TV programs tonight Thursday 28 October 2021: Live TV movies programming and programming

Tonight on Rai 1 at 9.15 pm Until the last beat Episode 11 Rocco has been run over, and once again the fault lies with Cosimo. Diego (Marco Bocci, 43) works him urgently but the man is still in a coma. Overwhelmed by guilt, Diego confronts Elena and confesses everything to her. The woman, shocked by the revelations, slams the door in his face. Episode 12 follows.

Tonight on Rai 2 at 21.20 Porto Azzurro, a prison … A new documentary that reconstructs the revolt that took place in 1987 in the Porto Azzurro prison on the island of Elba. On 25 August six life prisoners, led by the black terrorist Mario Tufi, barricaded themselves in the infirmary with 25 hostages. The affair ended on September 1 without bloodshed.

Tonight on Rai Tre at 21.20 Papillon Paris, 1930s. Unjustly accused of murder, Henri Charrière (Charlie Hunnam, 41) is imprisoned on the island of the Devil in French Guiana. Here he befriends the forger Louis Dega (Rami Malek, 40) and plans the escape. Remake of the 1973 film of the same name with Steve McQueen and Dustin Hoffman.

Tonight on Rete 4 at 21.20 Forehand and backhand Competence, curiosity and a deep sense of solidarity towards all those who are experiencing moments of hardship: these are the characteristics of the transmission by Paolo Del Debbio (63), who with this way of being has been able to win the trust and affection of viewers.

Tonight on Canale 5 at 21.20 Let’s go to that country Left without work, friends Salvo (Salvatore Ficarra, 50) and Valentino (Valentino Picene, 50) decide to leave Palermo to return to their hometown, Monteforte, where life is cheaper and it is easier to get by. But existence in the small community is not as promising as they hoped …

Tonight on Italia 1 at 21.20 Fast & Furious 8 While Dom (Vin Diesel, 54) and Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) are on their honeymoon, the rest of the group seems to be leading a semblance of normal life. But the team is challenged when a mysterious woman, Cipher (Charlize Theron), ensnares Dom to push him back to the world of crime.

Loading... Advertisements

Tonight on La 7 at 9.15pm PIAZZA PULITA The appointment is renewed with timely information that has always represented Corrado Formigli’s hallmark. Political tensions involving both the government and the opposition are among the topics on the agenda.

Tonight on TV 8 at 9.30 pm INFERNO by Ron Howard with Tom Hanks, Felici-ty Jones, Omar Sy Awakened in a Florentine hospital with no memory, Professor Langdon finds himself involved in the plot of a mad criminal who intends to unleash a worldwide epidemic.

Tonight on Nove at 21.25 THE FARMER LOOKS FOR WIFE The reality show hosted by Gabriele Corsi continues where 5 single farmers get involved to conquer the girls of the city. Among the competitors is Lorenzo, a 35-year-old Tuscan olive farmer and beekeeper.

Tonight on Mediaset 20 at 21.05 DOWNSIZING – VIVERE ALLA GRANDE (Usa ’17) with Matt Damon, Christoph Waltz Paul and Audrey, married in search of a better future, agree to be made smaller to go and live in a small town. At the last moment, however, she gives up.

Tonight on Rai 4 at 9.30 pm PRIVATE EYES Smoke in the Eyes with Jason Priestley, Cindy Sampson Matt and Angie are hired by the daughter of a jazz club owner who appears to have disappeared. A clue could be contained in an unreleased song. 2 episodes follow.