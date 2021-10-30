TV programs tonight Saturday 30 October 2021: Live TV movies, news, entertainment, programming and programming

Like every evening, we at the editorial staff provide you with a complete list of all the Italian television programming. We remind you that all those who want to follow their favorite television broadcasts can also connect online and watch them in streaming. On this occasion we remind you of the appointment with Dancing with the stars on Rai 1, and the Simpson cartoon marathon on Italia 1

Tonight on Rai 1 at 8.35pm Dancing with the stars Also tonight the VIPs in the race are ready to take to the track to win over the jury and the public. At the helm, as usual, Milly Carlucci (67), flanked by Paolo Belli with his Big Band. Also this year the “people’s juror” Rossella Erra has the possibility to contest the judgments expressed by the jurors.

Tonight on Rai 2 at 21.05 SWAT “Two Brothers” Hondo’s team (Shemar Moore, 50) must save the life of Rocco, a former Mafia affiliate who must testify against Peter Venturi’s family. As proof of loyalty, the bos asks Tony, Rocco’s younger brother, to kill him, but the boy doesn’t have the courage. To follow, «Memento mori».

Tonight on Rai Tre at 21.05 Guess who’s coming to dinner Second episode of Sabrina Giannini’s investigation program (56) focused on the environment. In this episode, among other things, we talk about the many wild animals that in the Covid-19 era arrive in our ports, despite the world’s experts recommend blocking this traffic to avoid other pandemics.

Tonight on Rete 4 at 21.25 Agent 007 – Live and let die James Bond (Roger Moore, 1927-2017) is tasked with shedding light on the deaths of three of his colleagues. The investigations lead him first to New Orleans, Louisiana, then to Saint Monique, a small island in the Caribbean. Here Dr. Kananga (Yaphet Kotto) controls a colossal international drug trade.

Tonight on Canale 5 at 21.20 Tu si que vales Excellent ratings also for the eighth edition of the talent, which gets a share of around 30%. Even tonight on stage we don’t just see real talents; space in fact also for the funny members of Scuderia Scotti, that is the contestants with questionable talent personally chosen by Gerry Scotti (65).

Tonight on Italia 1 at 21.20 Simpson Marathon Some of the episodes dedicated to Halloween are proposed. It starts with 4 stories of “Fear makes Ninety XXIX”: “Green clam soup”, “The invasion of ultrapods”, “Multiplisatà” (Lisa becomes “the Beast” and takes revenge on Bart, who ruined them a class test) and, finally, «Geriatrie Park».

Tonight on La 7 at 9.15pm VERSAILLES with George Blagden Henriette continues to worsen and Claudine does not understand if it is a rare disease or poisoning. Philippe accuses his brother King Louis XIV of being responsible for Henriette’s condition.

Tonight on TV 8 at 9.30 pm THE BONE COLLECTOR (Usa ’99) with Denzel Washington, Angelina Jolie Detective Rhyme, who was paralyzed in an accident, investigates the murders of a bloodthirsty serial killer with the help of agent Amelia Donaghys. But when the killer targets him …

Tonight on Nove at 21.25 CASAMONICA Second appointment with the special on the Casa sleeves. The clan originates from the Casa Monica and Di Silvio families, permanent families. Arriving in Rome in the 1970s, they began to deal with drug trafficking and dealing, extortion and usury.

Tonight on Mediaset 20 at 21.05 KICKBOXER: RETALIATION (Usa 2018) by Dimitri Logothetis with Alain Moussi The wrestler Kurt Sloane is forced to return to Thailand. He is taken into custody by a gangster who, in exchange for his freedom, offers him a new meeting …

Tonight on Rai 4 at 21.20 INFAMOUS – BEAUTIFUL AND DAMNED (Usa 2020) with Jake Manley, Bella Thorne Ariette and Dean discover that their criminal actions are appreciated on social networks. They then let themselves go to increasingly daring robberies and murders to increase their followers.

Tv programs on Rai 1

6.00 THE COFFEE OF RAI

7.05 RAI PARLIAMENT WEEKLY

8.00 TG1 TELEGI0RNALE / TG1 DIALOGUE

8.30 AM IN THE FAMILY

10.20 GOOD MORNING WELLNESS

11.20 NORTHWEST PASSAGE

12.00 GREEN LINE START

12.30 GREEN LIFE LINE

13.30 TV NEWSPAPER TG1

14.00 BLUE LINE

15.00 TV7 RELOADED News

16.05 IN HER IMAGE with Lorena Bianchetti

16.45 TG1 TV NEWSPAPER

17.00 ITALY YES! with Marco Liorni

18.45 WEEKEND INHERITANCE

20.00TG1 NEWSPAPER

20.35 DANCING WITH THE STARS

0.30 OUR ANGELS

Tv programs on Rai 2

6.00 THE GREAT VALLEY

6.30 NEWTON EDU

7.05 FULL-TIME DADDY

7.25 WITCHES

9.25 THE ISLAND OF KATHARINA

11.00 RAI SPORT DAY

11.15 CHECK UP

12.00 SWEET QUIZ

13.00 TELEGIORNALE TG2 / 13.3O TG2 WEEK-END

14.00 THE PROVINCIAL

14.50 THE DOCTOR OF THE ISLAND Telefilm

16.15 I FEEL YOU

17.15 STOP AND GO

18.00 TG SPORT EVENING / 18.25 DRIBBLING Sport

19.40 FBI Telefilm

20.30 TG2 TV NEWSPAPER

21.05 SWAT

22.40 CLARICE

Tv programs on Rai Tre

6.00 RAINEWS24

8.00 AGORÀ WEEKEND

9.00 SENDS ME RAITRE

10.25 TIMELINE FOCUS

10.45 TGR ANIMAL FRIENDS

11.00 TGR BELLITALIA

11.30 TGR OFFICINA ITALIA

12.00 TG3 TELEGI0RNALE / TG3 / PERS0NE

12.25 TGR THE WEEKLY

12.55 TGR PETRARCA

13.25 TGR MEZZOGIORNO ITALY

14.00 TG REGION / WEATHER

14.20 TG3 / 14.45 TG3 PIXEL SUMMER

15.05 TV TALK

16.40 BORDERS

17.30 REPORT

19.00 TELEGIORNALE TG3 / 19.3 REGION TG /

20.00 BLOB

20.20 THE WORDS

9.45pm GUESS WHO COMES TO DINNER

23.50 TG REGI0NE / TG3 WORLD

0.20 TG3 AGENDA OF THE WORLD

0.25 A DAY IN PRETURA

Tv programs on the Net 4

6.10 FESTIVALBAR STORY Music

6.35 TG4 THE LAST HOUR – MORNING

6.55 ITALY TONIGHT News

7.45 A CYCLONE IN THE FAMILY

9.55 FILM-PSYCOSISSIMO

12.00 TC4 NEWSPAPER

12.30 THE SECRET Telenovela

13.00 THE LADY IN YELLOW

15.30 SLOWTOUR PADANO

16.40 PLACES OF MAGNIFICENT ITALY

16.55 FILM-Thriller YOU WILL ALWAYS BE MY CHILD

19.00 TG4 TV NEWSPAPER

19.50 STORM OF LOVE

20.30 COUNTERCURRENT News

21.25 FILM-Espionage AGENT 007 – LIVE AND LET DIE

0.20 FILM-Action DANKO

Tv programs on Channel 5

6.00 TG5 FIRST PAGE

8.00 TG5 MORNING

8.45 X-STYLE

9.25 SUPER PARTES

11.00 FORUM

13.00 TG5 TELEGIORNALE / METEO.IT

13.40 BEAUTIFUL

14.10 SCENES FROM A WEDDING

15.40 LOVE IS IN THE AIR

16.30 VERY VERY

18.45 FALL OF UBERA

20.00 TV NEWSPAPER TG5

20.40 THE NEWS STRIP – THE VOICE OF INSCIENCE

21.20 YOU ARE QUE VALES

Tv programs on Italy 1

6.00 BEAUTIFUL INSIDE

7.00 MIKE 8 MOLLY

7.40 FILM-LUPINE III – GOODBYE, MY FRIEND

9.40 HART OF DIXIE

12.25 OPEN STUDIO

13.00 SPORT MEDIASET

13.45 DRIVE UP

14.25 FILM-CASPER

16.25 FILM-Animation VAMPIRETTO

18.20 STUDIO OPEN

18.30 STUDIO OPEN

19.30 CSI: CRIME SCENE

20.25 NCIS

21.20 SIMPSON MARATHON “FEAR IS NINETY”

Tv programs on La 7

7.30 TG LA7 TELEGIORNALE

8.00 OMNIBUS DEBATE

9.40 COFFEE BREAK News

11.00 BEAUTIFUL INSIDE BEAUTIFUL OUTSIDE

11.45 THE AIR THAT PULLS-DIARY

12.50 LIKE-EVERYTHING YOU LIKE

13.30 TG LA7 TELEGIORNALE

14.30 SERIE A Inter – Juventus dir.

17.00 ATLANTIS-STORIES OF MEN AND WORLDS

20.00 TG LA7 TV NEWSPAPER

20.35 ON AIR News

9.15pm VERSAILLES

0.15 TG LA7 NEWSPAPER 0.25 ON AIR News

1.10 LIKE – EVERYTHING YOU LIKE

Tv programs on Tv 8

7.30 KITCHEN DUEL Reality

8.00 TG24 TV NEWSPAPER

8.15 TV FILM-FATAL FRIENDSHIP (Can. ’19)

10.00 TV FILM-A NEW KIM

11.45 TG24 TV NEWSPAPER

12.00 ALESSANDRO BORGHESE-4 RESTAURANTS

13.25 MASTERCHEF ITALY

14.30 X FACTOR Talent

16.45 FILM-SPIDER-MAN

19.00 BRUNO BARBIERI-4 HOTEL

8.15pm ALESSANDRO BORGHESE -4 Reality RESTAURANTS

21.30 FILM-Thriller THE BONE COLLECTOR

23.45 FILM-Thriller INFERNO

Tv programs on Nove

6.00 TURBID CRIMES

12.00 COLLEAGUES ASSASSINS Doc.

14.00 I LIVED WITH A KILLER

16.00 BURIAL CRIMES – I DON’T FORGET Documents

18.00 PROFESSION MURDER

20.00 BROTHERS OF CROZZA

21.25 CASAMONICA-THE RETURN OF ACCOUNTS Documents 2- part

23.35 MATTEO MESSINA DENARO – THE SUPER-LATITANT Doc.

Tv programs on Mediaset 20

6.10 SHOW REEL NETWORK SERIES 20

6.35 SUITS

7.15 THE VAMPIE DIARIES

12.15 MAGNUM Pl

21.05 FILM-KICKBOXER: RETALIATION

23.25 FILM-TRANSFORMERS 4 – THE AGE OF EXTINCTION

2.40 SUITS

Tv programs on Rai 4

6.30 WITHOUT TRACK

9.30 PRIVATE EYES

13.40 FILM-JUNGLE

15.40 DOCTOR WHO

17.30 RANSOM

18.15 MAC GYVER

21.20 INFAMOUS – BEAUTIFUL AND DAMNED (Usa 2020)

23.05 WONDERLAND

23.35 FARGO