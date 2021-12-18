TV programs tonight Saturday 18 December 2021: Live TV movies not to be missed

Share Tweet Share Share E-mail







Tonight on Rai 1 at 8.35pm dancing with the Stars From the Rai Auditorium of the Foro Italico in Rome, Milly Carlucci (67) kicks off the final. At the end of the episode we will find out which couple will succeed Gilles Rocca and Lucrezia Lando in the Golden Roll of the program. The public from home can vote for free via the official “Ballando” social networks.

Tonight on Rai 2 at 21.05 SWAT “In the Jungle” Hondo (Shemar Moore, 51) and his team try to stop three young bank robbers who donate stolen money to the poor in their neighborhood. Deacon discovers that some officers are racist, but doesn’t seem willing to report them. Hondo talks to Michelle about it. To follow, «Trappola».

Tonight on Rai Tre at 9.45pm Sapiens – One planet Mario Tozzi (61) closes the fourth edition of his program from Florence. The secret of the great Florentine beauty lies in its rocks and in its geological history, starting from the ancient sand of the sandstone that built the skeleton of the most important buildings, such as the Duomo and the Baptistery.

Tonight on Rete 4 at 21.25 007 – Danger zone James Bond (Timothy Dalton, 75) is sent to Bratislava to organize the desertion of Soviet general Georgi Koskov (Jeroen Krabbé). Soon, the agent becomes embroiled in a series of adventures across Austria, Morocco and Afghanistan. At his side, the beautiful Kara (Maryam D’Abo).

Tonight on Canale 5 at 21.20 Uà – Man of various ages Final appointment with Claudio Baglioni’s show (70). The title is inspired by a song by the Roman artist “Man of various ages”, taken from the album “In this story that is mine” published a year ago. To celebrate his career, in addition to the 50 guests, 70 performers and musicians take to the stage.

Tonight on Italia 1 at 9.20pm Daddy’s Home 2 Dusty (Mark Wahlberg, 50) and Brad (Will Ferrell, 54), Dylan and Megan’s biological and adoptive father respectively, have finally found a balance in child management. But when their fathers arrive in town for the Christmas holidays, old rivalries emerge and the family is engulfed in chaos.

Tv programs on Rai 1

6.00 THE COFFEE OF RAI1

8.00 TELEGIORNALE TG1 / TG1 DIALOGUE

8.30 AM IN THE FAMILY – Tg1 (9)

10.25 TELETHON

12.25 GREEN LIFE LINE

13.30 TV NEWSPAPER TG1

14.00 TELETHON

16.05 IN HIS IMAGE

16.45 TG1 TV NEWSPAPER

17.00 TELETHON

18.45 WEEKEND INHERITANCE

20.00TG1 TV NEWSPAPER

20.35 DANCING WITH THE STARS

0.50 THE SWEET HOUR OF LOVE

Tv programs on Rai 2

6.15 NEWTON EDU

8.50 FLOWERS AND CRIMES

10.20 SKI: FEMALE FREE DESCENT

11.40 SKI: MEN’S FREE DESCENT

13.00 TG2 TELEGIORNALE / 13.30 TG2 WEEK-END

14.00 THE PROVINCIAL

14.50 BEAUTIFUL ITALY – HUNTING FOR FLAVORS

15.35 SPECIAL STUTTGART TEAM

16.15 I FEEL YOU

17.15 STOP AND GO

18.10 TG SPORT EVENING / 18.25 DRIBBLING Sport

19.40 FBI

20.30 TG2 TV NEWSPAPER

21.05 SWAT

22.40 CLARICE

11.30 pm TG2 – News DOSSIER

Tv programs on Rai Tre

6.00 RAINEWS24

8.00 AGORÀ WEEKEND

9.00 SENDS ME RAITRE

10.25 TIMELINE FOCUS

10.45 TGR AMICI ANIMALI / 11.00 TGR BELLITALIA

11.30 TGR OFFICINA ITALIA

12.00 TV NEWSPAPER TG3

12.25 TELETHON

14.00 TG REGIONE / 14.20 TG3 / 14.45 TG3 PIXEL

15.05 TV TALK

16.35 LUCIANO LAMA

17.30 REPORT

19.00 TELEGIORNALE TG3 / 19.30 REGION TG

20.00 BLOB

20.20 THE WORDS

21.45 SAPIENS – ONLY ONE PLANET

23.55 TG REGIONE / 23.55 TG3 WORLD

0.35 A DAY IN PRETURA

Tv programs on the Net 4

6.10 SANDRA AND RAIMONDO SHOW

6.35 TG4 THE LAST MORNING HOUR

6.55 ITALY TONIGHT

7.45 THE UNUSUAL UNKNOWN

9.50 TWO MAFIOSI AGAINST GOLDGINGER

11.55 TG4 TELEGIORNALE / METEO.IT

12.20 THE SECRET

13.00 THE LADY IN YELLOW

14.00 THE FORUM COUNTER

15.30 HAMBURG DISTRICT

16.10 ALSO THE ANGELS EAT BEANS

18.55 TG4 TELEGIORNALE / METEO.IT

19.50 STORM OF LOVE Soap

20.30 COUNTERCURRENT

21.25 007 – DANGER AREA

0.25 CONCERNING CRIMES

Tv programs on Channel 5

6.00 TG5 FIRST PAGE

8.00 TG5 MORNING

8.45 X-STYLE

9.25 SUPER PARTES

11.00 FORUM

13.00 TG5 TELEGIORNALE / METEO.IT

13.40 BEAUTIFUL S

14.40 ONE LIFE

16.30 VERISSIMO Talk

18.45 FREE FALL

20.00TG5 TELEGIORNALE / METEO.IT

20.40 THE NEWS STRIP – THE VOICE OF INSCIENCE

21.20 UÀ – MAN OF VARIOUS AGES

0.30 TG5 NIGHT / METEO.IT

0.20 THE NEWS STRIP Tg

Tv programs on Italy 1

6.10 BEAUTIFUL INSIDE

7.00 MIKE & MOLLY

7.45 LUPINE THE 3RD – THE LAST SHOT

9.40 HART OF DIXIE

12.25 STUDIO OPEN / METEO.IT

13.00 SPORT MEDIASET

13.45 THE SIMPSONS

14.15 LUCIFER

18.05 CAFÈ ROOM

18.20 STUDIO OPEN

19.30 CSI: CRIME SCENE

20.20 NCIS

21.20 DADDY’S HOME 2

23.25 AND AT THE END POLLY ARRIVES

Tv programs on La 7

6.40 ANTICAMERA WITH A VIEW

7.00 OMNIBUS NEWS

7.30 TG LA7 TELEGIORNALE

8.00 OMNIBUS DEBATE

9.40 COFFEE BREAK News

11.00 BEAUTIFUL OUTSIDE BEAUTIFUL INSIDE

11.45 THE AIR THAT PULLS – DIARY

12.50 LIKE – EVERYTHING YOU LIKE

13.30 TG LA7 TELEGIORNALE

2.15pm SPORTS AWARDS GAZETTE

16.00 ATLANTIS – STORIES OF MEN AND WORLDS

20.00 TG LA7 TV NEWSPAPER

20.35 ON AIR

9.15pm VERSAILLES

Tv programs on Tv 8

9.00 THE NOSTALGIA OF CHRISTMAS

10.45 12 DAYS AT CHRISTMAS

12.30 TG24 TV NEWSPAPER

12.45… 4 Reality RESTAURANTS

14.00 CHRISTMAS OF GRACE

15.45 SANTA CLAUS WANTED

17.30 A CHRISTMAS TO START AGAIN

7.15pm MAÌTRES CHOCOLATIERS -TALENTS IN CHALLENGE Talent

8.15pm… 4 Reality RESTAURANTS

21.30 CHRISTMAS IN WASHINGTON

11.15 pm NEXT DOOR CHRISTMAS

Tv programs on Nove

6.00 NEIGHBORS MURDERERS Doc.

12.00 THAT MONSTER OF ROOMS

14.00 SUSPICION – THE SUSPECT

16.00 BURIAL CRIMES – I DON’T FORGET

18.00 MURDERER PROFESSION

20.00 THE BEST BROTHERS OF CROZZA

21.25 GRASS – STORY OF A MASSACRE

23.35 LADY GUCCI – THE STORY OF PATRIZIA REGGIANI

Tv programs on Mediaset 20

6.10 SHOW REEL NETWORK SERIES 20

6.35 CLOSE TO HOME

7.15 THE VAMPIRE DIARIES

8.50 HARROW

20.10 THE BIG BANG THEORY

21.00 FILM-Comedy MMM DARK SHADOWS

11.30 pm FILM-COMEDY MMM A HOLY NIGHT

1.35 CLOSE TO HOME

Tv programs on Rai 4

6.30 SEAL TEAM

10.05 ROOKIE BLUE

12.25 TRAFFIK – TRAP

14.05 MASTER Z: IP MAN LEGACY

16.00 BATMAN

16.50 MACGYVER

18.25 JUST FOR LAUGHS

18.35 THE TRUTH ABOUT VIKINGS

19.40 JUMP

21.20 FILM-Thriller MMM THE NEGOTIATOR

24.00 PELHAM 1 2 3 – UNDERGROUND HOSTAGES

















