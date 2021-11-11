TV programs tonight Thursday 11 November 2021: Live movies TV and cinema programming and programming

Tonight on Rai 1 at 21.25 A professor “Socrates” Dante (Alessandro Gassmann, 56), a philosophy teacher, returns to Rome to look after his son Simone, as his ex-wife has moved to Glasgow for work. Relations are tense between Simone and his father. At school, however, Dante immediately settles down. To follow, the episode «Roland Barthes».

Tonight on Rai Due at 21.20 Those that The program born from the ashes of “Quelli che il calcio” gives us another evening in the name of irony. As always, Luca Bizzarri (50) and Paolo Kessisoglu (52) take their cue from the topicality for the text of their “centone”, while Ubaldo Pantani and Barbara Foria propose irresistible imitations.

Tonight on Rai Tre at 21.20 What happened to Baby Jane? Franca Leosini returns tonight to take care of Katharina Miroslawa, protagonist in 2001 of an episode of «Storie maledette». Sentenced to 21 years and 6 months for the murder of the entrepreneur Carlo Mazza, Katharina has been free since 2013. What woman is she today? How do you live and how do you live with your past?

Tonight on Rete 4 at 21.20 Front and back «We are all on a ridge, in balance between the desire to tell and the danger of confusing. We must try to draw conclusions that orient and do not disorient the public ”: the words of Paolo Del Debbio (63), who also tonight talks about vaccines and green passes, also giving a voice to ordinary people.

Tonight on Canale 5 at 9.20pm Diva Second and last evening of honor to celebrate the life and career of Iva Zanicchi (81), the only woman to triumph three times at the Sanremo Festival. Today’s “shoulder” is Cerry Scotti, with whom Iva will sing a great success of Zucchero. Among the other guests, Romina Power and the Spanish actress Rosario Flores.

Tonight on Italia 1 at 21.20 Jack Reacher-Point of No Return Jack Reacher (Tom Cruise, 59) returns to Virginia when Army Major Susan Turner (Cobie Smulders) is arrested on suspicion of spying. Convinced of her innocence, Jack decides to help her get out of prison: they will discover the truth behind a government conspiracy.

Tonight on La 7 at 9.15pm A CLEAN SWEEP In Corrado Formigli’s office, the controversies triggered by the obligation to obtain a vaccination certificate are also held tonight. There will also be an extensive political page dedicated to the activities of the Draghi government.

Tonight on TV 8 at 21.30 RED ZONE-22 MILES OF FIRE (Usa ’18) by Peter Berg with Mark Wahlberg CIA agent James Silva goes to Indonesia to transfer an informer (from the US embassy to the airport. The journey is short, but all kinds of ambushes await…

Tonight on Nove at 21.25THE FARMER IS LOOKING FOR A WIFE Another evening in the company of Gabriele Corsi and the five farmers in search of a soul mate. Among them is Emanuele from Ragusa who, after the death of his father, took over the family farm.

Tonight on Mediaset 20 at 21.00 GREECE – SPAIN At the Olympic stadium in Athens a match valid for qualifying for the 2022 World Cup is being played. The hosts, coached by Dutchman John van’t Schip must face the Iberians; on whose bench sits Luis Enrique.

Tonight on Rai 4 at 21.20 70 BINLADENS – THE HYENAS OF BILBAO (Sp. 18) by Koldo Serra with Emma Suàrez Raquel must find 35 thousand euros as soon as possible. While trying to soften the bank manager to get him to give her a loan, a couple of robbers break in and …

Tonight on Iris at 9.00 pm (EXTEND BEAUTY (Usa ’16) by David Frankel with Will Smith, Edward Norton The advertising Howard experiences a profound personal tragedy that leads him to isolate himself from everything. Colleagues then devise a plan to force him to confront his pain.

Tonight on Rai Movie at 21.10 (DILATERAI BEAUTY (Usa ’16) by David Frankel with Will Smith, Edward Norton The advertising Howard experiences a profound personal tragedy that leads him to isolate himself from everything. Colleagues then devise a plan to force him to confront his pain.

Tonight on Paramount Network at 9.10pm A STRANGE CASE (Usa 1989) with Robert Downey jr, Cybill Shepherd The lawyer Louie Jeffries, who died prematurely, is reincarnated and returns to Earth, where he meets a girl who invites him into her home. There, his memories begin to resurface …

Tonight on La 5 at 21.10 40 ARE THE NEW 20 (Usa 2017) by Hallie Meyers-Shyer with Reese Witherspoon 41-year-old Alice, just left by her husband, moves to Los Angeles with her daughters. One evening she meets a younger boy who makes her rediscover forgotten emotions …

Tonight on Cine 34 at 9.00 pm MY WIFE IS A WITCH (It. ’80) with Eleonora Giorgi, Renato Pozzetto The witch Finicella, burned at the stake in the 17th century, obtains permission from the devil to relive in our days to torment the descendant of the one who sent her to death.

Tonight on La 5 at 9.15 pm ON SCENE 200 years after the birth of Fedor Michajlovic Dostoevskij, an original and unpublished story of the artistic and human story of the great Russian writer is proposed. A path that combines biography and literary invention.

Tonight on Rai Premium at 21.20 REX 8 «The missing corpse» with Francesco Arca During an attempted robbery, three criminals kill Cesare Lonza fa me, a shady individual. Rex surprises them as they try to get rid of the body and draws Terzoni’s attention. “The calendar” follows.

Tonight on Real Time at 21.25 LIVES TO THE LIMIT «Ryan» Doctor Now is ready to help Ryan face a path of rebirth, losing a few extra pounds. But weight is not the only problem; there are also psychological reasons that must absolutely be addressed.

Tonight on Giallo at 21.10 THE TWO FACES OF THE LAW (1- st., Ep. 3) “The force of the law” with C. Gay, C. Borotra The identification of a DNA brings to the fore the investigation into the death of two twins which took place 20 years earlier. Justine is committed, but… Follows ep. 4 “The four phases of control”.

Tonight on Top Crime at 21.10 THECLOSER (6 * st., Ep.4e5) «Stop» with Kyra Sedgwick, GW Bailey While Detective Provenza has to escort a prisoner, a body is found. Meanwhile, Brenda makes a decision about her career… Follows ep. 5 “Heart attack”.

At the cinema from today 11 November 2021

A YEAR WITH SALINGER

FILMS In the mid-1990s, 20-year-old Joanna Rakoff moved from Berkeley to New York to pursue a career in literature. Hired by the prominent agency Harold Ober as the secretary of the iron owner, she was put to read the hundreds of letters from admirers that came to JD.

Salinger (as you know, a very private and almost invisible writer) and to respond with standard formulas set fifteen years earlier, after the murderer of John Lennon was found reading The Young Holden. A frustrating job, but Joanna is doing well, because she is educated and brilliant; he is wrong only when he decides to personalize some of the answers to be sent to the “Salingerians”. And in 2014 he published the memoir A year with Salinger, from which the film by Philippe Falardeau is based, with Margaret Qualley and Sigourney Weaver, who wears wrinkles and caftans with magnificent nonchalance.

In the Manhattan we expect, with Woody Allen lights and references to Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Joanna’s coming of age (who has never read Salinger, but everything else does) runs smoothly, predictably, with little trauma. And the flashes on the authors of the letters or the imaginary dance in pairs are not enough to open the film to a surreal dimension similar to Wes Anderson. Without peaks or gaps, A Year with Salinger works, in its quiet torpor, too amalgamated by the incessant voice off of Joanna, who is too good, too smart, too sure of herself to be really nice. And in the end it doesn’t reflect the growing torments of Salinger’s novels.