TV programs tonight Monday 1 November 2021: Live TV movies not to be missed programming and programming

Tonight on Rai 1 at 21.25 Crazy for Football Saverio Lulli (Sergio Castellato, 68) is a psychiatrist who prefers to meet patients on the football field. For him, the balloon is a therapy that helps the sick to feel better and to feel part of a group. This is why he organizes the first five-a-side football world championship for teams made up of psychiatric patients.

Tonight on Rai due at 21.20 Quelli che il Monday From the Rai headquarters in Corso Sempione in Milan, a new appointment with the program conducted by Mia Ceran (34) with Luca Bizzarri and Paolo Kessisoglu. As always, the events of the week are retraced with irony and various imitations. The musical space is entrusted to Luca Colombo’s band.

Tonight on Rai Tre at 21.20 Report From corruption to the Camorra, from the environment to health, nothing escapes the team of Sigfrido Ranucci (60). Among the themes of this edition, the moves of China, which aims at cultural hegemony by entering Western universities. The program archive can be consulted on the rai.it/programmi/report website.

Tonight on Rete 4 at 21.20 Fourth Republic Current affairs, politics, news and economics are never lacking in the “menu” prepared by Nicola Porro (51) with his editorial staff. Today, then, between the debate on the social tensions triggered by the mandatory Green Pass and the conflicts within the government majority, the climate under consideration is expected to be very hot.

Tonight on Canale 5 at 9.20pm Grande Fratello Vip Live from Cinecittà, Alfonso Signorini (57), flanked by commentators Sonia Bruganelli and Adriana Volpe, leads the first weekly appointment with the reality show. As always, in the lineup there are the much feared nominations and the elimination of the competitor on duty through televoting.

Tonight on Italia 1 at 21.20 3 Days to Kill CIA agent Ethan Renner (Kevin Costner, 66), suffering from an incurable disease, decides to retire to recover the relationship with his daughter Zoey. But when the mysterious Vivi Delay (Amber Heard, 35) offers him an experimental drug that could cure him, he accepts one last mission.

Tonight on La 7 at 9.15pm GRAY’S ANATOMY (17 * st., Ep. 1) “All the holidays of tomorrow” with Ellen Pompeo Meredith faces the wave of infections of a new variant of coronavirus. Meanwhile, the firefighters of Station 79 transport the victims of a fire to the hospital. Two episodes follow.

Tonight on Tv 8 at 9.30pm SPIDER-MAN 2 (Usa 2004) by S. Raimi with Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst Peter Parker, tired of being a superhero, wants to dedicate himself only to his beloved Mary Jane. But the arrival of a new threat, Doctor Octopus, forces him to get back into action …

Tonight on Nove at 21.25 LITTLE BIG ITALY «Madrid» The Roman restaurateur Francesco Panello, owner of the Anti-ca pesa (in Rome and New York) and of the Feroce in Manhattan, continues to search for authentic Italian flavors abroad. His mission takes him once again to Madrid.

Tonight on Mediaset 20 at 21.00 PACIFIC RIM (Usa 2013) by Guillermo Del Toro with Charlie Hunnam The Earth is threatened by an alien invasion. To counter the monsters, huge robots are created, mentally commanded by human pilots. Among them is Raleigh Becket.

Tonight on Rai 4 at 21.20 POST MORTEM (Hungary ’20) by P. Bergendy with Viktor Klem, Fruzsina Hais Tomas, a photographer specializing in photographs of deceased people, arrives in a Hungarian village, together with the orphan Anna. The two will have to face the ghosts that haunt the country.

Tonight on Iris at 21.00 THOSE GOOD GUYS (Usa 1990) by Martin Scorsese with Ray Liotta super-witness Henry Hill, who lives under protection, talks about the criminal deeds of his former New York mafia cronies. Among them also the gangster James Conway …

Tonight on Rai Movie at 21.10 L’UOMO DI LARAMIE (Usa 1955) by A. Mann with James Stewart, Arthur Kennedy The former captain Will Lockhart goes to Lara mie to find out who sells the guns to the Red Indians. His task is hampered by Dove Waggoman, the son of a wealthy landowner …

Tonight on Paramount Network at 9.10pm I’m NOT READY FOR CHRISTMAS (Usa 2015) by Sam Irvin with Alicia Witt Holly’s life is turned upside down when she discovers she can no longer lie due to a desire expressed by her niece Anna: career and love seem so compromised.

Tonight on La 5 at 21.10 THE VOICE OF LOVE (Usa ’98) by C. Franklin with Meryl Streep, Renee Zellweger When her mother Kate falls seriously ill, a young career Ellen returns home to look after her. He will have to deal with old grudges and new sentimental surprises …

Tonight on Cine 34 at 9.00 pm A BEAUTIFUL WIFE (Italy 2007) with Laura Torrisi, Leonardo Pieraccioni The peaceful existence of the fruit seller Mariano and his wife Miranda is turned upside down when a photographer notices the woman and offers her to pose for a calendar…