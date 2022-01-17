Tv programs tonight Monday 17 January 2022: Live movies in prime time

Tonight on Rai 1 at 21.25 Do not leave me Episode 3 Elena (Vittoria Puccini, 40) and Daniele (Alessandro Roia, 43), thanks to the information obtained from Karim, a friend of Gilberto, capture a shady character called Cioro, who admits to having met the boy on the day of his disappearance, but denies killing him. Episode 4 follows.

Tonight on Rai 2 at 21.20 Crimes in Paradise «The missing body» In the garden of a villa, the body of Cheryl is found, a woman who had just moved to the island with her husband after winning the lottery. Parker (Ralf Little, 41) suspects his spouse, but a bar owner provides him with an alibi. To follow, «Mystery in the hospital».

Tonight on Rai Tre at 21.20 Report What topics will Siegfried Ranucci (60) address tonight? Among the most followed services in recent weeks, the one created by Michele Buono on the need for a connected National Health System, able to share databases and digital information flows in real time.

Tonight on Rete 4 at 21.20 Fourth Republic There are many topical issues that are brought to the attention of Nicola Porro (52) and his opinion leaders: the spotlight is focused in particular on the creaking of the government majority in the face of the choices made by the President of the Draghi Council to stem the new wave of infections.

Tonight on Canale 5 at 9.20pm Big Brother Vip The quarrels are not counted inside the House and also in the studio among the former competitors. However, in the midst of so many tensions, the love story between Sophie Codegoni and Alessandro Basciano, already seen in “Men and Women”, was also born. This week the reality show by Alfonso Signorini (57) also airs on Fridays.

Tonight on Italia 1 at 21.20 Freedom Beyond the border Fifth appointment with Roberto Giacobbo’s program (60). Among the novelties of the season, the extraordinary cameras with very high image quality. Cinema lenses and a series of special equipment, with an underwater tube lens, which can even enter the cracks in the walls.

Tonight on La 7 at 9.15pm GANDHI (GB ’83) by Richard Attenborough with Ben Kingsley, Trevor Howard Starting from Gandhi’s funeral in 1948, the film traces the life of the Mahatma: from shy lawyer to advocate of India’s independence from Great Britain and defender of human rights.

Tonight on TV 8 at 21.30 CREED II (Usa 2018) by Steven Caple Jr., with Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone Adonis Creed’s career is at its peak, thanks to coach Rocky Balboa. But now he must clash with another boxing champion: Viktor, son of the legendary Ivan Drago.

Tonight on Nove at 21.25 BEVERLY HILLS COPIES-A PIEDIPIATTI IN BEVERLY HILLS 2 (Usa ’87) with E. Murphy The agent AxelFoley investigates without the knowledge of the superiors on the wounding of Captain Bogomil. In the course of the investigation, Foley comes to Karla Fry, the charming director of an exclusive club.

Tonight on Mediaset 20 at 21.00 GREEN LANTERN (Usa 2011) by Martin Campbell with Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively Hai is enlisted by an interstellar organization that chooses the best elements in the cosmos to defend the order of the universe. He will become the Green Lantern superhero.

Tonight on Rai 4 at 21.20 SKYLINE (Usa IO) by Greg Strause, Colin Strause with Scottie Thompson, Eric Balfour Lured into the street by a mysterious light, people are captured by extraterrestrials who threaten to exterminate humanity. Eiaine and Jarrod try to survive.

Tonight on Iris at 21.00 GANGSTER SQUAD by R. Fleischer (Usa 2011) with iosh Brolin, Ryan Gosling Los Angelkes, 1950s. Sergeant O’Mara is in charge of forming a task force to capture the gangster Cohen, who has been building a criminal empire based on trafficking of all kinds .

Tonight on Rai Movie at 21.10 THE HARRY SPIKES BAND (Usa 1974) by Richard Fleischer with Lee Marvin Harry Spikes, bank robber, is found wounded and treated by Will, Les and Tod. He convinces them to choose the path of crime: but when it comes to getting serious, they will fail miserably.

Tonight on Italia 2 at 9.15pm DRAGONHEART II – THE FATE OF A KNIGHT (Usa ’00) with C. Masterson Geoff, a young stable boy, meets Drake, the last living dragon. Thanks to him, The boy manages to fulfill his dream: to become a knight in shining armor.

Tonight on La 5 at 9.10 pm BITTER PARADISE (Usa 2011) by Alexander Payne with George Clooney Matt King is a distracted husband and an absent father. But when his wife goes into a coma after an accident, the man has to rethink his life: he gets closer to his daughters, but …

Tonight on Cine 34 at 9.00 pm THE COSMOS ON THE COMÒ (Italy 2008) by Marcello Cesena with Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo I Film in episodes. In the first, Aldo is in love; in the second, the protagonists are talking pictures; in the latter, a couple resorts to artificial insemination.

Tonight on Rai 5 at 9.15 pm SCIARADA-THE CIRCLE OF WORDS The writing of the first short stories and great works such as Fiesta or A Farewell to Arms by the American writer Ernest Hemingway. With interviews, testimonies and readings by Alessio Vassallo.

Tonight on Rai Premium at 21.20 THE VOICE SENIOR Antonella Clerici opens the phase of the semifinal, the Knock Out. 16 talents remaining in the competition for each of the 4 teams compete with each other with their workhorse: the coach has the task of selecting three of them to be sent to the final.

Tonight on Real Time at 9.15pm LIVES TO THE LIMIT Nathan realized that his worsening obesity was interfering with his teaching job making it increasingly difficult for him to be active. To regain possession of his life, he will therefore have to start losing weight immediately

Tonight on Giallo at 9.10 pm INSPECTOR BARNABY (8st., Ep. 1) “Things that strike at night” with John Nettles Some deaths, which occurred under unclear circumstances, shock the village of Fletcher Cross. Barnaby keeps an eye on a local group of spiritualists led by a medium.

Tonight on Top Crime at 21.10 THE MENTALIST (4 * st., Ep.5) «Red sand» with Simon Baker A woman is found dead on a beach on the island of San Felix. Patrick and Jane are convinced that the culprit is one of the islanders. Follows ep. 6 «The red thread towards Carmine O’Brien».

Tv programs on Rai 1

6.00 RAINEWS24 / 7.00 TG1 TV NEWSPAPER

7.10 UNOMATTINA – Tg1 (8-9)

9.55 ITALIAN STORIES

11.55 IT’S ALWAYS ^ MIDDAY!

13.30 TV NEWSPAPER TG1

14.00 TODAY IS ANOTHER DAY

15.55 THE PARADISE OF THE LADIES

16.45 TG1 TELEGIORNALE / 16.55 TG1 ECONOMY

17.05 LIVE LIFE

18.45 THE INHERITANCE

20.00TG1 TV NEWSPAPER

20.35 USUAL UNKNOWN – THE RETURN

21.25 DON’T LEAVE ME

23.35 OUR THINGS

Tv programs on Rai 2

6.20 DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES

7.00 CHARLIE’S ANGELS

7.45 HEARTLAND

8.30 TV NEWSPAPER TG2

8.45 RADI02 SOCIAL CLUB

10.00 TG2 ITALY

10.55 TG2 FLASH / 11.00TGSPORTGIORNO

11.10 YOUR FACTS

1 ^ 00 TG2 / 13.30 TG2 COSTUME SOCIETÀ

13.50 TG2 MEDICINE 33

2.00 pm 2.00 pm

15.15 SAID FACT

17.10 GOOD WITCH

17.45 TG PARLAMENT0 / 18.10 TG2 LIS

18.15 TG2 TELEGI0RNALE / 18.30 TG SPORT EVENING

18.50 BLUE BLOODS

19.40 9-1-1

20.30 TG2 TELEGI0RNALE / 21.00 TG2 POST

21.20 CRIMES IN PARADISE

23.30 THE COMMISSIONER LANZ

Tv programs on Rai Tre

7.00 TGR GOOD MORNING ITALY

8.00 AGORÀ

9.45 EXTRA AGORA

10.25 PARLIAMENT RAT – UBERO SPACE

10.35 ELIXIR

12.00 TG3 TELEGIORNALE / 12.25 TG3 OUT OF TG

12.45 HOW MANY STORIES

13.15 PAST AND PRESENT

14.00 TG REGI0NE / 14.20 TG3 TELEGIORNALE

14.50 TGR LE0NARD0 / 15.05 TGR AFFARI

15.15 TG3 LIS / 15.20 RAI PARLIAMENT

15.25 THE REX COMMISSIONER Telefilm

16.05 WAITING FOR GEO

17.00 GEO Documents

19.00 TG3 TELEGI0RNALE / 19.30 TG REGION

20.00 BLOB

20.20 WHAT NEXT?

20.45 A PLACE IN THE SUN

21.20 REPORT with Sigfrido Ranucci

23.20 THE FIORELLA VERSION

0.05 TG3 NIGHT LINE

Tv programs on the Net 4

6.10 FINALLY ALONE

6.35 TG4 THE LAST MORNING HOUR

6.55 COUNTERCURRENT

7.45 CHIPS

8.50 MIAMI VICE

9.50 HAZZARD

10.50 CARABINIERI

11.55 TG4 TELEGIORNALE / METEO.IT

12.20 THE SECRET

13.00 THE LADY IN YELLOW

14.00 THE FORUM COUNTER

15.30 ON THE SIDE OF THE ANIMALS

16.40 COLOMBO

19.00 TG4 TV NEWSPAPER

19.50 STORM OF LOVE

20.30 ITALY TONIGHT

21.20 FOURTH REPUBLIC

0.45 REASONS

Tv programs on Channel 5

6.00 TC5 FIRST PAGE

8.00 TG5 MORNING

8.45 AM FIVE NEWS

11.00 FORUM

13.00 TV NEWSPAPER TG5

13.40 BEAUTIFUL

14.10 ONE LIFE

14.45 MEN AND WOMEN

16.10 FRIENDS

16.40 BIG BROTHER VIP Reality

16.50 LOVE IS IN THE AIR

17.25 FIVE AFTERNOON

18.45 FORWARD ANOTHER!

20.00TG5 NEWSPAPER

20.40 THE NEWS STRIP – THE VOICE OF INSCIENCE

21.20 VIP BIG BROTHER

Tv programs on Italy 1

6.40 THE BEE MAIA Car.

7.10 ONCE UPON A TIME… POLLON

7.40 COTTON BOWS FOR JEANIE

8.10 ANNA WITH RED HAIR

8.40 CHICAGO FIRE

11.25 CHICAGO JUSTICE

12.20 BACK TP SCHOOL – LESSONS

12.25 OPEN STUDIO

13.00 VIP BIG BROTHER

M BACK TP SCHOOL – THE LESSONS

13.15 SPORT MEDIASET Sports news

14.05 ISIMPSON

15.25 YOUNG SHELDON

15750 THE BIG BANG THEORY “

16.45 MODERN FAMILY

17.35 TWO AND A HALF MEN

19.30 CSI: MIAMI

20.20 NCIS

21.20 FREEDOM BEYOND THE BORDER Documents

23.45 TIKI TAKA – THE REPUBLIC OF THE BALL