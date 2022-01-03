TV programs tonight Monday 3 January 2022, Movies on TV not to be missed

Tonight on Rai 1 at 21.25 The Return of Mary Poppins London, 1935. Michael, one of the children featured in the first film, grew up and lives in the family home. These are years of crisis and the man, a widower with three children, is in danger of ruin. Magically, however, Mary Poppins reappears in her life (Emily Blunt, 38). It hasn’t aged at all and is more volcanic than ever …

Tonight on Rai 2 at 21.20 Crimes in Paradise «Parties with crime» The corpse of a wealthy shipowner is found during a Christmas party in Saint Marie. A few hours later, a man in London receives a mysterious greeting card that appears to be linked to the death. Neville Parker (Ralf Little, 41) begins investigating flanked by Florence.

Tonight on Rai Tre at 21.20 Report The investigation program conducted by Siegfried Ranucci (60), who has been forced to live under guard for some time, continues: “Fear is needed,” said the journalist. “It allows you to keep your guard up. But it doesn’t stop me from carrying on what I believe in. ” All the episodes of this edition are on RaiPlay.

Tonight on Rete 4 at 21.25 The Marquis del Grillo Rome, early 19th century. The Marquis Onofrio del Grillo (Alberto Sordi, 1920-2003), the personal noble guard of Pope Pius VI I, spends his time making up jokes that embarrass his family. One day, he even decides to take the place of a poor always drunk charcoal burner, who looks like him like a drop of water.

Tonight on Canale 5 at 9.20pm Big Brother Vip First appointment of 2022 for the VIPs of the Cinecittà house, returning from the New Year celebrations. Both at home and in the studio, disputes and tensions continue that not only involve the competitors but also Alfonso Signorini (57) and the regular commentators, Adriana Volpe and Sonia Bruganelli.

Tonight on Italia 1 at 21.20 Freedom – Beyond the border Science, history, mystery and adventure are the recipe of Roberto Giacobbo’s program (60) of which tonight we see the third of the 13 scheduled episodes. Among the novelties of the new season, a column dedicated to the most common, sometimes bizarre, syndromes, such as the Christmas one mentioned in the first episode.

Tonight on La 7 at 21.15 JFK – A CASE STILL OPEN (Usa ’91) by Oliver Stories with Kevin Costner Jim Garrison, New Orleans attorney, investigates the murder of President Kennedy. His research unearths a conspiracy involving the highest levels of government.

Tonight on TV 8 at 21.30 INDIANA JONES AND THE KINGDOM OF THE CRYSTAL SKULL (Usa 2008) with Harrison Ford, Shia LaBeouf Indiana and her son Matt are on the trail of Akator’s Crystal Skull. But they will have to deal with the Soviet spy Irina Spalko who follows them …

Tonight on Nove at 21.25 LITTLE BIG ITALY «Lisbon» The Roman restaurateur Francesco Panello, owner of Antica Pesa (in Rome and New York) and of the Feroce in Man-hattan, continues to search for authentic Italian flavors abroad. His mission takes him today to Lisbon.

Tonight on Mediaset 20 at 21.05 HUNGER GAMES: THE SONG OF THE REVOLT – PART I (Usa’14) with J. Lawrence After destroying the Hunger Games arena, Katniss agrees to shoot some videos to incite the rebels. Meanwhile, President Snow forces Peeta to ask for a truce.

Tonight on Rai 4 at 21.20 AFTER EARTH – AFTER THE END OF THE WORLD (Usa 2012) with Will Smith For a damage to their spaceship, Cypher Raige and his son Katai crash on Earth, devastated by huge cataclysms and abandoned for years. But there is also a powerful alien with them.