TV programs tonight Thursday 2 December 2021: Live TV movies not to be missed today

Tonight on Rai 1 at 21.25 A professor «Michel Foucault» Dante (Alessandro Gassmann, 56) gives a lecture on Michel Focault, a sociologist persecuted because he is homosexual, so that the children reflect on the concept of homologation and on the contempt for those who are considered different. Then look for a confrontation with Simone. To follow, «Guy Debord».

Tonight on Rai 2 at 21.20 Quelli che The move to Thursday has not so far had the expected response in terms of ratings, and it is a real shame because the show conducted by Luca and Paolo with Mia Ceran (35) has not lost the verve and creativity that have always characterized it. Today there is also time to comment on the Serie A results.

Tonight on Rai Tre at 9.20 pm Tonya The story of American ice skater Tonya Harding (Margot Robbie, 31), with particular regard to her involvement in one of the biggest scandals in American sports history: the assault on her rival Nancy Kerrigan, shot in the legs in 1994 by hit men to ruin her career.

Tonight on Rai 4 at 21.20 Straight and reverse Extension of the health emergency, duration of the Green Pass and of the single tampons, hypothesis on the third dose: for citizens, who despite the vast majority are in favor of the vaccination campaign, it is difficult to orient themselves among the many hypotheses being studied. Paolo Del Debbio (63) as always tries to help them.

Tonight on Canale 5 at 9.20pm Zelig The return of the historic comedy show, conducted by Vanessa Incontrada (43) and Claudio Bisio at the Arcimboldi Theater in Milan, was welcomed by the public, who rewarded it, at the debut, with an excellent listening result: more than 4 million spectators and 22% share. Today, third and last episode.

Tonight on Italia 1 at 9.20 pm The War – Planet of the Apes Year 2028. To avenge the losses suffered among his fellow men, Caesar (Andy Serkis, 57) declares war on humanity. In front of him, armored squadrons led by the merciless Colonel J. Wesley McCullough (Woody Harrelson) unfold. At stake are the future of the planet and of both species.

Tonight on La 7 at 9.15pm PIAZZA PULITA Corrado Formigli re-proposes the trademark of his program as usual: rigorous inquiries and heated debate to address the topical issues that are monopolizing the interest of public opinion.

Tonight on Tv 8 at 21.25 THE TREASURE OF THE AMAZON by Peter Berg with Dwayne Johnson «MMM Beck, a gruff, highly rated bounty hunter, agrees to go to the Amazon to find Travis, the son of a rich American, who has gone on a hunt for mysterious treasures.

Tonight on Nove at 21.25 THE CRIME OF AVETRANA Evening dedicated to the murder of fifteen-year-old Sarah Scazzi which took place in Avetrana in August 2010. Sentenced for the murder, Sabrina Misseri and Cosiina Serrano, respectively cousin and aunt of the young victim.

Tonight on Mediaset 20 at 9.00 pm SHERLOCK HOLMES (GB / Usa ’09) with Robert Downey Jr., Jude Law London, late 1800s: detective Sherlock Holmes and doctor Watson hunt down the terrible Lord Blackwood. The criminal seems to have discovered the secret of immortality …

Tonight on Rai 4 at 21.20 IN THE TANA DEI WOLVES by Christian Gudegast with Gerard Butler A gang of robbers is preparing the coup of the century. Their plan is thought out in great detail, but they will have to deal with “Big Nick” O’Brien’s crime team.

Tonight on Iris at 21.00 CODE MAGNUM (Usa 1986) by John Irvin with Arnold Schwarzenegger Mark Kaminsky, banned from the FBI for his violent methods, agrees to help a former colleague avenge the death of his son, a federal agent killed by a gangster.

Tonight on Rai Movie at 21.10 THE TOURIST (Usa / Fr. ’10) with Johnny Depp, Angelina Jolie, Paul Bettany During a trip to Europe to heal his pains of love, Frank falls in love with a beautiful stranger, who will soon involve him in a very dangerous game.

Tonight on Paramount Network at 9.10 pm SYDNEY WHITE – BIANCANEVE AT COLLEGE (Usa ’07) with Amanda Bynes Expelled from the student association, Sydney is welcomed into the home of seven clumsy boys. He later ran for election for the new student body president.

Tonight on La 5 at 21.10… AND IN THE END POLLY ARRIVES (Usa ’03) with Jennifer Aniston, Ben Stiller Reuben, a rigid and rational man, after being betrayed by his wife on their honeymoon, falls in love with Polly who will make him question his lifestyle.

Tonight on Cine 34 at 9.00 pm FOREVER YOUNG (It. ’16) by Fausto Brizzi with Teo Teocoli, Fabrizio Bentivoglio The events of a group of friends who do not want to grow old. Among them the divorced Angela, who weaves a relationship with a twenty-year-old, and Franco, future grandfather.

Tonight on Rai 5 at 9.15 pm “… TO REVIEW THE STARS” From the Teatro alla Scala in Milan, a scenic account of the great contents of opera, dance and art. On the podium the maestro Riccardo Chailly; among the artists, Roberto Bolle, Nicoletta Manni, Martina Arduino, Virna Toppi, Claudio Coviello.

Tonight on Rai Premium at 21.20 THE MAFIA KILLS ONLY IN THE SUMMER by and with Pif, Cristiana Capotondi Arturo retraces his youth in Palermo and his attempts to conquer Flora. Memories coexist with the tragic mafia events that bloodied the city from the 1970s onwards.

Tonight on Real Time at 21.25 TOO LARGE George is a kindergarten teacher who weighs around 300 pounds. The man is now determined to lose weight: he wants to win back his ex-girlfriend. As he works hard, he discovers what he really misses most to be successful.

Tonight on Giallo at 21.10 THE TWO FACES OF THE LAW «A complicated case» with Claire Borotra An illegal tenant dies in the fire of an apartment in absolute decay. The landlord is in the crosshairs of justice, but the affair becomes complicated. Follows ep. 10 “A destroyed life”.

Tonight on Top Crime at 21.10 THE CLOSER «A matter of respect» with Kyra Sedwick, Jon Tenney Brenda collaborates with the head of the anti-terrorism unit on two cases linked to a possible attack. The two are rivals for the post of chief of police. Follows, ep. 11 “Old banknotes”.