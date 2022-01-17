Tv programs tonight Monday 17 January 2022: Live movies in prime time

Tonight on Rai 1 at 21.25 Do not leave me Episode 3 Elena (Vittoria Puccini, 40) and Daniele (Alessandro Roia, 43), thanks to the information obtained from Karim, a friend of Gilberto, capture a shady character called Cioro, who admits to having met the boy on the day of his disappearance, but denies killing him. Episode 4 follows.
Tonight on Rai 2 at 21.20 Crimes in Paradise «The missing body» In the garden of a villa, the body of Cheryl is found, a woman who had just moved to the island with her husband after winning the lottery. Parker (Ralf Little, 41) suspects his spouse, but a bar owner provides him with an alibi. To follow, «Mystery in the hospital».
Tonight on Rai Tre at 21.20 Report What topics will Siegfried Ranucci (60) address tonight? Among the most followed services in recent weeks, the one created by Michele Buono on the need for a connected National Health System, able to share databases and digital information flows in real time.
Tonight on Rete 4 at 21.20 Fourth Republic There are many topical issues that are brought to the attention of Nicola Porro (52) and his opinion leaders: the spotlight is focused in particular on the creaking of the government majority in the face of the choices made by the President of the Draghi Council to stem the new wave of infections.
Tonight on Canale 5 at 9.20pm Big Brother Vip The quarrels are not counted inside the House and also in the studio among the former competitors. However, in the midst of so many tensions, the love story between Sophie Codegoni and Alessandro Basciano, already seen in “Men and Women”, was also born. This week the reality show by Alfonso Signorini (57) also airs on Fridays.
Tonight on Italia 1 at 21.20 Freedom Beyond the border Fifth appointment with Roberto Giacobbo’s program (60). Among the novelties of the season, the extraordinary cameras with very high image quality. Cinema lenses and a series of special equipment, with an underwater tube lens, which can even enter the cracks in the walls.
Tonight on La 7 at 9.15pm GANDHI (GB ’83) by Richard Attenborough with Ben Kingsley, Trevor Howard Starting from Gandhi’s funeral in 1948, the film traces the life of the Mahatma: from shy lawyer to advocate of India’s independence from Great Britain and defender of human rights.
Tonight on TV 8 at 21.30 CREED II (Usa 2018) by Steven Caple Jr., with Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone Adonis Creed’s career is at its peak, thanks to coach Rocky Balboa. But now he must clash with another boxing champion: Viktor, son of the legendary Ivan Drago.
Tonight on Nove at 21.25 BEVERLY HILLS COPIES-A PIEDIPIATTI IN BEVERLY HILLS 2 (Usa ’87) with E. Murphy The agent AxelFoley investigates without the knowledge of the superiors on the wounding of Captain Bogomil. In the course of the investigation, Foley comes to Karla Fry, the charming director of an exclusive club.
Tonight on Mediaset 20 at 21.00 GREEN LANTERN (Usa 2011) by Martin Campbell with Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively Hai is enlisted by an interstellar organization that chooses the best elements in the cosmos to defend the order of the universe. He will become the Green Lantern superhero.
Tonight on Rai 4 at 21.20 SKYLINE (Usa IO) by Greg Strause, Colin Strause with Scottie Thompson, Eric Balfour Lured into the street by a mysterious light, people are captured by extraterrestrials who threaten to exterminate humanity. Eiaine and Jarrod try to survive.
Tonight on Iris at 21.00 GANGSTER SQUAD by R. Fleischer (Usa 2011) with iosh Brolin, Ryan Gosling Los Angelkes, 1950s. Sergeant O’Mara is in charge of forming a task force to capture the gangster Cohen, who has been building a criminal empire based on trafficking of all kinds .
Tonight on Rai Movie at 21.10 THE HARRY SPIKES BAND (Usa 1974) by Richard Fleischer with Lee Marvin Harry Spikes, bank robber, is found wounded and treated by Will, Les and Tod. He convinces them to choose the path of crime: but when it comes to getting serious, they will fail miserably.
Tonight on Italia 2 at 9.15pm DRAGONHEART II – THE FATE OF A KNIGHT (Usa ’00) with C. Masterson Geoff, a young stable boy, meets Drake, the last living dragon. Thanks to him, The boy manages to fulfill his dream: to become a knight in shining armor.
Tonight on La 5 at 9.10 pm BITTER PARADISE (Usa 2011) by Alexander Payne with George Clooney Matt King is a distracted husband and an absent father. But when his wife goes into a coma after an accident, the man has to rethink his life: he gets closer to his daughters, but …
Tonight on Cine 34 at 9.00 pm THE COSMOS ON THE COMÒ (Italy 2008) by Marcello Cesena with Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo I Film in episodes. In the first, Aldo is in love; in the second, the protagonists are talking pictures; in the latter, a couple resorts to artificial insemination.
Tonight on Rai 5 at 9.15 pm SCIARADA-THE CIRCLE OF WORDS The writing of the first short stories and great works such as Fiesta or A Farewell to Arms by the American writer Ernest Hemingway. With interviews, testimonies and readings by Alessio Vassallo.
Tonight on Rai Premium at 21.20 THE VOICE SENIOR Antonella Clerici opens the phase of the semifinal, the Knock Out. 16 talents remaining in the competition for each of the 4 teams compete with each other with their workhorse: the coach has the task of selecting three of them to be sent to the final.
Tonight on Real Time at 9.15pm LIVES TO THE LIMIT Nathan realized that his worsening obesity was interfering with his teaching job making it increasingly difficult for him to be active. To regain possession of his life, he will therefore have to start losing weight immediately
Tonight on Giallo at 9.10 pm INSPECTOR BARNABY (8st., Ep. 1) “Things that strike at night” with John Nettles Some deaths, which occurred under unclear circumstances, shock the village of Fletcher Cross. Barnaby keeps an eye on a local group of spiritualists led by a medium.
Tonight on Top Crime at 21.10 THE MENTALIST (4 * st., Ep.5) «Red sand» with Simon Baker A woman is found dead on a beach on the island of San Felix. Patrick and Jane are convinced that the culprit is one of the islanders. Follows ep. 6 «The red thread towards Carmine O’Brien».
