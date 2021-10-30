TV programs tonight Saturday 30 October 2021: Live TV movies, news, entertainment, programming and programming
Like every evening, we at the editorial staff provide you with a complete list of all the Italian television programming. We remind you that all those who want to follow their favorite television broadcasts can also connect online and watch them in streaming. On this occasion we remind you of the appointment with Dancing with the stars on Rai 1, and the Simpson cartoon marathon on Italia 1
Tonight on Rai 1 at 8.35pm Dancing with the stars Also tonight the VIPs in the race are ready to take to the track to win over the jury and the public. At the helm, as usual, Milly Carlucci (67), flanked by Paolo Belli with his Big Band. Also this year the “people’s juror” Rossella Erra has the possibility to contest the judgments expressed by the jurors.
Tonight on Rai 2 at 21.05 SWAT “Two Brothers” Hondo’s team (Shemar Moore, 50) must save the life of Rocco, a former Mafia affiliate who must testify against Peter Venturi’s family. As proof of loyalty, the bos asks Tony, Rocco’s younger brother, to kill him, but the boy doesn’t have the courage. To follow, «Memento mori».
Tonight on Rai Tre at 21.05 Guess who’s coming to dinner Second episode of Sabrina Giannini’s investigation program (56) focused on the environment. In this episode, among other things, we talk about the many wild animals that in the Covid-19 era arrive in our ports, despite the world’s experts recommend blocking this traffic to avoid other pandemics.
Tonight on Rete 4 at 21.25 Agent 007 – Live and let die James Bond (Roger Moore, 1927-2017) is tasked with shedding light on the deaths of three of his colleagues. The investigations lead him first to New Orleans, Louisiana, then to Saint Monique, a small island in the Caribbean. Here Dr. Kananga (Yaphet Kotto) controls a colossal international drug trade.
Tonight on Canale 5 at 21.20 Tu si que vales Excellent ratings also for the eighth edition of the talent, which gets a share of around 30%. Even tonight on stage we don’t just see real talents; space in fact also for the funny members of Scuderia Scotti, that is the contestants with questionable talent personally chosen by Gerry Scotti (65).
Tonight on Italia 1 at 21.20 Simpson Marathon Some of the episodes dedicated to Halloween are proposed. It starts with 4 stories of “Fear makes Ninety XXIX”: “Green clam soup”, “The invasion of ultrapods”, “Multiplisatà” (Lisa becomes “the Beast” and takes revenge on Bart, who ruined them a class test) and, finally, «Geriatrie Park».
Tonight on La 7 at 9.15pm VERSAILLES with George Blagden Henriette continues to worsen and Claudine does not understand if it is a rare disease or poisoning. Philippe accuses his brother King Louis XIV of being responsible for Henriette’s condition.
Tonight on TV 8 at 9.30 pm THE BONE COLLECTOR (Usa ’99) with Denzel Washington, Angelina Jolie Detective Rhyme, who was paralyzed in an accident, investigates the murders of a bloodthirsty serial killer with the help of agent Amelia Donaghys. But when the killer targets him …
Tonight on Nove at 21.25 CASAMONICA Second appointment with the special on the Casa sleeves. The clan originates from the Casa Monica and Di Silvio families, permanent families. Arriving in Rome in the 1970s, they began to deal with drug trafficking and dealing, extortion and usury.
Tonight on Mediaset 20 at 21.05 KICKBOXER: RETALIATION (Usa 2018) by Dimitri Logothetis with Alain Moussi The wrestler Kurt Sloane is forced to return to Thailand. He is taken into custody by a gangster who, in exchange for his freedom, offers him a new meeting …
Tonight on Rai 4 at 21.20 INFAMOUS – BEAUTIFUL AND DAMNED (Usa 2020) with Jake Manley, Bella Thorne Ariette and Dean discover that their criminal actions are appreciated on social networks. They then let themselves go to increasingly daring robberies and murders to increase their followers.
Tv programs on Rai 1
6.00 THE COFFEE OF RAI
7.05 RAI PARLIAMENT WEEKLY
8.00 TG1 TELEGI0RNALE / TG1 DIALOGUE
8.30 AM IN THE FAMILY
10.20 GOOD MORNING WELLNESS
11.20 NORTHWEST PASSAGE
12.00 GREEN LINE START
12.30 GREEN LIFE LINE
13.30 TV NEWSPAPER TG1
14.00 BLUE LINE
15.00 TV7 RELOADED News
16.05 IN HER IMAGE with Lorena Bianchetti
16.45 TG1 TV NEWSPAPER
17.00 ITALY YES! with Marco Liorni
18.45 WEEKEND INHERITANCE
20.00TG1 NEWSPAPER
20.35 DANCING WITH THE STARS
0.30 OUR ANGELS
Tv programs on Rai 2
6.00 THE GREAT VALLEY
6.30 NEWTON EDU
7.05 FULL-TIME DADDY
7.25 WITCHES
9.25 THE ISLAND OF KATHARINA
11.00 RAI SPORT DAY
11.15 CHECK UP
12.00 SWEET QUIZ
13.00 TELEGIORNALE TG2 / 13.3O TG2 WEEK-END
14.00 THE PROVINCIAL
14.50 THE DOCTOR OF THE ISLAND Telefilm
16.15 I FEEL YOU
17.15 STOP AND GO
18.00 TG SPORT EVENING / 18.25 DRIBBLING Sport
19.40 FBI Telefilm
20.30 TG2 TV NEWSPAPER
21.05 SWAT
22.40 CLARICE
Tv programs on Rai Tre
6.00 RAINEWS24
8.00 AGORÀ WEEKEND
9.00 SENDS ME RAITRE
10.25 TIMELINE FOCUS
10.45 TGR ANIMAL FRIENDS
11.00 TGR BELLITALIA
11.30 TGR OFFICINA ITALIA
12.00 TG3 TELEGI0RNALE / TG3 / PERS0NE
12.25 TGR THE WEEKLY
12.55 TGR PETRARCA
13.25 TGR MEZZOGIORNO ITALY
14.00 TG REGION / WEATHER
14.20 TG3 / 14.45 TG3 PIXEL SUMMER
15.05 TV TALK
16.40 BORDERS
17.30 REPORT
19.00 TELEGIORNALE TG3 / 19.3 REGION TG /
20.00 BLOB
20.20 THE WORDS
9.45pm GUESS WHO COMES TO DINNER
23.50 TG REGI0NE / TG3 WORLD
0.20 TG3 AGENDA OF THE WORLD
0.25 A DAY IN PRETURA
Tv programs on the Net 4
6.10 FESTIVALBAR STORY Music
6.35 TG4 THE LAST HOUR – MORNING
6.55 ITALY TONIGHT News
7.45 A CYCLONE IN THE FAMILY
9.55 FILM-PSYCOSISSIMO
12.00 TC4 NEWSPAPER
12.30 THE SECRET Telenovela
13.00 THE LADY IN YELLOW
15.30 SLOWTOUR PADANO
16.40 PLACES OF MAGNIFICENT ITALY
16.55 FILM-Thriller YOU WILL ALWAYS BE MY CHILD
19.00 TG4 TV NEWSPAPER
19.50 STORM OF LOVE
20.30 COUNTERCURRENT News
21.25 FILM-Espionage AGENT 007 – LIVE AND LET DIE
0.20 FILM-Action DANKO
Tv programs on Channel 5
6.00 TG5 FIRST PAGE
8.00 TG5 MORNING
8.45 X-STYLE
9.25 SUPER PARTES
11.00 FORUM
13.00 TG5 TELEGIORNALE / METEO.IT
13.40 BEAUTIFUL
14.10 SCENES FROM A WEDDING
15.40 LOVE IS IN THE AIR
16.30 VERY VERY
18.45 FALL OF UBERA
20.00 TV NEWSPAPER TG5
20.40 THE NEWS STRIP – THE VOICE OF INSCIENCE
21.20 YOU ARE QUE VALES
Tv programs on Italy 1
6.00 BEAUTIFUL INSIDE
7.00 MIKE 8 MOLLY
7.40 FILM-LUPINE III – GOODBYE, MY FRIEND
9.40 HART OF DIXIE
12.25 OPEN STUDIO
13.00 SPORT MEDIASET
13.45 DRIVE UP
14.25 FILM-CASPER
16.25 FILM-Animation VAMPIRETTO
18.20 STUDIO OPEN
18.30 STUDIO OPEN
19.30 CSI: CRIME SCENE
20.25 NCIS
21.20 SIMPSON MARATHON “FEAR IS NINETY”
Tv programs on La 7
7.30 TG LA7 TELEGIORNALE
8.00 OMNIBUS DEBATE
9.40 COFFEE BREAK News
11.00 BEAUTIFUL INSIDE BEAUTIFUL OUTSIDE
11.45 THE AIR THAT PULLS-DIARY
12.50 LIKE-EVERYTHING YOU LIKE
13.30 TG LA7 TELEGIORNALE
14.30 SERIE A Inter – Juventus dir.
17.00 ATLANTIS-STORIES OF MEN AND WORLDS
20.00 TG LA7 TV NEWSPAPER
20.35 ON AIR News
9.15pm VERSAILLES
0.15 TG LA7 NEWSPAPER 0.25 ON AIR News
1.10 LIKE – EVERYTHING YOU LIKE
Tv programs on Tv 8
7.30 KITCHEN DUEL Reality
8.00 TG24 TV NEWSPAPER
8.15 TV FILM-FATAL FRIENDSHIP (Can. ’19)
10.00 TV FILM-A NEW KIM
11.45 TG24 TV NEWSPAPER
12.00 ALESSANDRO BORGHESE-4 RESTAURANTS
13.25 MASTERCHEF ITALY
14.30 X FACTOR Talent
16.45 FILM-SPIDER-MAN
19.00 BRUNO BARBIERI-4 HOTEL
8.15pm ALESSANDRO BORGHESE -4 Reality RESTAURANTS
21.30 FILM-Thriller THE BONE COLLECTOR
23.45 FILM-Thriller INFERNO
Tv programs on Nove
6.00 TURBID CRIMES
12.00 COLLEAGUES ASSASSINS Doc.
14.00 I LIVED WITH A KILLER
16.00 BURIAL CRIMES – I DON’T FORGET Documents
18.00 PROFESSION MURDER
20.00 BROTHERS OF CROZZA
21.25 CASAMONICA-THE RETURN OF ACCOUNTS Documents 2- part
23.35 MATTEO MESSINA DENARO – THE SUPER-LATITANT Doc.
Tv programs on Mediaset 20
6.10 SHOW REEL NETWORK SERIES 20
6.35 SUITS
7.15 THE VAMPIE DIARIES
12.15 MAGNUM Pl
21.05 FILM-KICKBOXER: RETALIATION
23.25 FILM-TRANSFORMERS 4 – THE AGE OF EXTINCTION
2.40 SUITS
Tv programs on Rai 4
6.30 WITHOUT TRACK
9.30 PRIVATE EYES
13.40 FILM-JUNGLE
15.40 DOCTOR WHO
17.30 RANSOM
18.15 MAC GYVER
21.20 INFAMOUS – BEAUTIFUL AND DAMNED (Usa 2020)
23.05 WONDERLAND
23.35 FARGO
