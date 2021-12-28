Tv programs tonight Tuesday 28 December 2021: Movies and entertainment

Share Tweet Share Share E-mail







Tonight on Rai 1 at 21.25 Wonders Alberto Angela (59) begins the fourth edition of his program from the island of Procida, the Italian capital of culture 2022. Among the houses of Marina Corricella, Maria Grazia Cuci-notta recalls that in 1994, in one of those houses she shot the last scenes from “Il postino”. The cameras then move to Ischia.

Tonight on Rai 2 at 21.20 I would like you only one hour The third edition of the Enrico Brignano show (55) is underway: five episodes, which obviously last an hour, or a little more. A concentrate of stories and satire of costume that makes you think. Alongside the Roman comedian, we find Flora Canto and Andrea Perozzi, with his resident band made up of 10 elements.

Tonight on Rai Tre at 21.20 The Addams family Gomez and Morticia Addams have lived for years with their colorful family in a sinister house in a former asylum. Threatening their privacy, and the gloomy air they love so much, is the TV presenter Margaux Needler, who wants to transform the area into a colorful neighborhood without personality …

Tonight on Rete 4 at 21.25 The Bourne Supremacy Former CIA agent Jason Bourne (Matt Damon, 51), unable to remember his past, has fled to India with his partner Marie (Franka Potente). The couple, however, is joined by a killer, who manages to kill the woman and forces Bourne to resume his escape. But the man ponders revenge.

Tonight on Canale 5 at 9.20pm Sissi First episode Second child of the Duke of Bavaria, Elisabeth called Sissi (Dominique Devenport, 25) lives free and carefree. Her mother forces her to follow her sister Helene to Ischl, on the birthday of the young Kaiser Franz Joseph D’Asburgo, with whom Helene will be engaged. But Sissi falls in love with Franz …

Tonight on Italia 1 at 9.15pm Hyenas Present While waiting for the new episodes of the program conceived by Davide Parenti, the specials made by the correspondents of Le Iene continue. Tonight an investigation by Giulio Golia dedicated to the tragic story of Gianmarco Pozzi, the kickboxing champion found dead in Ponza on 9 August 2020, will be aired.

Tv programs on Rai 1

6.00 RAINEWS24 / 7.00 TG1 TV NEWSPAPER

7.10 ONE MORNING –

9.55 ITALIAN STORIES

11.55 IT’S ALWAYS MIDDAY!

13.30 TV NEWSPAPER TG1

14.00 TODAY IS ANOTHER DAY

16.20 TECHETECHETE ‘

16.45 TG1TELEGIORNALE / TG1 ECONOMY

17.05 LIVE LIFE

18.45 THE INHERITANCE

20.00TG1 TV NEWSPAPER

20.30 USUAL UNKNOWN – THE RETURN

21.25 WONDERS – THE PENINSULA OF TREASURES

23.50 OVERLAND

Tv programs on Rai 2

6.00 SAID FACT

6.20 DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES

7.00 CHARLIE’S ANGELS

7.45 CALL ME ANNA

8.30 TV NEWSPAPER TG2

8.45 RADIO2 SOCIAL CLUB

10.00 TG2 DOSSIER / RAI TG SPORT DAY

11.15 SKI: WORLD CUP

13.00 TG2 GIORNO / TG2 COSTUME AND SOCIETY

13.50 TG2 MEDICINE 33 Medicine

14.00 THAT LITTLE GREAT CHRISTMAS MIRACLE

15.30 BACK TO ANGEL FALLS

17.00 GOOD WITCH

18.15 TG2 TV NEWSPAPER

18.30 TG SPORT EVENING Tg

18.50 BLUE BLOODS

19.40 BULL

20.30 TG2 TELEGIORNALE / 21.00 TG2 POST

21.20 ONLY ONE HOUR I WOULD LIKE YOU

22.40 BAR STELLA

0.30 THE LUNATICI

Tv programs on Rai Tre

6.00 RAINEWS24

7.00 TGR GOOD MORNING ITALY / REGION

8.00 AGORAS STRENNE

9.00 ELIXIR – THE STRENNE

10.00 JESUS ​​OF NAZARETH

11.35 GEO DOC

12.00 TG3 TV NEWSPAPER / WEATHER

12.25 HOW MANY STORIES

14.00 REGIONAL TG / TV NEWSPAPER TG3 / WEATHER 3

14.50 TGR LEONARDO / TGR PIAZZA AFFARI

15.20 RAI PARLIAMENT TELEGIORNALE

16.05 THE DREAM HUNTER

15.50 WAITING FOR GEO

17.00 GEO

19.00 TG3 / REGIONE TG / METEO / 20.00 BLOB

20.20 BEAUTY GENERATION c

21.20 THE ADDAMS FAMILY

Tv programs on the Net 4

6.10 FINALLY ALONE

6.35 TG4 THE LAST MORNING HOUR

6.55 ITALY TONIGHT

7.45 CHIPS

8.50 POIROT

9.30 IN WEALTH AND IN POVERTY

11.55 TG4 TELEGIORNALE / METEO.IT

12.20 THE SECRET

13.00 THE LADY IN YELLOW

14.00 THE FORUM COUNTER – THE BEST OF c

15.30 HAMBURG DISTRICT 2

16.45 THE CALL OF THE WOLF

19.00 TG4 TV NEWSPAPER

19.50 STORM OF LOVE

20.30 ITALY TONIGHT

21.25 THE BOURNE SUPREMACY

23.50 SPY

Tv programs on Channel 5

6.00 TG5 FIRST PAGE

8.00 TG5 MORNING

8.45 AM FIVE NEWS

11.00 FORUM

13.00 TV NEWSPAPER TG5

13.40 BEAUTIFUL

14.10 ONE LIFE

14.45 THE MAGIC OF CHRISTMAS

16.35 VIP BIG BROTHER

16.45 LOVE IS IN THE AIR

17.25 AFTERNOON 5 NEWS

18.45 FREE FALL

20.00TG5 NEWSPAPER

20.40 THE NEWS STRIP – THE VOICE OF INSCIENCE

21.20 SISSI

11.30 pm NAPOLEON – IN THE NAME OF ART

Tv programs on Italy 1

6.25 COOKED AND EATEN – THE KITCHEN MENU

6.40 DENNIS STRIKES AGAIN

8.15 A 4-LEGGED POLICEMAN

10.20 LIAR LIAR

12.10 COOKED AND EATEN – THE MENU

12.25 OPEN STUDIO

13.00 BIG BROTHER VIP Reality

13.15 SPORT MEDIASET Sports news

14.05 THE SIMPSONS

14.30 THE TRUE STORY OF BIANCANEVE

16.25 MOLLY MOON AND THE INCREDIBLE BOOK OF HYPNOTISM

18.20 STUDIO OPEN

19.30 CSI: MIAMI

20.20 NCIS

9.15pm THE HYENAS PRESENT

1.05 THE GRIFFIN

















