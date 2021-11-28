TV programs tonight Sunday 28 November 2021: Live TV movies schedule today

Tonight on Rai 1 at 21.25 Hearts «Half hearts» Cesare’s conditions worsen: the head physician needs a new heart and wants Alberto (Matteo Mar-tari, 37) to implant it. Ferraris, however, is not lucid: he feels guilty for what happened to Luisa and for the feelings he feels for Delia. “Until the last breath” follows.

Tonight on Rai 2 at 21.05 NCIS: Los Angeles “Identities Violated” Callen and Sam (LL Cool J, 53) arrest a man suspected of buying weapons for Al Qaeda. The man has with him a hard drive full of extremist propaganda videos: in one of these we see a terrorist believed to have been dead for some time. It is actually a so-called “deep fake”.

Tonight on Rai Tre at 20.00 What’s the weather like Among the latest news on vaccines and interviews with the protagonists of politics, culture and entertainment, every Sunday there is always the space in which Luciana Littizzetto (57) reviews what happened during the week. “Lucianina” ”and Fazio have been a couple on television since 2005.

Tonight on Rete 4 at 21.20 Upstream First Evening Health emergency, but also news, politics and economics: the important thing is to take stock of everything that is topical. At the helm, as always, is Veronica Gentili (39), who, with the help of her guests, reviews the facts, trends and characters discussed during the week until late in the evening.

Tonight on Canale 5 at 9.20pm All Together Now The musical competition led by Michelle Hunziker continues. Also in this edition Francesco Renga (53) sits on the jury and, like the other judges, has the right to reduce or increase the score decreed by the Wall experts. Renga also played this role in “The voice of Italy” in 2018.

Tonight on Italia 1 at 21.20 Jurassic World – The destroyed kingdom Three years after the destruction of the park, Isla Nublar has become a wilderness inhabited only by dinosaurs. When the volcano awakens, Owen (Chris Pratt, 42) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) embark on a campaign to save the animals from a catastrophe that could result in their extinction.

Tonight on 7 at 9.15pm ATLANTIS The appointment with Andrea Purgatori is renewed. The conductor has always combined his activity as a journalist with that of a screenwriter: among his subjects we remember “The rubber wall” (1991), dedicated to the Ustica massacre.

Tonight on TV 8 at 21.30 MASTERCHEF ITALY On the recommendation of the judges Antonino Cannavacciuolo, Giorgio Locatelli and Bruno Barbieri, the competitors face a very particular Mystery Box: they have to prepare a dish that is part of their family memories.

Tonight on Nove at 21.25 ALDO, GIOVANNI AND GIACOMO – WE DID 30 ... Last appointment with the show that celebrates the 30 years of career of Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo. Accompanying them live, the music of The Good Fellas orchestra, which created the soundtracks for their films.

Tonight on Mediaset 20 at 21.00 LONE SURVIVOR (Usa 2013) by Peter Berg with Mark Wahlberg, Taylor Kitsch Navy seals Marcus, Mickey, Danny and Ax must neutralize an Al-Qaeda operative cell. However, they are captured and surviving will be really tough.

Tonight on Rai 4 at 21.20 ′ ELLE (Fr./Ger. 2016) by Paul Verhoeven with Isabelle Hup-pert, Laurent Lafitte Michèle is attacked at home by a stranger, but does not report the fact. When the assailant returns to the charge, he decides to start a sort of dangerous game with him …