TV programs tonight Sunday 7 November 2021: Live TV movies not to be missed programming and programming

Tonight on Rai 1 at 21.25 Hearts “The truth” Delia is shocked by what she has discovered from Maria and therefore decides to take a day off to clear her mind. Shortly after, however, Corvara (Daniele Pecci, 51) calls her back to the hospital because an old friend of hers was involved in an accident. To follow, “God does not play dice”.

Tonight on Rai 2 at 21.05 NCIS: Los Angeles “Invisible to the eye” After arresting Mishkin, the man who was following him, Callen (Chris O ‘Donnell, 51) interrogates him without getting answers. Furthermore, nothing relevant emerges from a research on his past. Mishkin is thus set free; Callen has Roundtree follow him and …

Tonight on Rai Tre at 20.00 What’s the weather like Fabio Fazio’s show (56) continues to be a magnet for great international stars. In fact, Sunday does not pass without an Oscar winner (among others, Penèlope Cruz and Quentin Tarantino) or a planetary music star (Ed Sheeran) being interviewed by the conductor. Who will be there tonight?

Tonight on Rete 4 at 21.20 Upstream First Evening On the last day of the week, Rete 4 entrusts the prime time study to Veronica Gentili (39), who hosts an extended episode of the program launched on July 26th. Among the topics under discussion today there will be controversy over the obligation of the Green Pass in the workplace.

Tonight on Canale 5 at 9.20pm All Together Now The choral performances of the four judges (Rita Pavone, Francesco Renga, J-Ax and Anna Tatangelo) also contribute to the festive atmosphere, which has characterized the musical competition presented by Michelle Hunziker (44) since the first edition. conductor enthralling medley of famous songs.

Tonight on Italia 1 at 21.20 Sherlock Holmes London, late 1800s: Detective Sherlock Holmes (Robert Downey Jr. 56) and Dr. John Watson (Jude Law, 48) hunt down the terrible Lord Blackwood (Mark Strong). The criminal appears to have discovered the secret of immortality and plans to kill the members of the British Parliament.

Tonight on La 7 at 9.15pm ATLANTIS The formula of Andrea Purgatori’s program is kept in balance between actuality and historical depth. Also tonight the journalist explores issues of yesterday and today with the help of exclusive videos and interviews.

Tonight on TV 8 at 21.20 MASTERCHEF ITALY Bruno Barbieri, Antonino Cannavacciuolo and Giorgio Locatelli this time accompany the competitors still competing outside in Milan. They have to cook in front of four photographers and ten food critics.

Tonight on Nove at 21.25 SIX DAYS SEVEN NIGHTS (Usa ’98) with Anne Heche, Harrison Ford On the eve of her wedding, the capricious New York journalist Robin gets stranded on a desert island with the grumpy pilot Quinn. The two can’t stand each other, but then …

Tonight on Mediaset 20 at 21.00 HARD TO KILL (Usa ’90) by Bruce Malmuth with Steven Seagal, Kelly LeBrock Reduced to death by the assassins of a politician colluding with the mafia, agent Mason Storm remains in a coma for seven years. When he wakes up, he has a few bills to settle.

Tonight on Rai 4 at 21.20 WIDOWS- CRIMINAL LEGACY (GB / Usa 18) with M. Rodriguez, E. Debicki Veronicai, Alice, Linda and Belle have nothing in common, except a debt to a boss left by their dead husbands. Together they organize a robbery to be able to recover the money.

Tonight on Iris at 21.00 THE HUNTER (Usa 78) by Michael Cimino with Robert De Niro, Meryl Streep Left to fight in Vietnam, three friends are captured by the Vietcong, experience unspeakable horrors and then separate. One of them, back home, goes to look for the other two …

Tonight on Rai Movie at 21.10 GIFTED – THE DELTALENTO GIFT (Usa ’17) by Marc Webb with Mckenna Grace Little Mary shows remarkable mathematical talent. But when offered a scholarship to a school for gifted children, Frank, her uncle and legal guardian, refuses …

Tonight on Paramount Network at 9.10pm 21 (Usa 2008) by Robert Luketic with Jim Sturgess Some geniuses of mathematics are hired by Professor Mickey Rosa, who has devised a system to break the Las Vegas casinos with blackjack. But the game gets pretty dangerous …

Tonight on La 5 at 21.10 A MAGICAL CHRISTMAS (Usa / Can. ’11) by J. Bradshaw with Lindy Booth, Kiara Glasco Carne, victim of a bad accident, wakes up in Central Park next to a very old man. This is her guiding spirit, who came down to Earth to help her pass into the afterlife …

Tonight on Cine 34 at 9.00 pm THE SECOND FANTOZZI TRAGIC (It. ’76) by Luciano Salce with Paolo Villaggio The poor Fan tozzi lives another series of misadventures. After reviewing the director’s favorite film, Battleship Potemkin, for the umpteenth time, he also attempts suicide. But…

Tonight on Rai 5 at 9.15 pm OF LA DAL RIVER AND AMONG TREES «Secrets of skin» Ben Garrod’s scientific journey on the secrets of the skin continues. Following, the documentary on the Amalfi Coast by Monica Ghezzi. A 42 km route overlooking the sea, a world heritage site.

Tonight on Rai Premium at 21.20 DANCE WITH THE STARS The show hosted by Milly Carlucci with Paolo Belli started well, obtaining a share of almost 24%. Among the competitors who are standing out there is certainly Morgan (with teacher Alessandra Tripoli) and Arisa (with Vito Coppola).

Tonight on Real Time at 20.35 90 DAYS TO FALL IN LOVE “The Whole Truth” Couples get together for the first time. Yara learns something about Jovi’s bachelor party. Meanwhile, Andrew continues to have difficulty talking to Amira. Tarik and Hazel confront their ex.

Tonight on Giallo at 21.10 BALTHAZAR (2 * st, ep. 5 and 6) «Death in the face» with T. Sisley A policewoman finds the body of a man on a merry-go-round. Balthazar rushes to the scene and realizes that the cause of death is a powerful virus injected into the victim… Follows ep. 6 «The debt».

Tonight on Top Crime at 21.10 COLOMBO’S RETURN (2-st., Ep. 5) “Tooth for a tooth” with Peter Falk Lieutenant Colombo investigates the death of a popular actor: apparently suffering from a heart attack, he crashed his car into a cliff. Columbus does not believe in fatality.