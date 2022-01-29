TV programs tonight Saturday 29 January 2022: Live news Entertainment

Tonight on Rai 1 at 9.30pm Such and such With today’s episode, the musical competition led by Carlo Conti (60), reserved for not famous competitors, ends. In the race, in the final mini-tournament, the winner of this evening and the three of the previous episodes, as well as Veronica Perseo, first classified in the special episode broadcast in 2019.

Tonight on Rai 2 at 21.05 FBI “Know Thyself” OA (Zeeko Zaki, 31) and the rest of the team investigate a serial killer who is killing homeless black youths. The description of the killer matches Isaac Jones, but shortly thereafter he too is found dead. Scola believes in the involvement of a cousin of Tiffany’s.

Tonight on Rai Tre at 9.45pm The conference January 1942. In Wannsee, on the outskirts of Berlin, the Nazi hierarch Reynhard Heydrich (Philipp Hockmair, 48), head of the Reich Security Office, conducts a meeting formalizing plans for the “final solution of the Jewish question”, which it will lead to the deportation and extermination of millions of people.

Tonight on Rete 4 at 21.25 007 – The world is not enough Bond (Pierce Brosnan, 68) is tasked with protecting Elektra King (Sophie Marceau), the daughter of an oil tycoon killed on the Caspian Sea. The woman is in the sights of the terrorist Renard. In the difficult and dangerous mission, the agent is aided by Christmas Jones (Denise Richards), an expert on nuclear weapons.

Tonight on Canale 5 at 9.20pm You’ve Got Mail The people show created and conducted by Maria De Filippi (60) is also popular on the web, in particular on social Twitter and Instagram. During the first episode of this edition, which reached almost 30% share, the case of Alessia, betrayed by her husband with a cousin, was among the most commented topics.

Tonight on Italia 1 at 21.20 Despicable Me 3 Gru and his wife are fired from the Anti-Villains League for not stopping the evil Balthazar Bratt’s criminal project. While trying to get his job back, Gru makes a disconcerting discovery: he has a twin, Dru, whose existence he was unaware of. A brother who can’t wait to tread in his despicable footsteps …

Tonight on La 7 at 9.15pm EDEN Safeguarding our planet is not easy, but the enthusiasm and desire to turn a dream into reality are the strengths of Licia Colò, who continues to tell the discoveries, investments and insights of the “green” movement.

Tonight on TV 8 at 21.30 A HUSBAND FOR CHRISTMAS (Usa 2016) with Jes Macallan Carrie works in the family business, and is single. But when she discovers that, according to her grandmother’s will, whoever gets married first between her and her sister will inherit the company, she decides to look for a husband …

Tonight on Nove at 21.25 MARCO MARIOLINML ANOREXIC HUNTER A journey into the mind of Marco Mariolini, the former antiquarian obsessed with skeletal women and looking for girls willing to lose weight under his eyes. In 1998 he killed Monica Calò who had rebelled.

Tonight on Mediaset 20 at 21.00 INDEPENDENCE DAY (Usa ’96) by Roland Emmerich with Will Smith, Randy Quaid On 2 July 1996 the Earth is about to be invaded by an alien race. The salvation of humanity is in the hands of Captain Hitler and the telecommunications specialist Levinson …

Tonight on Rai 4 at 21.20 BLOOD MONEY – AT ANY COST (Usa 2017) by Lucky McKee with John Cusack Miller, Lynn and Jeff, three friends, go on a wilderness excursion. But they soon run into a criminal attempting to recover the stolen goods of a theft.

Tonight on Iris at 9pm JOHNQ. (Usa ’02) by NickCassavetes with Denzel Washington, James Woods John Quincy Archibald is the father of a seriously ill child whose insurance does not intend to pay for the necessary treatment. Ready to do anything to save him, he barricades himself in the hospital and …

Tonight on Rai Movie at 21.10 WALKING WITH DAISY (Usa 1989) by Bruce Beresford with Jessica Tandy Georgia, 1950s. Overcoming racial prejudices, the old and grumpy Mrs. Werthan establishes a very deep friendship with her black driver.

Tonight on Italia 2 at 9.15pm CONTAGIOUS – DEADLY EPIDEMIC (USA / Switzerland ’14) with Arnold Schwarzenegger An epidemic has hit the United States’ turning people into zombies. Midwestern farmer Wade Vogel remains close to her son despite being struck by the virus.

Tonight on La 5 at 21.20 BIG VIP BROTHER Also in the episode aired on Friday on Canale 5 Alfonso Signorini is joined in the studio by the commentators Adriana Volpe and Sonia Bruganelli and by the competitors who have already left the House. Comments are often biting and very tense.

Tonight on Cine 34 at 9.00 pm SILVER SADDLE (Italy 1978) by Lucio Fulci with Giuliano Gemma The gunslinger Roy, nicknamed “Silver Saddle” wants to take revenge on Barreti, who killed his father. During an ambush, however, he saves the life of little Thomas Jr, grandson of his enemy …

Tonight on Rai 5 at 9.15 pm I AM BEAUTIFUL Nine performers create a dance of beauty on the musical score performed live by Lautari. From an idea of ​​Nello Calabro and Roberto Zappali also choreographer and director. The title is inspired by a sculpture by Rodin.

Tonight on Rai Premium at 9.20pm DOC IN YOUR HANDS 2 with Luca Argenterò Committed to following two cases together to prove that he is at the level of the primary, Doc finds himself in competition with the new primary. Agnes is tried by the pandemic and by her difficult relationship with her foster child.

Tonight on Real Time at 9.15pm LIVES TO THE LIMIT Due to his weight, Ryon has lost his job and spends most of his time indoors in a reclining chair. The man now wants to react: he doesn’t want to end up like his father; he died when he weighed over 300 pounds.

Tonight on Giallo at 21.10 PROFILING (2-st., Ep. 3) “Like his mother” with Odile Vuillemin A young man is found dead and his fiancée says they are getting married soon. But the victim had made the same promise to other women… Continued ep. 4 “Fathers and sons”.

Tonight on Top Crime at 21.10 POIROT: MACABRO QUIZ (GB ’08) with D. Suchet Guest in an exclusive female boarding school; Poirot witnesses the kidnapping of Princess Shaista, heir to the throne of the state of Ramat. The woman was hiding to escape the dangers of her country, but …

