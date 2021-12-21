Tv programs tonight Tuesday 21 December 2021: Live prime time film

Share Tweet Share Share E-mail







Tonight on TV on Rai 1 at 9.15 pm Blanca «Returning home» The new case on which Bianca (Maria Chiara Giannetta, 29) finds herself investigating interests her very closely: it concerns Carmine Russo, Sebastiano’s father, the boy whom she had indicated as the murderer of her sister. Meanwhile, the girl’s health deteriorates: Blanca, without knowing it, risks ending up in a trap.

Tonight on TV on Rai 2 at 21.20 The Circle of the Rings under the tree Alessandra De Stefano (55), recently appointed director of Rai Sport, hosts a special episode of the popular talk show that kept us company during the Tokyo Olympics. Sitting next to him, to retrace a year of sport, we find Sara Simeoni, Jury Chechi and Domenico Fioravanti.

Tonight on TV on Rai Tre at 9.15 pm #Cartabianca Also for the program conceived and conducted by Bianca Berlinguer (62) it is time for a brief interruption during the Christmas holidays. Also in this last appointment, before the good wishes, the former director of Tg3 proposes a scrupulous analysis of the main current events.

Tonight on TV on Rete 4 at 21.25 The Bourne Identity Off the coast of Marseille, a fishing boat rescues a stranger, (Matt Damon, 51), who is injured and has no memory. Having recovered, the man tries to reconstruct his past with the help of Marie, a young woman he met by chance. Thus he discovers his name is Jason Bourne and that he is a killer in the service of the CIA.

Tonight on TV on Canale 5 at 9.20 pm The first Christmas Don Valentino (Valentino Picone, 50) and the thief Salvo (Salvo Ficarra, 50) live in a Sicilian town. Shortly before the Christmas holidays, the two find themselves somehow in ancient Palestine, on the eve of the birth of Jesus. It will be up to them to make sure that everything goes smoothly, despite Herod’s threats …

Tonight sin Tv on Italia 1 at 21.20 Le Iene After the week off to make room for the Coppa Italia match, Nicola Savino (54) returns for the last episode of 2021. As always, the main protagonists are the inquiries of the envoys and the jokes that have already made excellent victims in this edition as well. between politicians and celebrities.

Tonight on TV on La 7 at 9.15 pm ATLANTIDE FILES We retrace the history of two key events of the Second World War: the Japanese attack on the US base at Pearl Harbor, on 7 December 1941, and D-Day, the landing in Normandy of the allied troops, on 6 June 1944.

Tonight on Tv on Tv 8 at 9.20pm THE CHRISTMAS DRAWING (Can.’21) with Chelsea Hobbs Ember dreams of making a splash in New York as an illustrator. When she finds out that her grandmother bequeathed her a Christmas tree factory, she goes to Willow Hill town to sell it, but then….

Tonight on TV on Nove at 21.25 THE LEGEND OF A LOVE: CINDERELLA (Usa 1998) with Drew Barrymore After the death of her father, Danielle suffers the harassment of her stepmother Rodmilla and her stepsisters. Meanwhile, Prince Henry, heir to the throne, is forced to find a wife …

Tonight on TV on Mediaset 20 at 21.00 GHOST RIDER: SPIRIT OF VENDETTA (Usa ’11) with Nicolas Cage, Violante Placido Johnny continues his fight against Evil. After meeting the leader of a group of monks, he agrees to take action to save a little boy from the clutches of the devil.

Tonight on TV on Rai 4 at 21.00 THE GENIUS OF THE SCAM (Usa 2003) by Ridley Scott with Nicolas Cage, Sam Rockwell Roy is a scammer, very skilled in his work despite being afflicted by tics and neuroses of all kinds. When he meets a little girl who claims to be his daughter, his life changes.

Tonight on TV on Iris at 21.00 THE GREEN CAPS (Usa 1968) by and with John Wayne During the Vietnam War, Colonel Kirby leads the marines to conquer the Anang camp. For George Beckworth, a journalist accompanying the troops, it will be a dramatic experience.

Tonight on TV on Rai Movie at 21.10 FRANCESCO (Italy 1989) with Mickey Rourke Two years after the death of Francis of Assisi, her friend Chiara and a group of friars retrace the main episodes of his life: from the abandonment of all wealth to his good works.

Tonight on Paramount Network at 9.10pm ACE THE CASE – LITTLE INVESTIGATOR IN MANHATTAN (Usa ’16) with Ripley Sobo During an evening walk with her dog, young Olivia witnesses a kidnapping. The only one willing to listen to her is Detective Dottie: together they will begin to investigate.

















