TV programs tonight Tuesday 30 November 2021: Live TV movies today

Tonight on Rai 1 at 21.25 The hunting season Fofò La Matina (Francesco Scianna, 39) returns to Vigata, pharmacist and son of Santo, who was killed and keeper of the secrets of miraculous plants that healed all ills. Shortly thereafter, a series of apparently natural deaths upsets the Peluso family. What will become of ‘Ntontò, the only survivor?

Tonight on Rai 2 at 21.20 New appointment with the boys at the boarding school Nazionale Regina Margherita di Anagni are living as if they were in 1977. This year, alongside the feared historical supervisor Lucia Gravante, there is Matteo Caremoli (50), a theatrical actor, already seen, among other things, in the sitcom «Camera Café »

Tonight on Rai Tre at 21.20 #White paper With the approach of Christmas, and the diffusion of not too reassuring data on Covid-19 infections, the discussion on the third dose of vaccine takes on more and more weight. This and other topics that attract general attention are discussed in the study of Bianca Berlinguer’s program (61).

Tonight on Rete 4 at 21.20 Out of the core From Studio 5 of the Mediaset Production Center in Cologno Monzese, the appointment with the program that Mario Giordano (55) launched in September 2018 is renewed. A mix of in-depth analysis and talk show, characterized by the determination with which the journalist defends the citizen in difficulty.

Tonight on Canale 5 at 9.20pm The call of the forest California, late 19th century. Buck the dog lives in a judge’s mansion, but is kidnapped and sold as a sled dog. Thus ends up in Alaska, in the service of cruel gold diggers who treat him harshly. His fate seems sealed, but then he meets John (Harrison Ford, 79), a hermit who becomes his best friend.

Tonight on Italia 1 at 21.20 Hyenas Davide Parenti’s program, conducted on Tuesdays by Nicola Savino (54), always makes people talk. Among the latest services object of controversy and even criticized by the CSM, that of Nina Palmieri on Carlo Gilardi, the rich benefactor of Airuno (in the province of Lecco) who since 27 October 2020 is in a nursing home.

Tonight on La 7 at 9.15 pm ON TUESDAY Third dose of the vaccine, environmental emergency, political controversies: many are the topics under consideration by Giovanni Floris who, despite tackling the hottest topics of the day, always manages to avoid empty passages and style lapses.

Tonight on TV 8 at 21.30 GAME OF TALENTS Committed to orchestrating the competition between the competitors, Alessandro Borghese confirms his naturalness in front of the cameras, even if in this show the kitchen is not involved. Team leaders Mara Maionchi and Frank Matano help him.

Tonight on N0ve at 21.25 SPEED (Usa ’94) by Jan De Bont with Keanu Reeves, Sandra Bullock A bomber puts a bomb on a bus. The bomb will explode if the driver does not keep a speed above 50 miles per hour. Agent Traven attempts a desperate action.

Tonight on Mediaset 20 at 21.00 UNDERTAKEN GRANDFATHER (Usa ’16) by Dan Mazer with Robert De Niro, Zac Efron Jason is about to marry the boss’s daughter and become a partner in his father-in-law’s law firm. But a daredevil Florida vacation with sprightly grandpa Dick will put everything at risk.

Tonight on Rai 4 at 21.20 THE EQUALIZER – THE AVENGER (Usa 2014) with Denzel Washington Former CIA agent Robert Mc-Call retired in solitude. When he meets Alina, a young Russian prostitute who is being bullied by her patron, he decides to give her a hand.

Tonight on Iris at 9pm THE TIN STAR (Usa ’73) by Andrew V. McLaglen with John Wayne John Cahill, upright sheriff of a border town, neglects his children: little Billy Joe and adolescent Danny. The two boys, out of spite, join a gang of robbers.

Tonight on Rai Movie at 21.10 IL PONTE DELLE SPIE (Usa / Ger./India ’15) by Steven Spielberg with Tom Hanks 1960s: during the Cold War, the lawyer James Do-novan is charged with negotiating the release of the pilot of a spy plane, shot down while flying over the USSR .