Tv programs tonight Sunday 9 January 2022: What to see on television today

Tonight on Rai 1 at 21.25 Run to start over John Harrison (Alex Kendrick, 51), a physical education teacher at an American high school, trains Hannah, a troubled student who reveals a great talent in athletics. Thanks to John, the girl discovers that her father is not dead, as they had led her to believe, and begins a new life.

Tonight on Rai 2 at 21.05 The Rookie «Life and death» The Fair takes Angela to a villa in Guatemala and entrusts her to the care of Doctor Morales and to the surveillance of Abril. Nolan (Nathan Fillion, 50) manages to find out how the mansion is organized, and with Tim and Harper they organize a raid. Meanwhile, Jackson is killed by a killer.

Tonight on Rai Tre at 21.20 Secret cities Let’s review the episode dedicated to London. Corrado Augias (86) tells about the many places in the English capital linked to the biographies of as many protagonists of history. From Anna Bolena, cause of the Anglican schism, to Alan Turing, pioneer of artificial intelligence, from Winston Churchill to the Beatles.

Tonight on Rete 4 at 21.20 Countercurrent – Early evening Even in the new year, Veronica Gentili’s mission (39) remains the same: every Sunday, until late, she updates viewers on current events that everyone is talking about. With the help of her guests and exclusive services, the presenter takes stock of the health emergency but also of the political scenario.

Tonight on Canale 5 at 9.20pm Tolo Tolo After his restaurant goes bankrupt, Checco (Checco Zalone, 44) decides to flee Puglia and flee to Africa to escape creditors. He finds work as a waiter, but finds himself involved in the civil war and decides to return to Europe. He will learn the hard way how hard life as an illegal immigrant can be …

Tonight on Italia 1 at 21.20 Doctor Strange Neurosurgeon Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch, 45) sees his life change after a terrible car accident deprives him of the use of his hands. When traditional medicine proves unable to heal him, Strange decides to go to Nepal to consult the sorcerer Mordo.

Tonight on La 7 at 9.15pm ATLANTIS Andrea Purgatori presents the special “Capitol Hill – The day of fear”, which recalls the assault of January 6, 2021 on the Capitol in Washington, by the supporters of the outgoing American president Donald Trump.

Tonight on TV 8 at 21.30 IF ONLY IT WERE TRUE (Usa 2005) with Reese Witherspoon, Mark Ruffalo Leee In San Francisco, David moves into an apartment where he runs into a young woman who claims to be the owner. Soon the man realizes that it is a ghost …

Tonight on Nove at 21.25 DRAG RACE ITALY Eight drag queens, from all over Italy, compete in various “challenges” in which they are called to show off talent, charisma, courage, elegance and extravagance. Judging them: the drag queen Priscilla, the actress Chiara Francini and the influencer Tommaso Zorzi.

Tonight on Mediaset 20 at 21.00 DIE HARD – LIVE OR DIE (USA / GB ’07) by Len Wi-seman with Bruce Willis Leee Agent McClane has orders to track down a young hacker. With his help, he will understand that a mysterious character intends to attack the US computer structure.

Tonight on Rai 4 at 21.20 DERAILED – LETHAL ATTRACTION (Usa 2005) by M. Hafstrom with Clive Owen Leee Charles, the perfect family man, meets by chance the sexy Lucinda, with whom he has an affair. But the situation worsened and he found himself at the center of a blackmail …