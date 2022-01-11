Tv programs tonight Tuesday 11 January 2022: All the movies on television

Tonight on Rai 1 at 21.25 Wonders In the third episode Alberto Angela (57) starts from the Royal Villa of Monza: 740 rooms that occupy only a small part of the immense 700-hectare park. Here he meets Sandro Mazzola, who talks about his relationship with the park. The cameras then move to Tivoli to discover Villa Adriana and Villa d’Este.

Tonight on Rai 2 at 21.20 I would like you only one hour Third episode of Enrico Brignano’s show (55), who in an hour or so tells the situation in our country with a smile. We also find Flora Canto, companion of Brignano, with the now traditional “bed scene”, inspired by the sequence that closed each episode of the sitcom “Casa Vianello”.

Tonight on Rai Tre at 21.20 #White paper With the break for the holidays filed, Bianca Berlinguer (62) resumes the dialogue with viewers and, unfortunately, is forced to pick up where she left off: from the analysis of data relating to infections from Covid, which due to the Omicron variant are grown considerably at Christmas.

Tonight on Rete 4 at 21.20 Out of the core Every opportunity is good to defend citizens from carelessness and, in some cases, from the arrogance of power: this is the conviction of Mario Giordano (55), who also in the first episode of 2022 explains, in his own way, the evolution of pandemic. Then the hunt for house thieves continues.

Tonight on Canale 5 at 9.20pm Sissi Episode 5 Franz survives the attack and Grunne discovers that it was commissioned by a Hungarian, Lajos. Later, he left for Lombardy to put down the insurrections; Sissi (Dominique Devenport, 25) takes care of the wounded returning from the front in the hospital set up in Laxenburg. To follow, Episode 6.

Tonight on Italia 1 at 21.20 Back to School Also tonight twelve “teachers” try to teach geography, arithmetic and other subjects to six famous “repetitors”, who have agreed to get involved to retake the fifth grade exam. Each phase of their journey, up to the final test, is followed and commented for us by Nicola Savino (53).

Tonight on La 7 at 9.15 pm ON TUESDAY Exclusive services, great guests and Nando Pagnoncelli’s polls: these are the “ingredients” with which Giovanni Floris will try to illustrate current issues. Starting with the measures to stem the contagions of the Omicron variant.

Tonight on TV 8 at 21.30 HOW TO SAVE CHRISTMAS (Can. ’20) with M. Argyris Lmm Every year Megan goes out of her way to help those who want to decorate the tree and prepare biscuits. She is therefore assigned the task of organizing public celebrations: she will also find love …

Tonight on Nove at 21.25 THE PERFECT ROBBERY (G.Br. 2008) by Roger Donaldson with Jason Statham • London. Terry, a half-hearted fool, tries to change his life but meeting a girl leads him to attempt a robbery. The shot succeeds, but the game gets out of hand.

Tonight on Mediaset 20 at 21.00 RIPD – POLIZIOTTI DALL’ALDILÀ (Usa 2013) starring Ryan Reynolds, Jeff Bridges Killed by his partner, agent Nick Walker is enlisted by a celestial agency that fights evil spirits on Earth. His new colleague is Sheriff Roy Pulsipher…

Tonight on Rai 4 at 21.20 THE LAST WITCH HUNTER – THE ULTIMATE WITCH HUNTER (Usa 2015) by Breck Eisner with Vin Diesel Kaulder, immortal witch hunter, faces the evil creatures that threaten New York. Among them is the wicked Queen, whom he killed in the past …

Tonight on Iris at 9pm FAR WEST (Usa 1964) with James Gregory After a first bloody battle with the Black Hawk tribe, General Quait tries the path of negotiation. So he decides to entrust the mission to the young Lieutenant Hazard and an Indian guide.

Tonight on Rai Movie at 21.10 THE ENEMY AT THE DOORS (Ger./Usa/GB/Irl. ’00) by JJ Annaud with Jude Law Stalingrado, 1942: during the long and dramatic siege of the city, the infallible sniper Vassili soon became a national hero and symbol of the Resistance.

Tonight on Paramount Network at 9.10pm TIME TOYS (Usa 2016) by Mark Rosman with Griffin Cleveland, Jaden Betts Matt and his friends find toys from the future with great powers. But a shady individual will do anything to get hold of it and conquer the world.

Tonight on La 5 at 21.10 BIG VIP BROTHER The plays of Alfonso Signorini’s reality show every week a share of over 21.%. Thanks also to the new competitors who have entered the house. Among those of 2022, there is Kabir Bedi, the unforgettable “Sandokan”.

Tonight on Cine 34 at 9.00 pm HONEYMOONS (It. ’95) by C. Verdone with Claudia Gerini, Carlo Verdone The story of three newlywed couples, starring Carlo Verdone. Among them, there is the forced Ivano, who goes to discos with his wife Jessica, having sex everywhere …