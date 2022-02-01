Tv programs tonight Tuesday 1 February 2022: What to see on television

Tonight on Rai 1 at 8.40pm 72nd Sanremo Festival In the first of the five evenings of the new edition, Amadeus (59) is joined by Ornella Muti. Among the guests, also the Màneskin, who from the Ariston, after the victory in 2021, took off towards an international career made of records. Today we will listen to the first half of the songs in the competition.

Tonight on Rai 2 at 21.20 211 – Robbery in progress Four well-trained criminals storm a Bank of America branch, taking 26 employees and customers hostage. The special teams go into action with the support of Interpol, but it is Agent Chandler (Nicolas Cage, 58) who takes the lead in the long and dramatic negotiation.

Tonight on Rai Tre at 21.20 #White paper Bianca Berlinguer (62), as she does every week, tackles the issues that are attracting public opinion, starting with the pandemic situation: is it reasonable to expect a drop in infections after the peak in January? The presenter asks her guests about it, before commenting on the political situation.

Tonight on Rai 4 at 21.20 Out of the core Mario Giordano (55) proposes a long live episode also against the Sanremo Festival, maintaining all the polemical charge towards what does not work in the public administration and in relations between the State and citizens. The topic of vaccines and tampons is always hot this week too.

Tonight on Canale 5 at 9.20pmPoor but very rich Danilo (Christian De Sica, 71), Marcello (Enrico Brignano, 55) and the rest of the Tuccis, ever richer and more peasants, enter politics. They want to hold a referendum that will allow their village, Torresecca, to leave Italy, declare itself an independent principality and thus propose new laws.

Tonight on Italia 1 at 21.20 We Adelaide (Lupita Nyong’o, 38) returns to her home in Santa Cruz, California on vacation with her husband and two children. On the evening of her arrival, however, the woman suffers a strong shock when she sees four disturbing figures in front of the house: they are the double of Adelaide and her family members. What happens?

Tonight on La 7 at 9.15pm ON TUESDAY From the Studios in via Tiburtina, in Rome, Giovanni Floris comments on the salient events of the week. There is always a high number of guests discussing with the conductor, who comment on the polls edited by Nando Pagnoncelli.

Tonight on Tv 8 at 9.30pm ITALIA’S COT TALENT Let’s review the first episode of the twelfth edition, broadcast on Sky Uno. The judges Mara Ma-ionchi, Federica Pellegrini, Frank Matano and Elio will examine the competitors’ performances. Lodovica Cornelio leads.

Tonight on Nove at 21.25 OUTLANDER – THE LAST VIKING (Usa ’08) by Howard McCain with Jim Caviezel A spaceship crashes in the fjords of Norway. On board are Kainan, a valiant warrior from the future, and Moorwen, a terrifying killer monster.

Tonight on Mediaset 20 at 21.00 SUPERMAN RETURNS (Usa 2006) by Bryan Singer with Brandon Routh Superman returns, his place is in Metropolis. But Lois Lane is in love with someone else and Lex Luthor is plotting to destroy the superhero and take over the planet …

Tonight on Rai 4 at 21.20GENESIS CODE (Usa 2010) with Denzel Washington The Earth was devastated by a nuclear war. Lonely adventurer Eli has a mission to fulfill: to take the latest copy of the Bible to a mysterious place and start a new civilization.