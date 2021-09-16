Tv programs tonight, September 15, 2021: what to watch – newsby

Do not miss the appointment with the Champions League with Liverpool-Milan, but there is no shortage of alternatives for non-football fans

For those interested in spending a relaxing evening in front of the TV there will be no way to get bored. Raiuno proposes one fiction which is always a guarantee of excellent ratings such as “Commissioner Montalbano“, while on Raidue the new season of “Inspector Coliandro“Not to be missed for football fans Liverpool-Milan, exclusively on Sky.

What to watch on TV tonight: the programs not to be missed on September 15th

The programming of the main free-to-air and pay channels in prime time: here’s what to watch on TV.

Rai1 – 9.20 pm Commissioner Montalbano FICTION

The first episode of the ninth season entitled “Angelica’s smile“, with Luca Zingaretti, Sonia Bergamasco e Cesare Bocci. The apartment and the beach house of Carlo and Caterina Peritore are distracted by the thieves, who have not left any footprints. Commissioner Montalbano links this theft with the one committed a few days earlier against the lawyer Lojacono and Dr. Vaccaro. Surprisingly, however, the criminals would be of foreign origin.

Rai2 – 9.20 pm Inspector Coliandro The Return 4 FICTION

Fiction with Giampaolo Morelli, Paolo Sassanelli and Veronica Logan. In this episode, Inspector Coliandro manages to arrest a criminal and stop a surveyor, but shortly after is the victim of an accident and ends up in a coma. The situation is further complicated during his stay in the hospital: here, in fact, a killer appears to try to kill him.

Rai3 – 9.20 pm Who saw it? ACTUALITY’

New appointment with the program conducted by Federica Sciarelli dedicated to cases of missing persons. We will return to take stock of the case of the footballer Denis Bergamini, whose body was found in November 1989 along the 106 Jonica state road, in Calabria. The only suspect is the girlfriend of the time, who has always declared herself innocent, but there are still many obscure points to be clarified.

Rete4 – 9.20 pm White Zone NEWS ‘

New appointment with current affairs and in-depth program conducted by Giuseppe Brindisi, who will interview the leader of the Brothers of Italy Giorgia Meloni. To follow, a debate on the extension of the green pass, a measure that could involve many other aspects of our life. A focus will follow on who continues, despite the new restrictions, not wanting to get vaccinated. Space also for the discussion on citizenship income and on the hypotheses being examined by the majority to modify it.

Canale5 – 21:25 Family suddenly – Instructions not included FILM

Films with Omar Sy, Clémence Poésy, Antoine Bertrand, Gloria Colston. The protagonist of the story is Don Juan Samuel, who lives without commitments and worries in a seaside resort in the south of France. His carefree life changes when an ex of his comes to him and entrusts him with a baby girl claiming that he is the father, and then disappears into thin air. Samuel tries to look for her, but to no avail and will be forced to take care of the child alone. On the occasion of the little girl’s eighth birthday, the woman returns.

Italia1 – 9.20 pm Baywatch FILM

Films with Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach, Priyanka Chopra. The protagonist of the story is Mitch Buchannon, in command of the Baywatch, a select team of lifeguards who watch and protect the inhabitants of Emerald Bay. The man has to manage two new recruits and the spread of a new synthetic drug. Not only that, there is a woman who seems to threaten the success of the structure.

Events not to be missed on Sky: the most interesting programs

Football fans will certainly not lose Liverpool v AC Milan, match valid for the first day of the Champions League group stage. The match will be broadcast exclusively from Sky on Sky Sport Uno channels (satellite, digital terrestrial and internet) and Sky Sport 252 (satellite and internet) and Sky Sport 4K. Kick-off at 9 pm.

Starts at 9.15pm on Sky Atlantic +1 lto the fourth season of “Fargo”, TV series with Billy Bob Thornton, Martin Freeman and Kate Walsh. The story is set in 1950 in Kansas City, where two criminal organizations are fighting each other. Both are in control of an economy of exploitation, corruption and drugs.

Sky programs for those who love cinema

Those who love films full of twists will appreciate “The rite of the witches“, Broadcast at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno, with Cailee Spaeny, Zoey Luna, Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone. The protagonist of the story is the young Lily, who moves with her mother to her stepfather’s house and begins to attend the new school, where she immediately ends up in the crosshairs of some bullies who first try to seduce her and then make her the object of mockery. To help her there are three girls, avoided by their companions and considered witches.

Guaranteed fun for those who decide to follow “That awkward moment“, Broadcast at 21 on Sky Cinema Romance (channel 307), with Zac Efron, Miles Teller, Michael B. Jordan, Imogen Poots, Mackenzie Davis. At the center of the story are three single guys from Manhattan, who decide to help a friend destroyed by the breakup with his girlfriend. The group makes a deal: to stay free from emotional complications for as long as possible. However, each of them will end up falling in love, but will try to prevent others from discovering it.

