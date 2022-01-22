TV programs dedicated to the Day of Remembrance

Rai and Mediaset offer films, interviews and documentaries that tell with testimonies and reconstructions one of the most horrible periods in our history Story of a book thief Antonio de Felice



January 27, 1945 Soviet Red Army soldiers break through the gates of the Auschwitz concentration camp and free the prisoners, thus ending one of the darkest aspects of World War II. That then became the worldwide Memorial Dayalso remembered by the generalist networks that offer various programs and insights into that immense drama.

On January 25 in prime time on Raiuno, “Journey of no return” is broadcast, an episode of “Ulysses – The pleasure of discovery”, where Alberto Angela tells the journey by train of women, children and men captured in Rome and deported to that concentration camp Polish. Among the survivors we will hear the testimonies of life senator Liliana Segre and Sami Modiano.

Rete 4, on the other hand, from 22 to 27 dedicates a series of films to the Shoah, among which we point out “The Story of a Book Thief” with Sophie Nélisse, Geoffrey Rush and Emily Watson.

On Focus the appointments are on January 23, 27 and 30: do not miss the first viewing on January 27 of the docufilm “Nicholas Winton: the man who saved 669 children”, a truly unique and special story. The protagonist, Nicholas Winton, is a philanthropist who participates in an English TV broadcast and discovers that the entire audience is made up of the Jews whose lives he saved by bringing them to England.

On Iris on the 26th “Schindler’s list”, a masterpiece by Steven Spielberg, is broadcast in prime time, and on the 27th on Canale 5 in the late evening there is a “Special TG5” for in-depth analysis on the subject.