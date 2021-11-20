TV programs tonight Saturday 20 November 2021: Live TV movies prime time programming today

Tonight on Rai 1 at 8.35pm dancing with the Stars Many emotions, quarrels and withdrawals in the 16th edition of the variety show hosted by Milly Carlucci (67). Three historical teachers who left the program: Raimondo Todaro (passed to «Amici), Veera Kinnunen (pregnant) and Ornella Boccafoschi, who on 3 October gave birth to her second child.

Tonight on Rai Due at 21.00 Atp Finals 2021 The penultimate day of the finals in Turin is dedicated to the semifinals, from which the two champions who will compete for the title tomorrow will emerge. The absolute protagonist of the roll of honor of the event is Roger Federer, who has won six times. Five triumphs for Novak Djokovic, Pete Sampras and Ivan Lendl.

Tonight on Rai Tre at 9.45pm Sapiens – One planet In the second episode Mario Tozzi (61), from the Monviso mountain, the Re di Pietra, the highest in the Cottian Alps, tells the fascinating story, the less known one, of the conquest of Everest. We then move on to climate change: overheating is one of the main causes of the melting of glaciers.

Tonight on Rete 4 at 21.25 Agent 007 – Moonraker From an orbital station, Hugo Drax plans to create a chosen race and, after selecting a few subjects, he wants to exterminate mankind with nerve gas. James Bond (Roger Moore, 1927-2017) flies into space with Holly Goodhead (Lois Chiles), a CIA agent, to thwart the threat.

Tonight on Canale 5 at 9.20pm Tu si que vales In the penultimate episode of the show hosted by Belen Rodriguez (37) the best talents perform for a place in the final. Meanwhile, three competitors have already qualified and have obtained unanimous approval: Jonathan Goodwin, the Solastas and Cristian Sabba. Guest, Alessandra Amoroso.

Tonight on Italia 1 at 21.20 The Simpsons “A Midsummer Christmas Dream” Mary works for a TV production company. To get the promotion, he goes to Springfield to troubleshoot a Christmas movie. Marge tries to befriend her while Homer tries to get something out of her living room. To follow, another 4 episodes.

Tonight on La 7 at 9.15pm VERSAILLES (2- st., Ep. 6, 7 and 8) with George Blagden The army of King Louis XIV obtains multiple victories on the Dutch front; but this is not enough for the king who wants to crush Holland and force the cunning William of Orange to surrender.

Tonight on TV 8 at 21.30 A DREAM CHRISTMAS PARTY (Usa 2014) with Torrey DeVitto, Steve Lund Jennie Stanton is an event planner who dreams of taking his place when her boss retires. However, he has to deal with Nick, the ex-boss’s ambitious nephew.

Tonight on Nove at 21.25 A DESTROYED FAMILY – THE CARRETTA CASE In 1989 the Carretta family (father Giuseppe, mother Marta and two children) disappeared from their home in Parma. In ’92 the investigation was closed, but in 1998, the sudden and unexpected solution of the case arrived.

Tonight on Mediaset 20 at 21.00 THE MAN – THE MOLE (Usa ’05) by L. Mayfield with Samuel L. Jackson, Eugene Levy Federal agent Derrick Vann has 24 hours to catch his colleague’s killers and find stolen weapons. A clumsy dental supplies rep helps.

Tonight on Rai 4 at 21.20 AMERICAN ASSASSIN (Usa 2017) by Michael Cuesta with Dylan O’Brien Student Mitch loses his girlfriend in a terrorist attack. In the following months, the young man trains to infiltrate a terrorist cell with the sole purpose of getting revenge.

Tonight on Iris at 9pm FEAR (Usa 1996) by James Foley, with Mark Wahlberg, Reese Witherspoon The father of the young Nicole, does not like her daughter to hang out with a boy with kind ways, but with a dark past. The man then decides to investigate him …

Tonight on Rai Movie at 21.10 DALIDA (France 2016) by Lisa Azuelos with Sveva Alviti, Riccardo Scamarcio The story of the famous Italian-French singer Dalida. From his birth, to his marriage to Lucien Morisse, to worldwide success until his death by suicide in 1987.

Tonight on Paramount Network at 9.00pm A DOG & PONY SHOW (Usa 2018) by D. Navarro with Mira Sorvino, Ralph Macchio The dog Dee Dee is the star of a circus. But during a transfer it gets lost. To escape some rival circus performers, Dee Dee takes refuge on Aaron and his family’s farm.

Tonight on La 5 at 9.50pm BIG VIP BROTHER Second appointment of the week with the reality show. At the helm we find Alfonso Signorini with commentators Adriana Volpe and Sonia Bruga-nelli. What surprises will the authors dedicate to the remaining competitors tonight?

Tonight on Cine 34 at 9.00 pm LUCKY LUKE – LUKE’S GIRLFRIENDS (It./Usa 1991) by Ted Nicolaou with Terence Hill Luke suspects that an outlaw, escaped from prison, is also hiding in the group of girls looking for a husband who have arrived in the mining village of Purgatory.

Tonight on Rai 5 at 21.00 JULIUS CAESAR Giorgio Battistelli’s musical tragedy inaugurates the opera season of the Teatro dell’Opera di Roma. Directs Daniele Gatti; among the main performers Clive Bayley (Cesare), Elliot Madore (Bruto), Julian Hub-bard and Christopher Lemmings.

Tonight on Rai Premium at 9.20pm A PROFESSOR “Kant” with Alessandro Gassmann Dante explains to the Kant class and the moral law. Later, he sees Anita again and asks her not to tell Manuel about the circumstances in which they met years ago. Simone steals the Latin test …

Tonight on Real Time at 21.10 LIVES TO THE LIMIT “Ryan” Dr. Now is ready to help Ryan face a path of rebirth, shedding a few extra pounds. But weight is not the only problem; there are also psychological reasons that must absolutely be addressed.

Tonight on Giallo at 21.10 CHERIF (4th st., Ep. 7) “Who killed Colonel Mustard?” with Abdelhafid Metalsi While jogging in the woods, Kader discovers a dead man inside a car. The victim is dressed as one of the characters from the game Cluedo… Follows ep. 8 «The last show».

Tonight on Top Crime at 9.10 pm POIROT: THE PORTRAIT OF ELSA GREER (GB ’03) with David Suchet, Rachael Stirling Lmm England. The young Lucy Croie contacts Hercuie Poirot and asks her to prove the innocence of her mother Caroline, executed 14 years earlier for the murder of her husband Amyas, a well-known painter.

Tv programs on Rai 1

6.00 THE COFFEE OF RAI

8.00 TELEGIORNALE TG1 / TG1 DIALOGUE

8.30 ONE MORNING WITH THE FAMILY

10.20 GOOD MORNING WELLNESS

11.20 NORTHWEST PASSAGE

12.00 GREEN LINE TOUR

12.30 GREEN LIFE LINE

13.30 TV NEWSPAPER TG1

14.00 DEDICATED

15.35 DANCING ON THE ROAD

16.05 IN HIS IMAGE

16.45 TG1 TV NEWSPAPER

17.00 ITALIASÌ!

18.45 WEEKEND INHERITANCE

20.00TG1 TV NEWSPAPER

20.35 DANCING WITH THE STARS

0.30 LOSS IN THE VERMONT

Tv programs on Rai Due

6.25 NEWTON EDU

6.55 WITCHES

8.55 THE ISLAND OF KATHARINA

10.25 FUTURE PROFESSION

10.55 TG SPORT DAY

11.15 CHECK UP

12.00 SWEET QUIZ

13.00 TG2 DAY / 13.30 TG2 WEEK-END

14.00 THE PROVINCIAL

14.50 THE DOCTOR OF THE ISLAND

16.15 I FEEL YOU Talk

17.15 STOP AND GO

18.05 TG2 LIS / 18.10 TG SPORT EVENING

18.25 DRIBBLING

19.40 FBI

20.30 TG2 TV NEWSPAPER

21.00 ATP FINALS 2O21

23.30 THOSE WHO TENNIS

23.35 TG2 –

Tv programs on Rai Tre

6.00 RAINEWS24

8.00 AGORÀ WEEKEND

9.00 SENDS ME RAITRE

10.20 TIMELINE FOCUS

10.45 TGR AMICI ANIMALI / 11.00 TGR BELLITALIA

11.30 TGR OFFICINA ITALIA

12.00 TG3 / 12.25 TGR THE WEEKLY

12.55 PETRARCA / 13.25 MIDDAY ITALY 14.00 REGION TG / 14.20 TG3 / 14.45 TG3 PIXEL

15.05 TV TALK

16.40 BORDERS

17.30 REPORT

19.00 TELEGIORNALE TG3 / 19.30 REGION TG

20.00 BLOB

20.20 THE WORDS

21.45 SAPIENS – ONLY ONE PLANET

23.55 TG REGIONE / 23.55 TG3 WORLD

0.35 A DAY IN PRETURA

Tv programs on the Net 4

6.10 FESTIVALBAR STORY

6.35 TG4 THE LAST HOUR – MORNING

6.55 ITALY TONIGHT

7.45 WELCOME BROTHERS

9.55 THE ALONG THE SHORT THE CAT

12.00 TV NEWSPAPER TG4

12.30 THE SECRET

13.00 THE LADY IN YELLOW

14.00 THE FORUM COUNTER

15.30 SLOW TOUR PADANO

16.40 PLACES OF MAGNIFICENT ITALY

17.00 SUSPECTED MESSAGES

19.00 TG4 TV NEWSPAPER

19.50 STORM OF LOVE

20.30 COUNTERCURRENT

21.25 AGENT 007 – MOONRAKER: SPACE OPERATION

0.20 THE STRANGER WITHOUT A NAME

Tv programs on Channel 5

6.00 TG5 FIRST NEWS PAGE

8.00 TG5 MORNING TV NEWSPAPER

8.45 X-STYLE Fashion

9.25 DOCUMENTARY TO BE DEFINED

11.00 FORUM

13.00 TG5 TELEGIORNALE / METEO.IT

13.40 BEAUTIFUL

14.10 SCENES FROM A WEDDING

15.40 LOVE IS IN THE AIR

16.30 VERY VERY true

18.45 FREE FALL

20.00TG5 TELEGIORNALE / METEO.IT

20.40 THE NEWS STRIP – THE VOICE OF INSCIENCE

21.20 YOU ARE QUE VALES

1.00 TG5 SPECIAL – FREDDIE MERCURY

Tv programs on Italy 1

7.00 MIKE & MOLLY

7.20 WILLCOYOTE

7.35 LUPINE III VS. DETECTIVE CONAN

9.40 HART OF DIXIE

12.25 STUDIO OPEN / METEO.IT

13.05 SPORT MEDIASET

13.45 DRIVE UP

2.30 pm MATRIX REVOLUTIONS

17.05 SHOOTER

18.20 STUDIO OPEN

19.30 CSI: CRIME SCENE

20.20 NCIS

21.20 THE SIMPSONS

22.20 SIMPSON

11.45 pm LOST IN SPACE – LOST IN SPACE