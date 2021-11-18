TV programs tonight Thursday 18 November 2021: Live TV movie schedule today

Tonight on Rai 1 at 21.25 A professor “Kant” Dante (Alessandro Gassmann, 56) explains Kant’s thought in class. He later sees Anita again and asks her not to tell Manuel about the circumstances in which they met years earlier. Simone steals the Latin test and shares it with Manuel, who is attracted to him. To follow, «Plato».

Tonight on Rai Due at 21.00 Atp Finals 2021 Among the protagonists of the Turin tournament there is also the Italian Matteo Berrettini, number 7 in the world ranking, who had already gained access to the finals in 2019. Before him only two Italians had crossed this prestigious goal: Adriano Panatta ( 1975) and Corrado Barazzutti (1977).

Tonight on Rai Tre at 21.20 City of Crime New York. To seize a drug consignment, two criminals unleash a shootout in which eight policemen are killed. To stop the killers’ escape, detective Andre Davis (Chadwick Boseman, 1976-2020) orders the closure of the bridges in Manhattan: a frantic manhunt begins …

Tonight on Rete 4 at 21.20 Front and back Also tonight Paolo Del Debbio (63) takes stock of the situation on the hottest issues, from the hypothesis of a third dose of vaccine to the possibility of a modification of the pension system. The conductor then, as always, gives a voice to those who are in difficulty, in connection or through social media.

Tonight on Canale 5 at 9.20pm Zelig Claudio Bisio (64) and Vanessa Incontrada (42) are back together to conduct a new edition of the historic show which will be attended by some of the comedians who have made the history of the program. The last time Claudio and Vanessa together at the Teatro degli Arcimboldi in Milan dates back to 30 March 2010.

Tonight on Italia 1 at 21.20 Survivor – The Martian During a mission to Mars, astronaut Mark Watney (Matt Damon, 51) is believed to have died in a storm and abandoned by his crew. But he survived and finds himself alone on the hostile planet. With scarce supplies, Mark must find a way to survive and return home…

Tonight on La 7 at 9.15pm A CLEAN SWEEP Chronicle; politics and economics are intertwined in the story of current events proposed by Corrado Formigli. The health situation is still in the foreground, amidst cloying controversies over the Green Pass and hypotheses of new doses of the vaccine.

Tonight on TV 8 at 21.30 RED ZONE-22 MILES OF FIRE (Usa ’18) by Peter Berg with Mark Wahlberg The CIA agent Silva goes to Indonesia to transfer an informer from the US embassy to the airport. The journey is short, but all kinds of ambushes await him.

Tonight on Nove at 21.25 THE FARMER IS LOOKING FOR A WIFE The search for a soul mate for five single farmers ends: after testing the girls’ spirit of adaptation for weeks; tonight the competitors reveal their choices to Gabriele Corsi.

Tonight on Mediaset 20 at 21.00 THE VIKINGS (Switzerland 14) by Claudio Fàh with Tom Hopper, Ryan Kwanten A group of warriors, led by the young Asbjórn, set sail for the coast of Brittany to plunder the town of Lindi-sfarne. But a violent storm will change their plans.

Tonight on Rai 4 at 21.20 THE ANGEL OF EVIL – BRIGHTBURN (Usa 2019) with Elizabeth Banks Tori and Kyle are unable to have children I but their dreams seem to come true with the mysterious arrival of a child. Once he grows up, however, a powerful dark side manifests in him …