TV programs tomorrow Wednesday 24 November 2021: Live TV movies, Rai, Mediaset and DMAX

Tonight on Rai 1 at 21.25 Bohemien Rhapsody London, 1970. 24-year-old Farrokh Bul-sara (Rami Malek, 40) works as a porter at Heathrow Airport but dreams of a career in music. Thus he changes his name to Freddie Mercury and, after meeting Brian May and Roger Taylor, he creates a new band with them and John Deacon: the myth of Queen is born …

Tonight on Rai 2 at 9.20 pm Mare fuori 2 “I’m not like you” Carmine is destroyed, because he is convinced that the Vallettas killed Nina. Massimo (Carmine Recano, 40) and Paola try to be close to him. Naditza leaves and is entrusted to Filippo’s family, waiting for him to be transferred to Milan. To follow, «To love who hurts».

Tonight on Rai Tre at 21.20 Who saw it? Federica Sciarelli (63) returns to the case of Fabrizio Piscitelli, head ultrà of the Irriducibili of Lazio, killed with a gunshot on 7 August 2019 at the Parco degli Acquedotti in Rome. The website and the switchboard (06.8262) are ready at any time to receive reports from the public, crucial to closing the investigation.

Tonight on Rete 4 at 21.20 Zona Bianca Also tonight the program conducted by Giuseppe Brindisi (58) offers viewers a summary of the salient events of the week and, with the polite style of the conductor, tries to give answers to people’s questions. Naturally, there is talk of Covid and the third dose of the vaccine, but also of politics and news.

Tonight on Canale 5 at 9.20 pm The story of a respectable family Fourth evening. Maria (Federica Torchetti, 26) obtained a brilliant result at the final exam. To celebrate her success, Alessandro invites her to the sea, in his family villa, together with her mother, sister and other friends. Maria does not know whether to accept, also because she is troubled by Michele’s return.

Tonight on Italia 1 at 21.20 Wolverine – The immortal Logan (Hugh Jackman, 53), who has retreated to the Yukon Mountains, is joined by the mutant Yukio. The girl convinces him to go to Japan to bid farewell to Yashida, whose life he had saved during the Second World War. There, as Wolverine, he will face new enemies.

Tonight on La 7 at 9.15pm IT IS NOT THE ARENA With the determination that viewers have now come to know, Massimo Giletti faces with his guests the hottest current situations, favoring the analysis of the health and social situation of our country.

Tonight on Tv 8 at 9.30 pm X FACTOR «Live 4» The fourth evening dedicated to Live is proposed again. Presented by Ludovico Tersigni, the remaining competitors aim for the final. Last year’s edition was won by CasadiLego, in front of the Little Pieces of Marmelade.

Tonight on Nove at 21.25 AGREEMENTS & DISAGREEMENTS The in-depth analysis of current events is back with the information talk conducted by the journalists Luca Sommi and Andrea Scanzi. In the studio, as usual, we find Marco Travaglio to comment on the hottest facts of the moment.

Tonight on Mediaset 20 to 21.00 INTO THE SUN (Usa 2005) by Mink with Steven Seagal CIA Special Agent Tra-vis Hunter is sent to Japan to investigate the murder of the Tokyo governor. At first, the detective suspects the yakuza, the local underworld, but the truth is another.

Tonight on Rai 4 at 21.20 WORLD INVASION Usa 2011 by Jonathan Liebe-sman with Aaron Eckhart The Earth has been attacked by aliens. Veteran Michael Nantz and Marine Lieutenant William Martinez must rescue a group of trapped civilians.