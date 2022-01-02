Tv programs tonight Sunday 2 January 2022: Live movies in prime time

Tonight on Rai 1 at 21.25 A journey on all fours Lucas (Jonah Hauer-King) finds the dog Bella in a house that is about to be demolished, and takes her with him. The animal, however, is considered by the authorities to be a dangerous breed, and so the boy has to leave it with friends hundreds of kilometers from home. Bella, however, misses her friend and so …

Tonight on Rai 2 at 21.05 Trapped parents Hallie and Annie (Lindsay Lohan, 35), identical 12-year-olds, meet by chance at a summer camp in Maine and discover they are twins, separated at birth after the divorce of parents Nick (Dennis Quaid) and Liz (Natasha Richardson): the two decide to devise a plan to get them back together.

Tonight on Rai Tre at 21.20 Secret cities This edition of the program signed and conducted by Corrado Augias (86) ends tonight. After the episode dedicated to Istanbul, Turkey, we return to Italy, precisely to Genoa, a magical city, home to great men such as Giuseppe Mazzini, Goffredo Mameli and Fabrizio De André.

Tonight on Rete 4 at 21.25 Tomorrow between us Due to the cancellation of their flight, Alex (Kate Winslet, 46) and Ben (Idris Elba, 49) agree to charter a private plane to take them to Denver. But the pilot has a stroke and the aircraft crashes into the mountains. Although injured, they are forced to undertake a dangerous journey to save themselves.

Tonight on channel 5 at 9.20pm Such a great love Vladimir (Giuseppe Maggio, 29), after the death of his mother, leaves St. Petersburg and leaves for Italy, in search of the father he has never known. In Verona he falls in love with Veronica (Francesca Loy, 25), the daughter of an industrialist, who works as a tour guide. Here he also meets the three singers of Il Volo.

Tonight on Italia 1 at 21.20 Top Gun Friends Pete Mitchell, aka Maverick (Tom Cruise, 59) and Nick Bradshaw (Anthony Edwards) enter the United States Navy’s most prestigious fighter pilot school. Maverick, struggling to accept discipline, falls in love with Charlie (Kelly McGillis), his beautiful instructor.

Tonight on 7 at 8.35pm THE GATTOPARDO (Italy 1963 B / W) by Luchino Visconti with Burt Lancaster Sicily, 1860. After Garibaldi’s landing, the prince of Salina senses the changing times and allows his nephew Tancredi to marry the beautiful Angelina, a bourgeois.

Tonight on TV 8 at 21.30 FRIENDLY ENEMIES (Usa 1998) with Susan Sarandon, Julia Roberts Jackie has not forgiven her ex-husband for having left her for the young Isabel and is happy that her children do not get along with her. But when she discovers she is ill, everything changes …

Tonight on Nove at 21.25 ANPLAGGHED Let’s review the first of 2 evenings dedicated to the show by Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo blockbuster in theaters in 2006. An opportunity to review a series of historical sketches such as the visit to the museum of modern art and the queue at the ATM.

Tonight on Mediaset 20 at 21.05 POLAR EXPRESS (Usa 2004) by Robert Zemeckis On Christmas Eve, a train stops in front of a child’s house, convinced that it is the parents who put the presents under the tree. The train driver invites him to get on and join Santa Claus at the North Pole.

Tonight on Rai 4 at 21.20 BRAVEHEART – FEARLESS HEART (Usa 1995) by and with Mel Gibson Scotland, 13th century. After his wife was killed by the British, William Wallace puts himself at the head of the rioters and soon becomes a national hero, but …















