer Lawrence, Michael Sheen, Laurence Fishburne and Andy Garcia
19.45 Santiagueña Tombola draw
20.00 Cinema. Passengers (continued) starring Chris Pratt, Jennifer Lawrence, Michael Sheen, Laurence Fishburne and Andy Garcia
20.45 Pasapalabra conducts Iván de Pineda
22.15 Santiagueña Tombola Draw
10:30 p.m. We can talk program hosted by Andy Kusnetzoff
00.15 Great Bartender
01.00 Closing of transmission
CHANNEL 14
12.00 SACRED SATURDAY
13.00 I RECOMMEND TV
14.00 SGO. PEOPLE THAT DANCING,
WITH ORONÁ TUCHO
14.30 SPIRITS
OF MY LAND
15.30 MUSICALÍSIMO TV
16.30 MORENA TV
17.30 CRAZY
X FOOTBALL
18.30 LIVE SANTIAGO
19.00 IN HARMONY
19.30 FOR ALL WOMEN,
WITH SUSANA SAAD
20.30 TROPICAL PARTY
21.30 MUSICALÍSIMO TV
22.30 REMEMBERING
23.30 FROM TWO