Tv programs tonight Sunday 23 January 2022: What to see on television

Tonight on Rai 1 at 21.25 The bride Episode 3 The body found at the bottom of the escarpment is that of Giorgia, Italo’s first wife. The autopsy clears Italo of the murder charge, but he falls into a deep depression and later leaves the farmhouse. Maria (Serena Rossi, 36) thus finds herself managing everything by herself. To follow, Episode 4.

Tonight on Rai 2 at 9.00 pm The Rookie “On the Line of Fire” Nolan (Nathan Fillon, 50) and Chen, who answered a call about a fire, save a man trapped inside a house. Later, the firefighters find a body in the house. Later, the team hunts down a sniper, who may be a former military man.

Tonight on Rai Tre at 20.00 Che tempo che fa Even today Fabio Fazio (57) hosts protagonists of politics, culture, entertainment and sport, with a look at the election of the new Head of State Then, the usual space with the irony of Luciana Littizzetto. And in closing the table with many friends like Massimo Lopez and Tullio Solenghi.

Tonight on Rete 4 at 21.20 Upstream – Early evening Veronica Gentili (39) remains on the air like every Sunday until after midnight to tell the facts, characters and background of the news, politics and economics. This time too we talk above all about viruses and vaccines, without however neglecting the tensions in view of the election of the Head of State.

Tonight on Canale 5 at 9.20 pm Come on another one! Pure in the evening After the invasion of the gieffini, protagonists of the first episode, the specials of the quiz conducted by Paolo Bonolis (60) with Luca Laurenti are preparing to host many other celebrities. The long list includes, among others, Samantha De Grenet, Emanuela Folliero, Chiara Francini and Marisa Laurito.

Tonight on Italia 1 at 9.20 pm The man of steel Having survived the destruction of his world, Kal-EI arrives on Earth and is raised by the Kents, who call him Clark. Growing up, Kal-EI (Henry Cavili, 38) realizes that he has great powers and, when our planet is threatened by aliens, he goes into action in the Superman costume.

Tonight on La 7 at 9.15pm ATLANTIS The “stories of men and worlds proposed by Andrea Purgatori are back. The journalist has also written many screenplays for TV, among which we remember “The two laws” (2014), “Ragion di Stato” (2015) and “Lampedusa” (2016).

Tonight on Tv 8 at 9.30 pm ME BEFORE YOU (GB / Usa Ì6) by Thea Sharrock with Emilia Clarke, Sam Claflin The waitress Louisa unexpectedly loses her job. He then decides to accept Will Traynor’s care, a young man confined to a wheelchair after an accident.

Tonight on Nove at 21.25 AMMUTTA MUDDICA First of two parts of the show by Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo, broadcast on Canale 5 in 2014. Among the sketches provided, “The return of Pdor”, sequel to the historic gag, staged in the show “Tel chi el telùn” in 1999.

Tonight on Mediaset 20 at 21.00 LE BELVE (Usa 2012) with Blake Lively, Taylor Kitsch Ben and Chon grow the best marijuana in Southern California and share a love for the beautiful Ophelia. A cartel of Mexican traffickers, however, wants to force them to do business with them and …

Tonight on Rai 4 at 9.20 pm MURDER OBSESSION (Usa 2014) by Sam Miller with Idris Elba, Cate Del Castillo ** The ruthless murderer Colin Evans escapes while being transferred to prison. After killing his ex, with an excuse he manages to break into Terry’s house. It will be a long night …

Tonight on Iris at 9.00 pm THE OTHER WOMAN OF THE KING (G B. / Usa ’08) with Scarlett Johans-son, Natalie Portman Pushed by their father, the sisters Anna and Maria Bolena move to the court of Henry VIII of England. Their job is to seduce the king to obtain benefits for their family.

Tonight on Rai Movie at 21.10 A BAG OF MARBLES (France 2017) with Dorian Le Clech, Batyste Fleurial Joseph and Maurice are two Jewish brothers living in Nazi-occupied France. Soon the little ones will have to go on a long journey to escape capture.

Tonight on Italia 2 at 9.15pm MOM (34 st., Ep. 14) “A health concern” with Allison Janney Bonnie realizes she has a mole suspect but is afraid to be examined because she fears it is malignant. Christy tries to get her to see a doctor. To follow, four more episodes.

Tonight on La 5 at 21.10 ALMOST MARRIED (Canada 2015) by Michael Scott with Arielle Kebbel, Jadyn Smith A few days after the wedding, Geòrgie is assailed by doubts. The situation is further complicated when the young woman meets Luke Griggs, a fascinating architect.

Tonight on Cine 34 at 21.00 THE NEW COMICS (It. ’94) with P. Villaggio, R. Pozzetto Renato and Paolo, two TV characters, are thrown off the screen and live daring adventures. They blow up a show, fall in love, escort a judge and “adopt” a child.