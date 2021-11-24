TV programs tomorrow Thursday 25 November 2021: Live TV movies Rai, Mediaset and Dmax

Tonight on Rai 1 at 21.25 A professor “Aristotle” Dante (Alessandro Gassmann, 56), gives a lesson on happiness in Aristotle and asks each of his children to write on a note what happiness is. Sbarra hits Manuel for the delay in returning the car. Simone helps him and takes him home. To follow, «Giordano Bruno».

Tonight on Rai Due at 21.20 Quelli che Sports events and current events of the week are some of the topics that are treated with irony in the program conducted by Luca Bizzarri (50) and Paolo Kessisoglu (52) with Mia Ceran. Next to them there are also two formidable imitators such as Barbara Foria and Ubaldo Pantani.

Tonight on Rai Tre at 9.15pm Special borders The episode conducted by Franco Di Mare (66) is entitled “Men do not change”. Today is the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. The date was chosen to commemorate the tragic end of the Dominican sisters Mirabal, political activists brutally killed on November 25, 1960.

Tonight on Rete 4 at 21.20 Forehand and backhand The impact of political and economic choices on the lives of ordinary people has always represented the main interest of Paolo Del Debbio (63), who since the first episode of his broadcast, broadcast since 2019, has placed himself with determination and conviction in the service of those who want to know more and ask for help.

Tonight on Canale 5 at 9.20pm Zelig After last week’s debut, it’s back to laugh with a new episode of the historic show hosted by the rediscovered couple Claudio Bisio (64) and Vanessa Incontrada. On stage some of the comedians who have made the history of a program that has just turned a quarter of a century.

Tonight on Italia 1 at 9.20 pm The Great Wall Mercenary William Garin (Matt Damon, 51) after having fought in many battles in which he distinguished himself for his skills as an archer, is captured by an army of excellent warriors, known as the Nameless Order, who fight against the supernatural forces in 15th-century China.

Tonight on La 7 at 9.15pm PIAZZA PULITA Corrado Formigli returns to deal with issues that cannot be ignored: the coronavirus (and concerns about the escalation of the demonstrations against the Green Pass), but also the dramatic situation of the environment.

Tonight on Tv 8 at 18.30 LOKOMOTIV MOSCOW – LAZIO The matches valid for the fifth day of the group stage of the Europa League will be played today. In group E Lazio coached by Maurizio Sarri faces a difficult trip to Russia: they have to deal with Lokomotiv in Moscow.

Tonight on Nove at 21.35 IF YOU RUN, I WILL MARRY YOU (Usa ’99) by G. Marshall with Richard Gere, Julia Roberts the journalist ike Graham decides to interview Maggie Carpenter, a girl who left three boyfriends in front of the altar. She soon ends up falling in love with it and …

Tonight on Mediaset 20 at 21.00 THE GAME IN THE MUD A documentary that recalls a beautiful gesture by Diego Armando Maradona: in 1985 he decided to play a friendly match in Acerra, on a field that looked like a swamp, to raise funds for a sick child.

Tonight on Rai 4 at 21.20 ALONE (Usa 2020) by John Hyams with Jules Willcox, Marc Menchaca Jessica is a widow who is kidnapped by a mysterious and unscrupulous man. To try to escape from his jailer he will have to face his deepest fears.