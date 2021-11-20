TV programs tonight Saturday 20 November 2021: Live TV movies prime time programming today
Tonight on Rai 1 at 8.35pm dancing with the Stars Many emotions, quarrels and withdrawals in the 16th edition of the variety show hosted by Milly Carlucci (67). Three historical teachers who left the program: Raimondo Todaro (passed to «Amici), Veera Kinnunen (pregnant) and Ornella Boccafoschi, who on 3 October gave birth to her second child.
Tonight on Rai Due at 21.00 Atp Finals 2021 The penultimate day of the finals in Turin is dedicated to the semifinals, from which the two champions who will compete for the title tomorrow will emerge. The absolute protagonist of the roll of honor of the event is Roger Federer, who has won six times. Five triumphs for Novak Djokovic, Pete Sampras and Ivan Lendl.
Tonight on Rai Tre at 9.45pm Sapiens – One planet In the second episode Mario Tozzi (61), from the Monviso mountain, the Re di Pietra, the highest in the Cottian Alps, tells the fascinating story, the less known one, of the conquest of Everest. We then move on to climate change: overheating is one of the main causes of the melting of glaciers.
Tonight on Rete 4 at 21.25 Agent 007 – Moonraker From an orbital station, Hugo Drax plans to create a chosen race and, after selecting a few subjects, he wants to exterminate mankind with nerve gas. James Bond (Roger Moore, 1927-2017) flies into space with Holly Goodhead (Lois Chiles), a CIA agent, to thwart the threat.
Tonight on Canale 5 at 9.20pm Tu si que vales In the penultimate episode of the show hosted by Belen Rodriguez (37) the best talents perform for a place in the final. Meanwhile, three competitors have already qualified and have obtained unanimous approval: Jonathan Goodwin, the Solastas and Cristian Sabba. Guest, Alessandra Amoroso.
Tonight on Italia 1 at 21.20 The Simpsons “A Midsummer Christmas Dream” Mary works for a TV production company. To get the promotion, he goes to Springfield to troubleshoot a Christmas movie. Marge tries to befriend her while Homer tries to get something out of her living room. To follow, another 4 episodes.
Tonight on La 7 at 9.15pm VERSAILLES (2- st., Ep. 6, 7 and 8) with George Blagden The army of King Louis XIV obtains multiple victories on the Dutch front; but this is not enough for the king who wants to crush Holland and force the cunning William of Orange to surrender.
Tonight on TV 8 at 21.30 A DREAM CHRISTMAS PARTY (Usa 2014) with Torrey DeVitto, Steve Lund Jennie Stanton is an event planner who dreams of taking his place when her boss retires. However, he has to deal with Nick, the ex-boss’s ambitious nephew.
Tonight on Nove at 21.25 A DESTROYED FAMILY – THE CARRETTA CASE In 1989 the Carretta family (father Giuseppe, mother Marta and two children) disappeared from their home in Parma. In ’92 the investigation was closed, but in 1998, the sudden and unexpected solution of the case arrived.
Tonight on Mediaset 20 at 21.00 THE MAN – THE MOLE (Usa ’05) by L. Mayfield with Samuel L. Jackson, Eugene Levy Federal agent Derrick Vann has 24 hours to catch his colleague’s killers and find stolen weapons. A clumsy dental supplies rep helps.
Tonight on Rai 4 at 21.20 AMERICAN ASSASSIN (Usa 2017) by Michael Cuesta with Dylan O’Brien Student Mitch loses his girlfriend in a terrorist attack. In the following months, the young man trains to infiltrate a terrorist cell with the sole purpose of getting revenge.
Tonight on Iris at 9pm FEAR (Usa 1996) by James Foley, with Mark Wahlberg, Reese Witherspoon The father of the young Nicole, does not like her daughter to hang out with a boy with kind ways, but with a dark past. The man then decides to investigate him …
Tonight on Rai Movie at 21.10 DALIDA (France 2016) by Lisa Azuelos with Sveva Alviti, Riccardo Scamarcio The story of the famous Italian-French singer Dalida. From his birth, to his marriage to Lucien Morisse, to worldwide success until his death by suicide in 1987.
Tonight on Paramount Network at 9.00pm A DOG & PONY SHOW (Usa 2018) by D. Navarro with Mira Sorvino, Ralph Macchio The dog Dee Dee is the star of a circus. But during a transfer it gets lost. To escape some rival circus performers, Dee Dee takes refuge on Aaron and his family’s farm.
Tonight on La 5 at 9.50pm BIG VIP BROTHER Second appointment of the week with the reality show. At the helm we find Alfonso Signorini with commentators Adriana Volpe and Sonia Bruga-nelli. What surprises will the authors dedicate to the remaining competitors tonight?
Tonight on Cine 34 at 9.00 pm LUCKY LUKE – LUKE’S GIRLFRIENDS (It./Usa 1991) by Ted Nicolaou with Terence Hill Luke suspects that an outlaw, escaped from prison, is also hiding in the group of girls looking for a husband who have arrived in the mining village of Purgatory.
Tonight on Rai 5 at 21.00 JULIUS CAESAR Giorgio Battistelli’s musical tragedy inaugurates the opera season of the Teatro dell’Opera di Roma. Directs Daniele Gatti; among the main performers Clive Bayley (Cesare), Elliot Madore (Bruto), Julian Hub-bard and Christopher Lemmings.
Tonight on Rai Premium at 9.20pm A PROFESSOR “Kant” with Alessandro Gassmann Dante explains to the Kant class and the moral law. Later, he sees Anita again and asks her not to tell Manuel about the circumstances in which they met years ago. Simone steals the Latin test …
Tonight on Real Time at 21.10 LIVES TO THE LIMIT “Ryan” Dr. Now is ready to help Ryan face a path of rebirth, shedding a few extra pounds. But weight is not the only problem; there are also psychological reasons that must absolutely be addressed.
Tonight on Giallo at 21.10 CHERIF (4th st., Ep. 7) “Who killed Colonel Mustard?” with Abdelhafid Metalsi While jogging in the woods, Kader discovers a dead man inside a car. The victim is dressed as one of the characters from the game Cluedo… Follows ep. 8 «The last show».
Tonight on Top Crime at 9.10 pm POIROT: THE PORTRAIT OF ELSA GREER (GB ’03) with David Suchet, Rachael Stirling Lmm England. The young Lucy Croie contacts Hercuie Poirot and asks her to prove the innocence of her mother Caroline, executed 14 years earlier for the murder of her husband Amyas, a well-known painter.
Tv programs on Rai 1
6.00 THE COFFEE OF RAI
8.00 TELEGIORNALE TG1 / TG1 DIALOGUE
8.30 ONE MORNING WITH THE FAMILY
10.20 GOOD MORNING WELLNESS
11.20 NORTHWEST PASSAGE
12.00 GREEN LINE TOUR
12.30 GREEN LIFE LINE
13.30 TV NEWSPAPER TG1
14.00 DEDICATED
15.35 DANCING ON THE ROAD
16.05 IN HIS IMAGE
16.45 TG1 TV NEWSPAPER
17.00 ITALIASÌ!
18.45 WEEKEND INHERITANCE
20.00TG1 TV NEWSPAPER
20.35 DANCING WITH THE STARS
0.30 LOSS IN THE VERMONT
Tv programs on Rai Due
6.25 NEWTON EDU
6.55 WITCHES
8.55 THE ISLAND OF KATHARINA
10.25 FUTURE PROFESSION
10.55 TG SPORT DAY
11.15 CHECK UP
12.00 SWEET QUIZ
13.00 TG2 DAY / 13.30 TG2 WEEK-END
14.00 THE PROVINCIAL
14.50 THE DOCTOR OF THE ISLAND
16.15 I FEEL YOU Talk
17.15 STOP AND GO
18.05 TG2 LIS / 18.10 TG SPORT EVENING
18.25 DRIBBLING
19.40 FBI
20.30 TG2 TV NEWSPAPER
21.00 ATP FINALS 2O21
23.30 THOSE WHO TENNIS
23.35 TG2 –
Tv programs on Rai Tre
6.00 RAINEWS24
8.00 AGORÀ WEEKEND
9.00 SENDS ME RAITRE
10.20 TIMELINE FOCUS
10.45 TGR AMICI ANIMALI / 11.00 TGR BELLITALIA
11.30 TGR OFFICINA ITALIA
12.00 TG3 / 12.25 TGR THE WEEKLY
12.55 PETRARCA / 13.25 MIDDAY ITALY 14.00 REGION TG / 14.20 TG3 / 14.45 TG3 PIXEL
15.05 TV TALK
16.40 BORDERS
17.30 REPORT
19.00 TELEGIORNALE TG3 / 19.30 REGION TG
20.00 BLOB
20.20 THE WORDS
21.45 SAPIENS – ONLY ONE PLANET
23.55 TG REGIONE / 23.55 TG3 WORLD
0.35 A DAY IN PRETURA
Tv programs on the Net 4
6.10 FESTIVALBAR STORY
6.35 TG4 THE LAST HOUR – MORNING
6.55 ITALY TONIGHT
7.45 WELCOME BROTHERS
9.55 THE ALONG THE SHORT THE CAT
12.00 TV NEWSPAPER TG4
12.30 THE SECRET
13.00 THE LADY IN YELLOW
14.00 THE FORUM COUNTER
15.30 SLOW TOUR PADANO
16.40 PLACES OF MAGNIFICENT ITALY
17.00 SUSPECTED MESSAGES
19.00 TG4 TV NEWSPAPER
19.50 STORM OF LOVE
20.30 COUNTERCURRENT
21.25 AGENT 007 – MOONRAKER: SPACE OPERATION
0.20 THE STRANGER WITHOUT A NAME
Tv programs on Channel 5
6.00 TG5 FIRST NEWS PAGE
8.00 TG5 MORNING TV NEWSPAPER
8.45 X-STYLE Fashion
9.25 DOCUMENTARY TO BE DEFINED
11.00 FORUM
13.00 TG5 TELEGIORNALE / METEO.IT
13.40 BEAUTIFUL
14.10 SCENES FROM A WEDDING
15.40 LOVE IS IN THE AIR
16.30 VERY VERY true
18.45 FREE FALL
20.00TG5 TELEGIORNALE / METEO.IT
20.40 THE NEWS STRIP – THE VOICE OF INSCIENCE
21.20 YOU ARE QUE VALES
1.00 TG5 SPECIAL – FREDDIE MERCURY
Tv programs on Italy 1
7.00 MIKE & MOLLY
7.20 WILLCOYOTE
7.35 LUPINE III VS. DETECTIVE CONAN
9.40 HART OF DIXIE
12.25 STUDIO OPEN / METEO.IT
13.05 SPORT MEDIASET
13.45 DRIVE UP
2.30 pm MATRIX REVOLUTIONS
17.05 SHOOTER
18.20 STUDIO OPEN
19.30 CSI: CRIME SCENE
20.20 NCIS
21.20 THE SIMPSONS
22.20 SIMPSON
11.45 pm LOST IN SPACE – LOST IN SPACE
