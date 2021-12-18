TV programs tonight Saturday 18 December 2021: Live TV movies not to be missed
Tonight on Rai 1 at 8.35pm dancing with the Stars From the Rai Auditorium of the Foro Italico in Rome, Milly Carlucci (67) kicks off the final. At the end of the episode we will find out which couple will succeed Gilles Rocca and Lucrezia Lando in the Golden Roll of the program. The public from home can vote for free via the official “Ballando” social networks.
Tonight on Rai 2 at 21.05 SWAT “In the Jungle” Hondo (Shemar Moore, 51) and his team try to stop three young bank robbers who donate stolen money to the poor in their neighborhood. Deacon discovers that some officers are racist, but doesn’t seem willing to report them. Hondo talks to Michelle about it. To follow, «Trappola».
Tonight on Rai Tre at 9.45pm Sapiens – One planet Mario Tozzi (61) closes the fourth edition of his program from Florence. The secret of the great Florentine beauty lies in its rocks and in its geological history, starting from the ancient sand of the sandstone that built the skeleton of the most important buildings, such as the Duomo and the Baptistery.
Tonight on Rete 4 at 21.25 007 – Danger zone James Bond (Timothy Dalton, 75) is sent to Bratislava to organize the desertion of Soviet general Georgi Koskov (Jeroen Krabbé). Soon, the agent becomes embroiled in a series of adventures across Austria, Morocco and Afghanistan. At his side, the beautiful Kara (Maryam D’Abo).
Tonight on Canale 5 at 21.20 Uà – Man of various ages Final appointment with Claudio Baglioni’s show (70). The title is inspired by a song by the Roman artist “Man of various ages”, taken from the album “In this story that is mine” published a year ago. To celebrate his career, in addition to the 50 guests, 70 performers and musicians take to the stage.
Tonight on Italia 1 at 9.20pm Daddy’s Home 2 Dusty (Mark Wahlberg, 50) and Brad (Will Ferrell, 54), Dylan and Megan’s biological and adoptive father respectively, have finally found a balance in child management. But when their fathers arrive in town for the Christmas holidays, old rivalries emerge and the family is engulfed in chaos.
Tv programs on Rai 1
6.00 THE COFFEE OF RAI1
8.00 TELEGIORNALE TG1 / TG1 DIALOGUE
8.30 AM IN THE FAMILY – Tg1 (9)
10.25 TELETHON
12.25 GREEN LIFE LINE
13.30 TV NEWSPAPER TG1
14.00 TELETHON
16.05 IN HIS IMAGE
16.45 TG1 TV NEWSPAPER
17.00 TELETHON
18.45 WEEKEND INHERITANCE
20.00TG1 TV NEWSPAPER
20.35 DANCING WITH THE STARS
0.50 THE SWEET HOUR OF LOVE
Tv programs on Rai 2
6.15 NEWTON EDU
8.50 FLOWERS AND CRIMES
10.20 SKI: FEMALE FREE DESCENT
11.40 SKI: MEN’S FREE DESCENT
13.00 TG2 TELEGIORNALE / 13.30 TG2 WEEK-END
14.00 THE PROVINCIAL
14.50 BEAUTIFUL ITALY – HUNTING FOR FLAVORS
15.35 SPECIAL STUTTGART TEAM
16.15 I FEEL YOU
17.15 STOP AND GO
18.10 TG SPORT EVENING / 18.25 DRIBBLING Sport
19.40 FBI
20.30 TG2 TV NEWSPAPER
21.05 SWAT
22.40 CLARICE
11.30 pm TG2 – News DOSSIER
Tv programs on Rai Tre
6.00 RAINEWS24
8.00 AGORÀ WEEKEND
9.00 SENDS ME RAITRE
10.25 TIMELINE FOCUS
10.45 TGR AMICI ANIMALI / 11.00 TGR BELLITALIA
11.30 TGR OFFICINA ITALIA
12.00 TV NEWSPAPER TG3
12.25 TELETHON
14.00 TG REGIONE / 14.20 TG3 / 14.45 TG3 PIXEL
15.05 TV TALK
16.35 LUCIANO LAMA
17.30 REPORT
19.00 TELEGIORNALE TG3 / 19.30 REGION TG
20.00 BLOB
20.20 THE WORDS
21.45 SAPIENS – ONLY ONE PLANET
23.55 TG REGIONE / 23.55 TG3 WORLD
0.35 A DAY IN PRETURA
Tv programs on the Net 4
6.10 SANDRA AND RAIMONDO SHOW
6.35 TG4 THE LAST MORNING HOUR
6.55 ITALY TONIGHT
7.45 THE UNUSUAL UNKNOWN
9.50 TWO MAFIOSI AGAINST GOLDGINGER
11.55 TG4 TELEGIORNALE / METEO.IT
12.20 THE SECRET
13.00 THE LADY IN YELLOW
14.00 THE FORUM COUNTER
15.30 HAMBURG DISTRICT
16.10 ALSO THE ANGELS EAT BEANS
18.55 TG4 TELEGIORNALE / METEO.IT
19.50 STORM OF LOVE Soap
20.30 COUNTERCURRENT
21.25 007 – DANGER AREA
0.25 CONCERNING CRIMES
Tv programs on Channel 5
6.00 TG5 FIRST PAGE
8.00 TG5 MORNING
8.45 X-STYLE
9.25 SUPER PARTES
11.00 FORUM
13.00 TG5 TELEGIORNALE / METEO.IT
13.40 BEAUTIFUL S
14.40 ONE LIFE
16.30 VERISSIMO Talk
18.45 FREE FALL
20.00TG5 TELEGIORNALE / METEO.IT
20.40 THE NEWS STRIP – THE VOICE OF INSCIENCE
21.20 UÀ – MAN OF VARIOUS AGES
0.30 TG5 NIGHT / METEO.IT
0.20 THE NEWS STRIP Tg
Tv programs on Italy 1
6.10 BEAUTIFUL INSIDE
7.00 MIKE & MOLLY
7.45 LUPINE THE 3RD – THE LAST SHOT
9.40 HART OF DIXIE
12.25 STUDIO OPEN / METEO.IT
13.00 SPORT MEDIASET
13.45 THE SIMPSONS
14.15 LUCIFER
18.05 CAFÈ ROOM
18.20 STUDIO OPEN
19.30 CSI: CRIME SCENE
20.20 NCIS
21.20 DADDY’S HOME 2
23.25 AND AT THE END POLLY ARRIVES
Tv programs on La 7
6.40 ANTICAMERA WITH A VIEW
7.00 OMNIBUS NEWS
7.30 TG LA7 TELEGIORNALE
8.00 OMNIBUS DEBATE
9.40 COFFEE BREAK News
11.00 BEAUTIFUL OUTSIDE BEAUTIFUL INSIDE
11.45 THE AIR THAT PULLS – DIARY
12.50 LIKE – EVERYTHING YOU LIKE
13.30 TG LA7 TELEGIORNALE
2.15pm SPORTS AWARDS GAZETTE
16.00 ATLANTIS – STORIES OF MEN AND WORLDS
20.00 TG LA7 TV NEWSPAPER
20.35 ON AIR
9.15pm VERSAILLES
Tv programs on Tv 8
9.00 THE NOSTALGIA OF CHRISTMAS
10.45 12 DAYS AT CHRISTMAS
12.30 TG24 TV NEWSPAPER
12.45… 4 Reality RESTAURANTS
14.00 CHRISTMAS OF GRACE
15.45 SANTA CLAUS WANTED
17.30 A CHRISTMAS TO START AGAIN
7.15pm MAÌTRES CHOCOLATIERS -TALENTS IN CHALLENGE Talent
8.15pm… 4 Reality RESTAURANTS
21.30 CHRISTMAS IN WASHINGTON
11.15 pm NEXT DOOR CHRISTMAS
Tv programs on Nove
6.00 NEIGHBORS MURDERERS Doc.
12.00 THAT MONSTER OF ROOMS
14.00 SUSPICION – THE SUSPECT
16.00 BURIAL CRIMES – I DON’T FORGET
18.00 MURDERER PROFESSION
20.00 THE BEST BROTHERS OF CROZZA
21.25 GRASS – STORY OF A MASSACRE
23.35 LADY GUCCI – THE STORY OF PATRIZIA REGGIANI
Tv programs on Mediaset 20
6.10 SHOW REEL NETWORK SERIES 20
6.35 CLOSE TO HOME
7.15 THE VAMPIRE DIARIES
8.50 HARROW
20.10 THE BIG BANG THEORY
21.00 FILM-Comedy MMM DARK SHADOWS
11.30 pm FILM-COMEDY MMM A HOLY NIGHT
1.35 CLOSE TO HOME
Tv programs on Rai 4
6.30 SEAL TEAM
10.05 ROOKIE BLUE
12.25 TRAFFIK – TRAP
14.05 MASTER Z: IP MAN LEGACY
16.00 BATMAN
16.50 MACGYVER
18.25 JUST FOR LAUGHS
18.35 THE TRUTH ABOUT VIKINGS
19.40 JUMP
21.20 FILM-Thriller MMM THE NEGOTIATOR
24.00 PELHAM 1 2 3 – UNDERGROUND HOSTAGES