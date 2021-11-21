TV programs tonight Sunday 21 November 2021: Live TV movies not to be missed today’s schedule

Tonight on Rai 1 at 21.25 Hearts «The defeat» Cesare and Alberto (Matteo Mar-tari, 37) believe that the death of Margherita Bottai will be used by their opponents to oust the primary. Delia feels responsible, Alberto senses the truth behind the patient’s death, but has no proof. To follow, “Patient zero”.

Tonight on Rai Due at 21.00 NCIS: Los Angeles “The Noble Maidens” After making the trade with Joelle, Anna is still a prisoner of the two Russian women. Callen (Chris O’Donnell, 51) and his team groped in the dark until Joelle explains that she was kept in a shipping container which she remembers the partial identification number.

Tonight on Rai Tre at 20.00 What’s the weather like From current events to culture, from cinema to music, without forgetting sport. Also tonight Fabio Fazio (56) entertains the public with exceptional guests (on November 14 he met Lady Gaga). Then, space for fun thanks to Luciana Littizzetto, Nino Frassica, Tullio Solenghi and Massimo Lopez.

Tonight on Rete 4 at 21.20 Countercurrent First Evening The appointment with Veronica Gentili (39) in the early evening of Sunday has become a habit for viewers who want to deepen the facts, characters and background of the news, politics and economics. Again this time it ranges from pandemic to quarrels in the majority.

Tonight on Canale 5 at 9.20pm All Together Now Fourth appointment with the musical program conducted by Michelle Hunziker (44) who will announce the winner on the evening of December 19th. The following week, however, there will be a special dedicated to children. The program is followed by an average of 2.5 million viewers with a share of over 12%.

Tonight on Italia 1 at 21.20 Jurassic World Costa Rica. The theme park built by John Hammond has become a successful resort. In search of new attractions, scientists have created a dinosaur, Indominus Rex, by crossing the T-Rex’s DNA with the most dangerous predators, but trainer Owen Grady (Chris Pratt, 42) disagrees.

Tonight on La 7 at 9.15pm ATLANTIS It has become a fixed appointment for all history buffs: the in-depth study by Andrea Purgatori oscillates between distant eras and the recent past, addressing each topic with the contribution of illustrious guests.

Tonight on TV 8 at 21.30 MASTERCHEF ITALY The replica of the tenth episode opens with a Mystery Box dedicated to cooking methods, while the Invention Test created by chefs Bruno Barbieri, Antonino Cannavacciuolo and Giorgio Locatelli concerns panettone.

Tonight on Nove at 21.25 WE DID 30 … To celebrate the 30th anniversary of their amazing career, Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo talk to each other on TV with their friend Arturo Brachetti in two special evenings. That tonight is already available on discovery + from 6 November.

Tonight on Mediaset 20 at 21.00 US MARSHALS – HUNT WITHOUT TRUCE (Usa 1998) with Tommy Lee Jones Samuel Gerard and his team must capture a counterintelligence agent: he is accused of having committed two murders and having sold information to the Chinese.

Tonight on Rai 4 at 21.20 TRAUMA CENTER (Usa 2019) with Nicky Whelan Madison witnesses the murder of a man by two corrupt policemen, who also hit her. When he wakes up, he discovers he is under protection: the bullet in his leg is an important test …

Tonight on Iris at 9pm SABRINA (Usa 1995) by Sydney Pollack with Harrison Ford, Julia Ormond Sabrina, daughter of the Larrabee driver, returns home after two years in Paris. Having grown into a glamorous woman, she makes David and Linus Larrabee lose their minds.

Tonight on Rai Movie at 21.10 A SUDDEN SON (France 2017) with Christian Clavier, Catherine Frot One evening, returning home, the Prioux spouses find a certain Patrick who introduces himself as their son. But the couple, who have never had children, fall from the clouds. Nevertheless…

Tonight on Paramount Network at 9.10pm THE SENTINEL (Usa 2005) by Clark Johnson with Michael Douglas, Eva Longoria Agent Garrison, who once saved the life of the American president, is now head of security for the first lady. Unfortunately for him, someone is plotting in the shadows …

Tonight on the 5 at 21.10 MIRACLES AT CHRISTMAS (Usa 2016) with Abigail Hawk Riley, a young career woman, is sent to a small town in Vermont to close a branch on the verge of bankruptcy. But once there, Riley grows fond of the locals and …

Tonight on Cine 34 at 9.00 pm FANTOZZI GOES TO RETIREMENT (Italy 1988) by Neri Parenti with Paolo Villaggio It is time for Fantozzi to retire. But he doesn’t want to pass the time with family outings and useless hobbies, so he continues to follow his old habits.

Tonight on Rai 5 at 9.15pm JULIUS CAESAR Giorgio Battistelli’s musical tragedy inaugurates the opera season of the Teatro dell’Opera di Roma. Directs Daniele Gatti; among the main performers Clive Bayley (Cesare), Elliot Madore (Bruto), Julian Hubbard and Christopher Lemmings.

Tonight on Rai Premium at 21.20 A PROFESSOR “Kant” with Alessandro Gassmann Dante explains to the Kant class and the moral law. Later, he sees Anita again and asks her not to tell Manuel about the circumstances in which they met years ago. Simone steals the Latin test …

Tonight on Real Time at 9.30pm LIVES TO THE LIMIT “Ryan” Dr. Now is ready to help Ryan face a path of rebirth, shedding a few extra pounds. But weight is not the only problem; there are also psychological reasons that must absolutely be addressed.

Tonight on Giallo at 21.10 CHERIF (4th st., Ep. 7) “Who killed Colonel Mustard?” with Abdelhafid Metalsi While jogging in the woods, Kader discovers a dead man inside a car. The victim is dressed as one of the characters from the game Cluedo… Follows ep. 8 «The last show».

Tonight on Top Crime at 9.10 pm POIROT: THE PORTRAIT OF ELSA GREER (GB ’03) with David Suchet, Rachael Stirling Lmm England. The young Lucy Cra-le contacts Hercule Poirot and asks him to prove the innocence of her mother Caroline, who was executed 14 years earlier for the murder of her husband Amyas, a well-known painter.

Tonight on Sky Cinema Uno at 9.15pm MYSTERY AT CROOKED HOUSE (GB 2017) by Gilles Paquet-Brenner with Max Irons Charles Hayward, a young private investigator, is commissioned by Sophia, an old flame, to investigate the death of his grandfather Aristides Leonides. It seems to be a heart attack, but …

Tonight on Sky Cinema Due at 9.15pm VICKY CRISTINA BARCELONA (Usa 2008) by Woody Allen with Penèlope Cruz 4 Two American friends, the quiet Vicky and the unscrupulous Cristina, go on vacation to Barcelona. There they meet a fascinating painter who makes them an unusual proposal.

Tonight on Sky Cinema Family at 21.00 VAMPIRETTO (Jer. 2017) by R. Claus, K. Kiilerich 4 Rudolph, a little vampire from Transylvania, flees to Germany with his parents and sister when the evil Ro-okery tries to take them prisoner. There they find refuge in a bed and breakfast …

Tonight on Sky Cinema Action at 9.00 pm HOSTAGE (Use ’04) of. Emilio Siri with Bruce Willis After the negotiation for the release of two hostages has failed, agent Jeff Talley retires to a small town in California. But, when his family is kidnapped by a gang of thugs, he is back in action.

Tonight on Sky Cinema Suspense at 9.00 pm SISTERS (Usa / Can. / GB ’06) by Douglas Buck with Chloe Se-vigny, Stephen Rea To shed light on a crime, the reporter Grace Collier sneaks into a psychiatric clinic in disguise. There he meets a creepy doctor and his assistant.