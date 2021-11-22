TV programs tonight Monday 22 November 2021: Live TV movies not to be missed today’s schedule

Tonight On Rai 1 at 21.25 White «Without Eyes» The Genoese police station of San Teodoro is turned upside down by the arrival of Bianca (Maria Chiara Giannetta, 29), a blind young woman who has thus fulfilled her childhood dream: to become a police consultant. His first case is the murder of a woman found under the former Ponte Morandi.

Tonight on Rai Due at 21.20 Under the volcano The bay of Naples has been known since ancient times for its lively volcanic activity. It is the most famous and most dangerous volcanic system in the world. There are three volcanoes: the most famous, Vesuvius, Ischia and Campi Flegrei. Let’s find out how volcanic activity works, but also how it affects people’s lives.

Tonight on Rai Tre at 21.20 Report The controversies sparked by the investigation into the third dose of the vaccine, which aired on November 1st, continue to thrill the public following the program conducted by Siegfried Ranucci (60). The journalist just recently said that he has been under guard 24 hours a day since mid-August.

Tonight on Rete 4 at 21.20 Fourth Republic A new wave of infections from Covid 19 threatens the country, and mainly concerns the unvaccinated. Yet the anti-Green Pass protests continue… Tonight Nicola Porro (51) is also dealing with this surreal situation and much more, with the contribution of exclusive inquiries and numerous guests.

Tonight on Canale 5 at 9.20pm Big Brother Vip This sixth edition of the reality show will be remembered for the big surprises. Never before have the competitors of the House received unexpected gifts like this year: they were able to see their loved ones. While Giucas Casella met the beloved dog Nina. To keep the ranks of everything, in the studio, Alfonso Signorini (57).

Tonight on Italia 1 at 21.20 Jack Ryan – The initiation Jack Ryan (Chris Pine, 41) is a young financial analyst who works undercover in Moscow for the CIA. When he discovers that his boss, Viktor Cherevin (Kenneth Brana-gh), is involved in a plot against the United States, he decides to confront him, even at the cost of risking his life.

Tonight on La 7 at 21.25 GRAY’S ANATOMY (17th-st., Ep. 8) “It’s all too much” with Ellen Pompeo Doctors try to move forward despite the pressure of the pandemic and the pain of De Luca’s death. Meanwhile, Me-redith is still in a coma. To follow, ep. 9 “In my life”.

Tonight on TV 8 at 21.30 THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 2 – THE POWER OF ELECTRO (Usa ’13) with A. Garfield Two new, dangerous enemies threaten the city and Spider-Man. They are Electro, who has the power to control the electricity, and Harry Osborne, Peter Parker’s ex-friend.

Tonight on Nove at 21.25 LITTLE BIG ITALY Tonight’s episode is set in Marseille where Francesco Panello takes us to discover the best Italian cuisine in the city. Up for grabs for the winning competitor is a bonus card valid for one year to eat in his favorite restaurant.

Tonight on Mediaset 20 at 21.00 THE MUMMY – THE RETURN (Usa 2001) by Stephen Sommers with Brendan Fraser Second chapter of the saga. Rick and his wife still have to contend with the priest Imhotep, who has kidnapped their child. But another mummy is waking up.

Tonight on Rai 4 at 21.20 COUNTDOWN (Usa 2019) by Justin Dec with Elizabeth Lail, Charlie McDermott Nurse Quinn finds an app that can predict the exact moment a person will die. At first he considers it just a morbid game, then he discovers that …

Tonight on Iris at 9.00 pm THE SEARCH FOR HAPPINESS (Usa 2006) with Jaden Smith, Will Smith San Francisco, 1980s. Salesman Chris Gardner is left overnight without a job and with little five-year-old Jaden to look after. He will look for a way to get back up.

Tonight on Rai Movie at 21.10 HOSTILES – OSTILI (Usa 2017) by Scott Cooper with Christian Bale, Rosamund Pike In 1892, Captain Blocker must escort a dying Cheyenne chief and his family to their homeland. During the journey, the prisoners face threats and dangers.

Tonight on Paramount Network at 9.10 FILM-COMEDY IT’S CHRISTMAS, EVE (Usa 2018) by Tibor Takacs with LeAnn Rimes, Tyler Hynes Eve has to make ends meet at the school where he works as a supervisor. The idea would be to cancel the music class held by Liam, his neighbor and single father …

Tonight on La 5 at 21.10 THE PAGES OF OUR LIFE (Usa ’04) with Rachel McAdams, Ryan Gosling »In a retirement home, an elderly man reads the pages of an old diary to a woman with no memory. And the love story between worker Noah and rich Allie.

Tonight on Cine 34 at 9.00 pm IF SON ROSE … (It. 2018) by and with Leonardo Pieraccioni Leonardo is 50 years old and single. Her daughter, tired of the situation, decides to send a message to her father’s exes “I’ve changed, let’s try again!”: Incredibly, the women respond and …

Tonight on Rai 5 at 9.15 pm NO SLEEP Massimo Bernardini proposes an episode dedicated to the comparison between styles and generations of Italian pop-rock. The protagonists are the eclectic musician and producer Vittorio Cosma and the singer-songwriter Vasco Brondi who performs live.

Tonight on Rai Premium at 21.20 THIS AND WHICH SHOW – THE TOURNAMENT The tournament of the best is coming, which was not initially foreseen: a single episode, in which the best classified of 2021 and 2020 compete against each other. A year ago Lidia Schillaci had triumphed. At the helm, as always, Carlo Conti.