Tv programs tonight Thursday 30 December 2021: Live movies not to be missed

Tonight on Rai 1 at 21.25 The De Filippo brothers A film that tells the story and the beginnings of the career of three theater legends: Titina (Anna Ferraioli Ravel, 33), Eduardo (Mario Autore) and Peppino De Filippo (Domenico Pinel-li, 26). Introduced to the theater by their natural father, the great Eduardo Scarpetta (Giancarlo Giannini), the three reveal an extraordinary talent.

Tonight on Rai 2 at 21.20 Show Dogs – Let’s enter the scene Los Angeles. FBI agent Frank (Will Arnett, 51) has the dog Max as a four-legged partner. The two are grappling with the investigation into the kidnapping of a baby panda: Max is forced to infiltrate a dog show to find out potential kidnappers.

Tonight on Rai Tre at 21.20 Rigoletto at the Circus Maximus The film version of the production of the Teatro dell’Opera di Roma, set up in the summer of 2020 in one of the most evocative locations in the capital. Directed by Damiano Michieletto; Daniele Gatti conducts the orchestra and choir. In the role of the protagonist of Verdi’s opera, the baritone Roberto Frontali (63).

Tonight on Rete 4 at 21.25 Tomorrow is another day Tommaso (Valerio Mastandrea, 49) and Giuliano (Marco Giallini, 58) are two old friends. The first has lived in Canada for some time, but returns to Rome for four days when he discovers that Giuliano is terminally ill. The two relive the best moments of their existence and embark on new adventures.

Tonight on Canale 5 at 9.20pm Free fall – Champions Let’s find out the name of the third finalist who will participate in the final on January 5th. At the helm of the quiz we find Gerry Scotti (65). Also tonight VIP guests participate: their eventual winnings are donated for the reforestation of the Violin Forest, in Val di Fiemme, devastated by bad weather in 2018.

Tonight on Italia 1 at 21.20 Will Hunting – Rebel Genius Boston. Will Hunting (Matt Damon, 51) is a problematic 20-year-old who earns his living cleaning the classrooms of a prestigious university. Professor Lambeau accidentally realizes that the boy is a math genius. and when Will gets into trouble with the law, he hands him over to a psychiatrist friend.