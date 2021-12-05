TV programs tonight Sunday 5 December 2021: Live TV movies today

Tonight on Rai 1 at 21.25 Carla Milan, 1970. Carla Fracci (Alessandra Mastronardi, 35) is a world famous dancer. Her friend Rudolf Nureyev proposes to bring back Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker on stage with him at La Scala. Between one test and the next, images of Fracci’s life and extraordinary career flow.

Tonight on Rai 2 at 21.05 NCIS: Los Angeles “Time for a Change” Some criminals steal experimental technology belonging to the Navy. Callen (Chris O’Don-nell, 51) and the team must track her down before she ends up in the wrong hands. The only witness is Sienna, a deaf engineer who asks to collaborate with the unit.

Tonight on Rai Tre at 20.00 What’s the weather like Also tonight in the talk conducted by Fabio Fazio (57) with Filippa Lagerback and Luciana Littizzetto, ample space will be given to the world of culture, politics, sport and entertainment. Furthermore, the virologist Roberto Burioni will hold a new lecture on the epidemiological situation in our country.

Tonight on Rete 4 at 21.20 Upstream First Evening Veronica Gentili (39) animates the first Sunday evening of Rete 4 as usual with her in-depth analysis, which will stop for a short break after the episode on 19 December. To the attention of the presenter and her guests the new measures of the Draghi executive on vaccinations and Green Pass.

Tonight on Canale 5 at 9.20pm All Together Now The lively musical competition led by Michelle Hunziker continues. For the second consecutive year Anna Tatangelo (34) sits on the jury with J-Ax, Rita Pavone and Francesco Renga. The singer from Sora (Frosinone) hosts the docu-reality “Scenes from a wedding” on Saturday afternoon on Canale 5.

Tonight on Italia 1 at 21.20 Oblivion 2077: After a nuclear war against aliens, the Earth is almost completely deserted. Among the few humans left is Jack Harper (Tom Cruise, 59), who is tasked with recovering the last few vital resources. Everything gets complicated when he saves Julia (Olga Kurylenko), a mysterious woman who has fallen in a spaceship.

Tonight on La 7 at 9.15pm ATLANTIS The formula of Andrea Purgatori’s program has always been in balance between current events and historical in-depth analysis. Also tonight the journalist tackles issues of yesterday and today with the help of exclusive images and rare period films.

Tonight on TV 8 at 21.30 MASTERCHEF ITALY Final appointment with the 10th season of the talent. Bruno Barbieri, Antonino Cannavacciuolo and Giorgio Locatelli proclaim the winner among the 4 aspiring chefs who reached the semifinal: Antonio, Irene, Monir and Francesco Aquila.

Tonight on Nove at 21.35 THE SHORT After the two unpublished, from tonight and for six weeks we see the complete overview of the theatrical performances of Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo. We start with “I Corti” of 1995; with them on stage we also find Marina Massironi.

Tonight on Mediaset 20 at 21.00 THE NICE GUYS (Usa 2016) by Shane Black with Ryan Gosling, Russell Crowe Private investigator Holland March and unscrupulous detective Jackson Healy team up to track down a missing girl and investigate the murder of a porn star.

Tonight on Rai 4 at 21.20 ABOVE SUSPICION (Usa / Mon-goliath ’19) with J. Huston Mark, an FBI agent recently married, searches for information in a small town in Kentucky. Thus begins a relationship with a local woman who becomes his main source of information.