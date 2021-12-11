Tv programs tonight Friday 10 December 2021: Live TV movies prime time today

Tonight on Rai 1 at 21.25 The Voice Senior Third of the six episodes dedicated to Blind Auditions, auditions in the dark. At the end of the first phase there will be 24 singers (six for each team) who will have access to the next phase of the talent led by Antonella Clerici. Among the coaches there is rapper Clementino (38), confirmed by the last edition.

Tonight on Rai 2 at 21.20 The Good Doctor «Mission Guatemala – 2nd part» Shaun (Freddie Highmore, 29) and the other surgeons of San Bonaventura are still on a humanitarian mission in Guatemala. After an evening in a club, Dr. Lim and Dr. Rendon are kidnapped by a taxi driver whose pregnant wife needs help.

Tonight on Rai Tre at 21.20 Black Mafia The documentary is taken from the investigation book “Nigerian Mafia” by Sergio Nazzaro: a team of policemen from Turin, driven by the stubbornness of their boss, Fabrizio Lotito, collect the complaint of a Nigerian girl. This is where the “Athenaeum” mega-investigation starts. The introduction is entrusted to the writer Gianrico Carofiglio (60).

Tonight on Rete 4 at 21.20 Fourth DegreeFrom studio 14 in Cologno Monzese (MI) Gianluigi Nuzzi (52) and Alessandra Viero conduct the penultimate episode of 2021 of the investigative program that debuted on this network in 2010. The broadcast has a Face-book page, on which updates can be found and news on the cases addressed in the episode.

Tonight on Canale 5 at 9.20pm Big Brother Vip Penultimate appointment before the Christmas break with the second weekly reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini (57). At his side we find the commentators Adriana Volpe Sonia and Bruganelli. All updates are available on the website www.grandefratello.mediaset.it.

Tonight on Italia 1 at 21.20 Hyenas present After the one broadcast on November 15, dedicated to the murder of Serena Mollicone, we see another special made by the correspondents of Davide Parenti’s program. Today’s theme has the mafia and anti-mafia as its theme. At the helm Matteo Viviani, who had already dealt with the subject in the past.

Tonight on La 7 at 9.15pm PROPAGANDA LIVE News, reports, interviews, but also music and a bit of irony. A “menu” that Diego Bianchi’s fans know very well: between a look at the social networks and author comments, we talk about the Green Pass and prospects for Christmas.

Tonight on Tv 8 at 9.30pm ITALIA’S GOT TALENT «Best off» The new edition of the talent will start in January: in addition to veterans Frank Matano, Mara Maionchi, Federica Pellegrini, there will be a new entry, Elio. At the helm, again Lodovica Comello. Tonight, let’s review the best moments of the last edition.

Tonight on Nove at 21.25 BROTHERS OF CROZZA Last appointment of the year with the live shows of the program. At the center of the episode are the highly topical political and social events told by Maurizio Crozza with his pungent monologues, proposed through his characters.

Tonight on Mediaset 20 at 9.00 pm INTERSTELLAR by Christopher Nolan with Matthew McConaughey In the near future, life on Earth has become difficult. Former astronaut Cooper embarks on an intergalactic journey in search of a suitable planet to welcome humanity.

Tonight on Rai 4 at 21.20 SALT (Usa 2010) by Phillip Noyce with Angelina Jolie CIA agent Evelyn Salt is accused of being a Russian spy and wanting to assassinate the president of the United States. Escaped from capture, the woman will unearth a shocking truth …

Tonight on Iris at 9.00 pm THE PALE RIDER (Usa 1985) by and with Clint Eastwood with Michael Moriarty »MMMM A quiet town is bullied by the rich Coy Leho-od. To defend the small community comes a lone knight, half priest and half gunslinger, nicknamed The Preacher.

Tonight on Rai Movie at 21.10 A LITTLE FAVOR (Usa 2018) with Anna Kendrick Lmm Stephanie Smothers is a widow living in Connecticut, where she is a blogger. When her best friend Emily goes missing, she decides to start a personal investigation by delving into her past.

Tonight on Paramount Network at 9.10pm THE HOUSE IN THE PRAIRIE – THE DISAPPEARANCE OF ROSE (Usa ’84) with Melissa Gilbert Rose, the daughter of Laura and Almanzo, is kidnapped by a woman who recently lost her child. While searching for him, the two come across an orphaned child.

Tonight on La 5 at 21.10 GOING HOME FOR CHRISTMAS (Can. 2013) by Vanessa Parise with Carly Mckillip Smmm For Christmas, Kate wants to reunite her sister Melanie, with whom she has not spoken for years, and her parents, separated, in their old house. But there is a problem: someone else now lives in the house …

Tonight on Cine 34 at 9.00 pm THE POLICEOTTA DELLA SQUADRA DEL BUONCOSTUME (It. 1979) with Edwige Fenech ®MM The attractive policewoman Cianna D’Amico combines one after the other: this time she manages to arrest Commissioner Scappavia by mistake, believing him to be a dangerous escapee. But then…

Tonight on Rai 5 at 9.15 pm ART NIGHT Neri Marcorè presents an episode in which we talk about the link between art and advertising. From the first Plakastil posters, which gave rise to modern advertising in the early twentieth century, to Pop Art which took inspiration from advertising icons.

Tonight on Rai Premium at 9.20pm BLANCA «I dance alone» with Maria Chiara Giannetta After discovering her relationship with the journalist Marinella, Bianca tries to convince herself that she has no feelings for Liguori. Meanwhile, Marinella’s son disappears and Blanca suspects a kidnapping.

Tonight on Real Time at 21.25 BAKE OFF ITALY: DESSERTS IN THE OVEN «We fly» Benedetta Parodi starts the fifteenth challenge, which will bring the aspiring pastry chefs to the final next week. Always inflexible in their judgment Clelia d’Onofrio, Damiano Carrara and Ernst Knam.

Tonight on Giallo at 21.10 GRANTCHESTER (4th st., Ep. 4) with Robson Green As he prepares to take office as the new Vicar, Will receives a request from Geordie: he should try to communicate with a boy who has blood on his hands. Two more episodes follow.

Tonight on Top Crime at 21.10 CHICAGO PD (4 * st., Ep. 9) “Manslaughter” with Taylor Kinney, Jason Beghe A woman and her 10-year-old daughter are involved in an accident caused by Severide’s car. He is arrested but does not remember what happened. 3 episodes follow.

