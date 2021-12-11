Tv programs tonight Friday 10 December 2021: Live TV movies prime time today
Tonight on Rai 1 at 21.25 The Voice Senior Third of the six episodes dedicated to Blind Auditions, auditions in the dark. At the end of the first phase there will be 24 singers (six for each team) who will have access to the next phase of the talent led by Antonella Clerici. Among the coaches there is rapper Clementino (38), confirmed by the last edition.
Tonight on Rai 2 at 21.20 The Good Doctor «Mission Guatemala – 2nd part» Shaun (Freddie Highmore, 29) and the other surgeons of San Bonaventura are still on a humanitarian mission in Guatemala. After an evening in a club, Dr. Lim and Dr. Rendon are kidnapped by a taxi driver whose pregnant wife needs help.
Tonight on Rai Tre at 21.20 Black Mafia The documentary is taken from the investigation book “Nigerian Mafia” by Sergio Nazzaro: a team of policemen from Turin, driven by the stubbornness of their boss, Fabrizio Lotito, collect the complaint of a Nigerian girl. This is where the “Athenaeum” mega-investigation starts. The introduction is entrusted to the writer Gianrico Carofiglio (60).
Tonight on Rete 4 at 21.20 Fourth DegreeFrom studio 14 in Cologno Monzese (MI) Gianluigi Nuzzi (52) and Alessandra Viero conduct the penultimate episode of 2021 of the investigative program that debuted on this network in 2010. The broadcast has a Face-book page, on which updates can be found and news on the cases addressed in the episode.
Tonight on Canale 5 at 9.20pm Big Brother Vip Penultimate appointment before the Christmas break with the second weekly reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini (57). At his side we find the commentators Adriana Volpe Sonia and Bruganelli. All updates are available on the website www.grandefratello.mediaset.it.
Tonight on Italia 1 at 21.20 Hyenas present After the one broadcast on November 15, dedicated to the murder of Serena Mollicone, we see another special made by the correspondents of Davide Parenti’s program. Today’s theme has the mafia and anti-mafia as its theme. At the helm Matteo Viviani, who had already dealt with the subject in the past.
Tonight on La 7 at 9.15pm PROPAGANDA LIVE News, reports, interviews, but also music and a bit of irony. A “menu” that Diego Bianchi’s fans know very well: between a look at the social networks and author comments, we talk about the Green Pass and prospects for Christmas.
Tonight on Tv 8 at 9.30pm ITALIA’S GOT TALENT «Best off» The new edition of the talent will start in January: in addition to veterans Frank Matano, Mara Maionchi, Federica Pellegrini, there will be a new entry, Elio. At the helm, again Lodovica Comello. Tonight, let’s review the best moments of the last edition.
Tonight on Nove at 21.25 BROTHERS OF CROZZA Last appointment of the year with the live shows of the program. At the center of the episode are the highly topical political and social events told by Maurizio Crozza with his pungent monologues, proposed through his characters.
Tonight on Mediaset 20 at 9.00 pm INTERSTELLAR by Christopher Nolan with Matthew McConaughey In the near future, life on Earth has become difficult. Former astronaut Cooper embarks on an intergalactic journey in search of a suitable planet to welcome humanity.
Tonight on Rai 4 at 21.20 SALT (Usa 2010) by Phillip Noyce with Angelina Jolie CIA agent Evelyn Salt is accused of being a Russian spy and wanting to assassinate the president of the United States. Escaped from capture, the woman will unearth a shocking truth …
Tonight on Iris at 9.00 pm THE PALE RIDER (Usa 1985) by and with Clint Eastwood with Michael Moriarty »MMMM A quiet town is bullied by the rich Coy Leho-od. To defend the small community comes a lone knight, half priest and half gunslinger, nicknamed The Preacher.
Tonight on Rai Movie at 21.10 A LITTLE FAVOR (Usa 2018) with Anna Kendrick Lmm Stephanie Smothers is a widow living in Connecticut, where she is a blogger. When her best friend Emily goes missing, she decides to start a personal investigation by delving into her past.
Tonight on Paramount Network at 9.10pm THE HOUSE IN THE PRAIRIE – THE DISAPPEARANCE OF ROSE (Usa ’84) with Melissa Gilbert Rose, the daughter of Laura and Almanzo, is kidnapped by a woman who recently lost her child. While searching for him, the two come across an orphaned child.
Tonight on La 5 at 21.10 GOING HOME FOR CHRISTMAS (Can. 2013) by Vanessa Parise with Carly Mckillip Smmm For Christmas, Kate wants to reunite her sister Melanie, with whom she has not spoken for years, and her parents, separated, in their old house. But there is a problem: someone else now lives in the house …
Tonight on Cine 34 at 9.00 pm THE POLICEOTTA DELLA SQUADRA DEL BUONCOSTUME (It. 1979) with Edwige Fenech ®MM The attractive policewoman Cianna D’Amico combines one after the other: this time she manages to arrest Commissioner Scappavia by mistake, believing him to be a dangerous escapee. But then…
Tonight on Rai 5 at 9.15 pm ART NIGHT Neri Marcorè presents an episode in which we talk about the link between art and advertising. From the first Plakastil posters, which gave rise to modern advertising in the early twentieth century, to Pop Art which took inspiration from advertising icons.
Tonight on Rai Premium at 9.20pm BLANCA «I dance alone» with Maria Chiara Giannetta After discovering her relationship with the journalist Marinella, Bianca tries to convince herself that she has no feelings for Liguori. Meanwhile, Marinella’s son disappears and Blanca suspects a kidnapping.
Tonight on Real Time at 21.25 BAKE OFF ITALY: DESSERTS IN THE OVEN «We fly» Benedetta Parodi starts the fifteenth challenge, which will bring the aspiring pastry chefs to the final next week. Always inflexible in their judgment Clelia d’Onofrio, Damiano Carrara and Ernst Knam.
Tonight on Giallo at 21.10 GRANTCHESTER (4th st., Ep. 4) with Robson Green As he prepares to take office as the new Vicar, Will receives a request from Geordie: he should try to communicate with a boy who has blood on his hands. Two more episodes follow.
Tonight on Top Crime at 21.10 CHICAGO PD (4 * st., Ep. 9) “Manslaughter” with Taylor Kinney, Jason Beghe A woman and her 10-year-old daughter are involved in an accident caused by Severide’s car. He is arrested but does not remember what happened. 3 episodes follow.
Tv programs on Rai 1
6.00 RAINEWS24 / 7.00 TG1 TV NEWSPAPER
7.10 ONE MORNING –
9.55 ITALIAN STORIES
11.55 IT’S ALWAYS MIDDAY
13.30 TV NEWSPAPER TG1
14.00 TODAY IS ANOTHER DAY
15.55 THE PARADISE OF THE LADIES
16.45 TG1 TELEGIORNALE / 16.55 TG1 ECONOMY
17.05 LIVE LIFE
18.45 THE INHERITANCE
20.00TG1 TV NEWSPAPER
20.35 USUAL UNKNOWN – THE RETURN
21.25 THE VOICE SENIOR
0.05 TV7 – WEEKLY TG1 News
Tv programs on Rai 2
7.45 CALL ME ANNA
8.30 TV NEWSPAPER TG2
8.45 RADI02 SOCIAL CLUB
10.00 TG2 ITALY
10.55 TG2 FLASH / 11.00 TG SPORT DAY
11.10 YOUR FACTS
13.00 TG2 DAY / 13.30 TG2 EAT PARADE
13.50 TG2 YES TO TRAVEL
2.00 pm 2.00 pm
16.15 SAID FACT
17.15 MISSION BEAUTY Talent
18.00 TG PARLIAMENT / 18.1O TG2 LIS
18.15 TG2 TELEGIORNALE / 18.30 TG SPORT EVENING
18.50 BLUE BLOODS
19.40 BULL
20.30 TG2 TELEGIORNALE / 21.00 TG2 POST
21.20 THE GOOD DOCTOR
22.10 THE RESIDENT
23.45 VITALIA – THE ORIGINS OF THE PARTY
0.40 OR EVEN NO
Tv programs on Rai Tre
7.00 TGR GOOD MORNING ITALY
8.00 AGORÀ
10.30 RAI PARLIAMENT – FREE SPACE
10.40 ELIXIR
12.00 TG3 TELEGIORNALE / 12.25 TG3 OUT OF TG
12.45 HOW MANY STORIES
13.15 PAST AND PRESENT
14.00 REGION TG / 14.20 TV NEWSPAPER TG3
14.50 TGR LEONARDO / 15.05 TGR AFFARI
15.15 TG3 LIS / 15.20 RAI PARLIAMENT
15.25 #MASTERS
16.00 WAITING FOR GEO
17.00 GEO
19.00 TELEGIORNALE TG3 / 19.30 REGION TG
20.00 BLOB
20.20 WHAT HAPPENS?
20.45 A PLACE IN THE SUN
21.20 BLACK MAFIA Documents
23.25 THE FIORELLA VERSION
24.00TG3 NIGHT LINE
Tv programs on Rai 4
6.55 ITALY TONIGHT
7.45 CHIPS
8.50 MIAMI VICE
9.50 HAZZARD
10.50 DETECTIVE IN THE LANE
12.00 TV NEWSPAPER TG4
12.30 THE SECRET
13.00 THE LADY IN YELLOW
14.00 THE FORUM COUNTER
15.30 HAMBURG DISTRICT 21
16.30 EARTHQUAKE
19.00 TG4 TV NEWSPAPER
19.50 STORM OF LOVE
20.30 ITALY TONIGHT
21.20 FOURTH DEGREE
0.45 SPY HUNT – THE ENEMY WITHIN
Tv programs on Rai 5
8.45 AM FIVE
11.00 FORUM
13.00 TG5 TELEGIORNALE / METEO.IT
13.40 BEAUTIFUL
14.10 ONE LIFE
14.45 MEN AND WOMEN
16.10 FRIENDS
16.40 VIP BIG BROTHER
16.50 LOVE IS IN THE AIR
17.35 AFTERNOON FIVE
18.45 FREE FALL
20.00TG5 TELEGIORNALE / METEO.IT
20.40 THE NEWS STRIP
21.20 VIP BIG BROTHER
Tv programs on Italy 1
8.05 HEIDI
8.30 STATION 19
10.20 CSI: NY
12.10 COOKED AND EATEN – The MENU
12.25 OPEN STUDIO
13.00 VIP BIG BROTHER
13.15 SPORT MEDIASET
14.05 THE SIMPSONS
15.25 YOUNG SHELDON
15.55 THE BIG BANG THEORY
16.45 MODERN FAMILY
17.35 TWO MEN AND 1/2
18.20 STUDIO OPEN TV news
19.30 CSI: CRIME SCENE
20.25 NCIS Tf
21.20 HYENAS PRESENT News
1.05 THE POSSESSION – EVIL LIVES WITHIN HER
Controcopertina.com is an online newspaper also approved by Google News. To receive our updates and stay informed on this topic, please follow us on ours official Google News profile