TV programs tonight Tuesday 14 December 2021: Live TV movie, 10 days with Santa Claus

Tonight on Rai 1 at 9.25pm ​​Saturday, Sunday and Monday Rosa and Peppino (Sergio Castellitto, 68) have been married for almost 30 years. One Saturday, while Rosa is preparing the ragù, Peppino is nervous: he is jealous of Professor Janniello, who proves too attentive to his wife. During Sunday lunch, Peppino loses his head and accuses them of having an affair.

Tonight on Rai 2 at 21.20 The college Last appointment with the students of the Regina Margherita National Boarding School, ready to get back in possession of their beloved mobile phones. Among the moments to remember, that of the fourth episode in which the feared headmaster Paolo Bosisio (72) chased, not without a hint of satisfaction, the undisciplined Simone Casadei.

Tonight on Rai Tre at 21.20 #Cartabianca The surge in infections, the discovery of new variants, the possibility of other lockdowns that not even the vaccinations for the third dose seem to prevent definitively: the health emergency is unfortunately still the main topic that Bianca Berlinguer will deal with (61) and his guests.

Tonight on Rete 4 at 21.20 Blood Father John Link (Mel Gibson, 65), a former parolee with a turbulent past, is trying to build a new life in a trailer in the Arizona desert. One day, however, he finds himself forced to protect his teenage daughter Lydia, who is threatened by a group of dangerous bandits whom she has wronged.

Tonight on Canale 5 at 9.20 pm 10 days with Santa Claus Carlo (Fabio De Luigi) decides to accompany his wife Giulia (Valentina Lodovini) to Stockholm for an important job interview. Husband, wife and children get on the family camper, but at a certain point they run over a strange guy (Diego Abatantuono, 66) who claims to be Santa Claus …

Tonight on Italia 1 at 20.50 Genoa-Salernitana The matches valid for the round of 32 of the Italian Cup will be disputed from today. Two Serie A teams compete against each other at the Luigi Ferraris stadium in Genoa: the hosts coached by Andriy Shevchenko (45) host the bells led by Stefano Colantuono. The winner will have to face Milan in the next round.

Tonight on La 7 at 9.15 pm ON TUESDAY Giovanni Floris’s studio is about to close … for holidays! In fact, the last episode before the Christmas break will be aired tonight. As always, ample space will be given to the health emergency, but also to politics and the economy.

Tonight on Tv 8 at 9.30 pm THE KARATE KID – THE LEGEND CONTINUES (Usa / China 2010) with Jaden Smith Dre, an American boy, moves to China after the death of his father. There he makes friends with a schoolmate, but has to contend with the bully of the class …

Tonight on Nove at 21.25 SHOOTER (Usa 2007) by Antoine Fuqua with Mark Wahlberg, Danny Glover The former marine Swagger is accused of having made an attempt on the life of the American president. Determined to prove his innocence, the man sets out on the trail of whoever wants to frame him.

Tonight on Mediaset 20 at 21.00 GUARDIANS – THE AWAKENING OF THE GUARDIANS (Russia 2017) with S. Sisak, A. Lanina During the Cold War, the Soviet Union started a project called “Patriot” for the creation of superheroes destined to defend the homeland. Among them are Ksenia and Chan.

Tonight on Rai 4 at 9.20 pm PELHAM 1 2 3 – HOSTAGES IN THE UNDERGROUND (Usa ’09) with John Travolta Bernard Ryder and his gang take the passengers of a New York subway train hostage. To free them, the criminals demand a huge ransom …