Tv programs tonight Thursday 30 December 2021: Live movies not to be missed
Tonight on Rai 1 at 21.25 The De Filippo brothers A film that tells the story and the beginnings of the career of three theater legends: Titina (Anna Ferraioli Ravel, 33), Eduardo (Mario Autore) and Peppino De Filippo (Domenico Pinel-li, 26). Introduced to the theater by their natural father, the great Eduardo Scarpetta (Giancarlo Giannini), the three reveal an extraordinary talent.
Tonight on Rai 2 at 21.20 Show Dogs – Let’s enter the scene Los Angeles. FBI agent Frank (Will Arnett, 51) has the dog Max as a four-legged partner. The two are grappling with the investigation into the kidnapping of a baby panda: Max is forced to infiltrate a dog show to find out potential kidnappers.
Tonight on Rai Tre at 21.20 Rigoletto at the Circus Maximus The film version of the production of the Teatro dell’Opera di Roma, set up in the summer of 2020 in one of the most evocative locations in the capital. Directed by Damiano Michieletto; Daniele Gatti conducts the orchestra and choir. In the role of the protagonist of Verdi’s opera, the baritone Roberto Frontali (63).
Tonight on Rete 4 at 21.25 Tomorrow is another day Tommaso (Valerio Mastandrea, 49) and Giuliano (Marco Giallini, 58) are two old friends. The first has lived in Canada for some time, but returns to Rome for four days when he discovers that Giuliano is terminally ill. The two relive the best moments of their existence and embark on new adventures.
Tonight on Canale 5 at 9.20pm Free fall – Champions Let’s find out the name of the third finalist who will participate in the final on January 5th. At the helm of the quiz we find Gerry Scotti (65). Also tonight VIP guests participate: their eventual winnings are donated for the reforestation of the Violin Forest, in Val di Fiemme, devastated by bad weather in 2018.
Tonight on Italia 1 at 21.20 Will Hunting – Rebel Genius Boston. Will Hunting (Matt Damon, 51) is a problematic 20-year-old who earns his living cleaning the classrooms of a prestigious university. Professor Lambeau accidentally realizes that the boy is a math genius. and when Will gets into trouble with the law, he hands him over to a psychiatrist friend.
Tonight on La 7 at 9.15pm UNDERVEST OPERATION (Usa ’59) with Cary Grant World War II: Matt Sherman, commander of the Tiger submarine, has to reach the Philippines for some repairs. However, the arrival of a group of auxiliaries creates a lot of trouble for him …
Tonight on TV 8 at 21.30 THE CHRISTMAS MIRACLE (Usa 2019) with Scott Wolf, Kri-stin Chenoweth Katherine conducts a youth choir. Destiny will bring on his path a little boy who, in addition to having a magical voice, has a charming father who has been widowed.
Tonight on Nove at 21.25 WHITNEY HOUSTON – STAR WITHOUT SKY The life and career of singer Whitney Houston, who passed away in 2012. Through unreleased archival footage, exclusive recordings, rare performances and interviews with the people who knew her best.
Tonight on Mediaset 20 at 2.05 THE HOLY NIGHT 3 (Usa 2012) by Todd Phillips with Bradley Cooper Stu, Phil and Doug have to accompany Alan to a nursing home. During the journey, however, a criminal takes Doug hostage, forcing them to track down Mr. Chow for him …
Tonight on Rai 4 at 21.20 HELLBOY (Usa 2004) by Guil-lermo Del Toro with David Har-bour, Milla Jovovich Escaped from the underworld, the demon Hellboy is adopted by an American soldier who enlists him in the secret services. Having grown up, he fights the forces of Evil with his powers.