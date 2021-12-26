TV programs, tonight 26 December: Maleficent 2, 5-star Christmas, Freedom

What’s airing tonight, Sunday, December 26th? Maleficent 2 on Rai1, 5-star Christmas on Canale5

Tonight on television, Sunday 26 December, the following TV programs will be broadcast: su Rai 1 is expected on Maleficent movie 2 with Angelina Jolie. The film is the sequel to Maleficent which talks about Maleficent who has suspicions about the concuocerà Ingrid after the wedding between Prince Philip and the sweet Aurora. Instead on Canale5 a 5-star Christmas is scheduled, a comedy with Massimo Ghini, Ricky Memphis and Martina Stella: a political delegation with the Prime Minister is in sight in Hungary. There will be a big problem when the premier wants to spend an hour with an honorable member of the opposition.

Besides Maleficent 2 on Rai1 And 5-star Christmas on Canale5, tonight on television (December 26) will air on Rai2 the film Feliz Navidad (David has lost his Christmas spirit after his wife’s disappearance and is signed up for a dating site) while on Rai3 the program Secret cities with the conduction of Corrado Augias. On Network 4 thriller time with Unknown – Without identity come on Italy 1 a new episode of Freedom – Beyond the border with Roberto Giacobbo.

TV programs, tonight 26 December: what is broadcast on La7, Tv8 and Nove

And which TV programs, tonight December 26th, do they air on other television networks apart from the main ones? On La7 the film The wedding I would like while on Tv8 a new episode of Family Food Fight and finally Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo: I could have been offended on the Nine.