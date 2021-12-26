Tv programs tonight Sunday 26 December 2021: Live movies in prime time

Share Tweet Share Share E-mail







Tonight on Rai 1 at 21.25 Maleficent 2 – Mistress of Evil The serenity between Maleficent (Angelina Jolie, 46) and Aurora (Elle Fanning) is jeopardized by the marriage proposal she receives from Prince Philip (Harris Dickinson). This annoys Maleficent, also because the wicked Queen Ingrith (Michelle Pfeiffer), the boy’s mother, plots against her …

Tonight on Rai 2 at 21.05 Feliz Navidad David Morales (Mario Lopez, 48), a single father, has hated Christmas since his wife passed away. The man doesn’t even want to hear about rebuilding a life, but his daughter and sister think differently, and they sign him up for a dating site. So David meets the beautiful musician Sophie …

Tonight on Rai Tre at 21.20 Secret cities This week the program signed and conducted by Corrado Augias (86) is also broadcast on Sunday. After Berlin we return to Italy, precisely to Genoa, for the second episode of the new edition. A magical city, which was the birthplace, among other things, of Giuseppe Mazzini, Goffredo Mameli and Fabrizio De André.

Tonight on Rete 4 at 21.25 Unknown – Without identity Martin Harris (Liam Neeson, 69), American botanist, arrives in Berlin with for a conference. Looking for a lost suitcase, he has an accident with the taxi driven by Gina (Diane Kruger, 45). He wakes up after a few days in a coma, with memory lapses and without documents. And with his wife there is another Martin Harris.

Tonight on channel 5 at 21.50 A 5-star Christmas An Italian delegation, with Prime Minister Franco Rispoli (Massimo Ghini, 67), is on an official visit to Hungary. In addition to his political commitments, Franco intends to spend time with his lover, a young honorable member of the opposition. All goes well until the two find a dead body in their suite.

Tonight on Italia 1 at 21.20 Freedom – Beyond the border Second appointment with the new edition of Roberto Giacobbo’s program (60). The host and his team flew overseas, specifically to Las Vegas, to meet Gerry McCambridge, the most famous mentalist in the world; cameras also took to the stage to film his show.

Tonight on 7 at 9.35pm THE WEDDING I WOULD LIKE (Usa 2012) with Meryl Stre-ep, Tommy Lee Jones Key and Arnold have been married for thirty years and their relationship is now dominated by routine. She then convinces her husband to undergo couples therapy to revitalize him …

Tonight on TV 8 at 21.30 FAMILY FOOD FIGHT ITALY The battle for the last delicacy between the competing families is getting more and more intense: the victory guarantees a prize of 100,000 euros. Judging the performances Joe Bastia-nich, his mother Lidia and Antonino Cannavacciuolo.

Tonight on Nove at 21.25 I COULD BE OFFENDED Theatrical performance by Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo from 2001. The show is built around the projection of the films of the Swiss (Huber, Rezzonico and Gervasoni), the characters who appeared for the first time in “Mai dire gol” in 1996.

Tonight on Mediaset 20 at 21.05 THE LORD OF THE RINGS – THE RETURN OF THE KING (Usa 03) with Elijah Wood Minas Tirith, the capital of Gondor, is about to give in to the attack of the powerful army of Sauron. Meanwhile, Frodo, betrayed by Gollum, is captured by the spider Shelob.

Tonight on Rai 4 at 21.20 EXODUS – GODS AND KINGS (GB./ Usa / Sp. 2014) by Ridley Scott with Christian Baie On the death of the pharaoh, Ramses exiles his half-brother Moses because of Jewish origins. The latter rebels against the power of the empire, leading the people of Israel on a flight from Egypt.

Tonight on Iris at 9pm IMPOSSIBLE MISSIONS III (Usa 2005) by JJ Abrams with Tom Cruise Agent Ethan Hunt is no longer operational and is about to marry Julia. When a gang of criminals kidnaps his colleague Lindsey, he decides to return to duty and …

Tonight on Rai Movie at 21.10 THE WAY TO SANTIAGO (Usa / Sp. ’10) by E. Estevez with Martin Sheen The American Thomas Avery goes to France to recover the body of his son Daniel. The boy died on a pilgrimage to Santiago de Compostela.

Tonight on Paramount Network at 9.10pm CHOCOLAT (Usa 2000) by Lasse Hallstrom with Juliette Bino-che, Johnny Depp 1950s. Vianne, a single mother, opens a chocolate shop in a French village in the middle of Lent. His uninhibited behavior upsets the right-thinking in the country.

Tonight on La 5 at 21.10 THE MOST BEAUTIFUL GIFT (Usa / Canada 2016) by James Head with Danica Mckellar Christina, ambitious manager of a department store, wants to create the best Christmas showcase. To do this, he seeks help from a handyman employee and single father.

Tonight on Cine 34 at 9.00 pm WHERE DO YOU GO ON HOLIDAY? (Italy 1978) by and with Alberto Sordi, Anna Longhi Film in three episodes. Among these: Remo and Augusta, Roman fruit sellers, are pushed by their children close to graduation to spend their holidays in museums and art galleries.

Tonight on Rai 5 at 9.15 pm ACROSS THE RIVER AND AMONG THE TREES The tour in the Indonesian Komodo Park continues among the legends of Sumba Island. Then a report on Lake Iseo: what has changed since 2016, when Christo chose it for his land art work The Floating Piers?

Tonight on Rai Premium at 9.20pm PROVIDED IT FINISHES WELL 3 «Entering the secret code» with Neri Marcorè The psychologist Alberico Ferretti is the author of a manual for curing avarice. But he hides that he himself is stingy and freeloader. The meeting with Beatrice, however, will change something in him.

Tonight on Real Time at 9.20pm 90 90 DAYS TO FALL IN LOVE: LIFE AS A SINGLE Ed’s daughter Tiffany meets Liz but is wary. Meanwhile, Colt and Vanessa encounter some problems in moments of intimacy that could drive them away. Molly learns the truth about Kelly’s past.

Tonight on Giallo at 21.20 VERA “The location of the ghost” with Blenda Blethyn Vera rushes to help Stuart, his first sergeant, when he and his daughter are victims of an attack on their home. The inspector is amazed to see how he has changed.

Tonight on Top Crime at 21.10 THE LADY IN YELLOW: APPOINTMENT WITH DEATH (Usa ’00) with Angela Lansbury During a writers’ meeting, the former head of the KGB is killed. Jessica becomes involved in the investigation and, with regret, will reveal the identity of the killer.

















