TV programs tonight Friday 3 December 2021: Live TV movies not to be missed today

Tonight on Rai 1 at 21.25 The Voice Senior Orietta Berti (78), new entry in the cast of judges, is in her second experience in a talent show. His debut in this genre dates back to 2018 in “Now or never”, a musical competition conducted by Amadeus. Tonight the second of the six episodes dedicated to the Blind Audition is scheduled, the auditions in the dark.

Tonight on Rai 2 at 21.20 The Good Doctor “Mission Guatemala” Surgeons from San Bonaventura fly to Guatemala to operate 12 patients from a rural hospital: Shaun (Freddie Highmore, 29) deals with the operation that could save a very young cancer patient, while Claire takes care of a mother suffering from stones.

Tonight on Rai Tre at 21.20 Afghanistan: 20 years later Second and final appointment with the special dedicated to the drama of Afghanistan, which returned under the yoke of the Taliban since last April, when the President of the United States Joe Biden (79) announced the withdrawal of American troops from Kabul, where they had arrived in 2001.

Tonight on Rete 4 at 21.20 Fourth Degree Also tonight with Gianluigi Nuzzi (52) and Alessandra Viero we discover the updates on various unsolved cases that thrill viewers. Like the murder of Nada Cella in Chiavari in 1996. After 25 years, new evidence has emerged that demonstrates the possible involvement of Annalucia Cecere.

Tonight on Canale 5 at 9.20pm Big Brother Vip The extension of this edition until mid-March, announced live by Alfonso Signorini (57), inevitably entails the entry of new tenants into the legendary Cinecittà House. Among the first names circulated on the web and on social networks, Patrizia Pellegrino, Maria Monsè and Nathalie Caldonazzo.

Tonight on Italia 1 at 21.20 Hyenas According to the rule of alternating between genres, today is the turn of the trio composed of Nina Palmieri (45), Roberta Rei and Veronica Ruggeri. Among the recent scoop of the program stands out the interview on November 4th with Amanda Knox (10 years after her return to the USA), made by Gaston Zama in Seattle.

Tonight on La 7 at 9.15pm PROPAGANDA LIVE We return to talk about current events with Diego Bianchi. Among his most trusted collaborators is the guitarist Roberto Angelini. Before following him to La7 in 2017, the musician has been working with Bianchi since 2013 on Raitre in the show “Gazebo”.

Tonight on TV 8 at 21.30 ITALIA’S GOT TALENT Let’s review the most spectacular moments of the IP edition, broadcast from 27 January to 24 March 2021 and won by the magician Stefano Bronzato in front of the comedian Max Angioni and the Black Widow dancers. Presented by Lodovica Comello.

Tonight on Nove at 21.25 BROTHERS OF CROZZA The intricate political situation of our country continues to give Maurizio Crozza ideas. But among his most hilarious imitations of this edition is that of Red Ronnie. In addition, the inevitable Renato Brunetta and Mario Draghi.

Tonight on Mediaset 20 at 21.00 FAST & FURIOUS – ORIGINAL PARTS ONLY with Paul Walker An underground car racing ace and a federal agent forget the grudges of the past and join forces to hunt down a drug kingpin.

Tonight on Rai 4 at 21.20 THE EQUALIZER 2 – WITHOUT PERDONO (Usa 2018) with Denzel Washington Robert McCall, a former CIA agent, earns his living as a driver. But she gets back into action when her friend Susan falls into a trap while investigating a murder.

Tonight on Iris at 9.05 pm THE Ruthless (Usa 1992) by and with Clint Eastwood A cowboy scares a prostitute, but the town sheriff refuses to arrest him. The woman’s friends, tired of the abuses, hire former gunfighter Willy Munny to hunt down the man.

Tonight on Rai Movie at 9.10 pm EVERY BREATH OF YOU (GB ’17) by Andy Serkis with Andrew Garfield, Claire Foy The true story of Robin Caven-dish, an Englishman who, despite the polio that made him quadriplegic at 28, fought all his life to affirm the rights of the sick as he.

Tonight on Paramount Network at 9.10pm THE HOUSE IN THE PRAIRIE – REMEMBERING THE PAST (Usa ’84) with M. Laborteaux Albert wants to become a doctor, but discovers he is very ill and decides to spend the rest of his life in Walnut Grove. Here he falls in love with his childhood friend Michelle Pierson.

Tonight on La 5 at 9.10 pm BREAKFAST AT TIFFANY’S (Usa ’61) with A. Hepburn New York, 1960s. Holly and Paul live in the same building. She, bizarre and charming, is supported by a circle of friends; he, a writer short of inspiration, gets financial help from his lover …

Tonight on Cine 34 at 9.00 pm THE POLICEMAN MAKES A CAREER (It. ’76) with Edwige Fenech, Mario Carotenuto The beautiful policewoman Gianna tries to be taken seriously by her male colleagues, but it will not be an easy undertaking. But he will soon redeem himself by having some dangerous criminals arrested.