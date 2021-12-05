TV programs tonight Sunday 5 December 2021: Live TV movies news entertainment today

Tonight on Rai 1 at 21.25 Carla Milan, 1970. Carla Fracci (Alessandra Mastronardi, 35) is a world famous dancer. Her friend Rudolf Nureyev proposes to bring back Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker on stage with him at La Scala. Between one test and the next, images of Fracci’s life and extraordinary career flow.

Tonight on Rai 2 at 21.05 NCIS: Los Angeles “Time for a Change” Some criminals steal experimental technology belonging to the Navy. Callen (Chris O’Don-nell, 51) and the team must track her down before she ends up in the wrong hands. The only witness is Sienna, a deaf engineer who asks to collaborate with the unit.

Tonight on Rai Tre at 20.00 What’s the weather like Also tonight in the talk conducted by Fabio Fazio (57) with Filippa Lagerback and Luciana Littizzetto, ample space will be given to the world of culture, politics, sport and entertainment. Furthermore, the virologist Roberto Burioni will hold a new lecture on the epidemiological situation in our country.

Tonight on Rete 4 at 21.20 Upstream First Evening Veronica Gentili (39) animates the first Sunday evening of Rete 4 as usual with her in-depth analysis, which will stop for a short break after the episode on 19 December. To the attention of the presenter and her guests the new measures of the Draghi executive on vaccinations and Green Pass.

Tonight on Canale 5 at 9.20pm All Together Now The lively musical competition led by Michelle Hunziker continues. For the second consecutive year Anna Tatangelo (34) sits on the jury with J-Ax, Rita Pavone and Francesco Renga. The singer from Sora (Frosinone) hosts the docu-reality “Scenes from a wedding” on Saturday afternoon on Canale 5.

Tonight on Italia 1 at 21.20 Oblivion 2077: After a nuclear war against aliens, the Earth is almost completely deserted. Among the few humans left is Jack Harper (Tom Cruise, 59), who is tasked with recovering the last few vital resources. Everything gets complicated when he saves Julia (Olga Kurylenko), a mysterious woman who has fallen in a spaceship.

Tonight on La 7 at 9.15pm ATLANTIS The formula of Andrea Purgatori’s program has always been in balance between current events and historical in-depth analysis. Also tonight the journalist tackles issues of yesterday and today with the help of exclusive images and rare period films.

Tonight on TV 8 at 21.30 MASTERCHEF ITALY Final appointment with the 10th season of the talent. Bruno Barbieri, Antonino Cannavacciuolo and Giorgio Locatelli proclaim the winner among the 4 aspiring chefs who reached the semifinal: Antonio, Irene, Monir and Francesco Aquila.

Tonight on Nove at 21.35 THE SHORT After the two unpublished, from tonight and for six weeks we see the complete overview of the theatrical performances of Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo. We start with “I Corti” of 1995; with them on stage we also find Marina Massironi.

Tonight on Mediaset 20 at 21.00 THE NICE GUYS (Usa 2016) by Shane Black with Ryan Gosling, Russell Crowe Private investigator Holland March and unscrupulous detective Jackson Healy team up to track down a missing girl and investigate the murder of a porn star.

Tonight on Rai 4 at 21.20 ABOVE SUSPICION (Usa / Mongolia ’19) with J. Huston Mark, a recently married FBI agent, searches for information in a small town in Kentucky. Thus begins a relationship with a local woman who becomes his main source of information.

Tonight about Iris at SPARTACUS (Usa ’60) by Stanley Kubrick with Kirk Douglas, Laurence Olivier Rome, 73 BC. Tired of the abuses suffered, the gladiator Spartacus incites his companions to revolt. After gathering an army of 60,000 men, he marches to freedom.

Tonight on Rai Movie at 21.10 AYLA – THE DAUGHTER WITHOUT A NAME (Turkey ’17) with Kim Seol, Ismail Hacioglu During the Korean War, a girl is saved by a sergeant of the Turkish Brigade who gives her the nickname Ayla. Despite the language barriers, a friendship is born between the two.

Tonight on Paramount Network at 9.10 pm BAREFOOT IN THE PARK (Usa 1967) with Jane Fonda, Robert Redford New York. Newlyweds Paul and Corie Bratter start bickering right after their honeymoon. Blame for his excessive pedantry and too meddlesome mother-in-law …

Tonight on La 5 at 21.10 MAGGIE’S CHRISTMAS MIRACLE (Usa 2017) with Luke Macfarlane, Jill Wagner Maggie hires Casey, a restaurant owner and widower for three years, to tutor her son. Against all odds, the spark strikes between the two …

Tonight on Cine 34 at 9.00 pm FANTOZZI IN PARADISO (Italy 1993) by Neri Parenti with Paolo Villaggio Admitted to hospital following an accident, Fantozzi discovers that he is only a week old. So, condemned by the disease, he decides to give up every whim …

Tonight on Rai 5 at 9.15 pm OF LA DAL RIVER AND AMONG TREES Migrant creatures and sedentary species in this evening’s episode: it tells the royal dance of manta rays, majestic migratory creatures, and the beauty of the acropora, sedentary corals that are the structure of the reef.

Tonight on Rai premium at 9.20 pm LOVE AND OTHER SCIAGURE (Switzerland 2011) with Beat Marti, Lea Hadorn Marie receives a visit from the bank manager who threatens to foreclose on her farm. Going away, however, the man has an accident that causes him a serious amnesia: Marie takes advantage of it …

Tonight on Real Time at 9.20pm 90 DAYS TO FALL IN LOVE: LIFE AS A SINGLE After seeing Danielle on her first strange date and discovering Ed’s fears, Colt and Vanessa confront each other: both are afraid that their past could compromise their future together.

Tonight on Yellow at 21.10 VERA (1 * st., Ep. 2) “Telling fairy tales” with Blenda Blethyn, David Leon Vera must investigate an unsolved case: the murder of a girl, which took place eleven years first. The killer, in fact, could strike again and this time he must be stopped …

Tonight on Top Crime at 21.10 COLOMBO’S RETURN (5 * st., Ep. 2) “Women dangerous for Lieutenant Colombo” with Peter Falk, Faye Dunaway

During an exclusive party, a well-known playboy and gambler is murdered by his two lovers. Lieutenant Colombo investigates the matter.