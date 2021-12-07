Tv programs tonight Tuesday 7 December 2021: The telephone concession and Milan Liverpool

Tonight on Rai 1 at 21.40 The concession of the telephone Vigata, 1856. Pippo Genuardi (Alessio Vassallo, 38) insists on requesting the concession of the telephone line in his wood shop. The process is exhausting, so much so that he turns to Don Lollò Longhitano (Fabrizio Bentivoglio), a big shot in the area, who has ties to the local underworld.

Tonight on Rai 2 at 21.20 The college The boys of the Convitto Regina Margherita in Anagni (FR) receive an unexpected surprise: after weeks they will be able to hug their loved ones again. In fact, parents were invited to participate in a conference dedicated to young people. Giancarlo Magalli (74) has the task of telling their stories.

Tonight on Rai Tre at 21.20 #White paper What Christmas can we expect? Will the establishment of the Super Green Pass and the vaccination obligation for some categories be sufficient to limit the new wave of Covid infections? It is discussed extensively in today’s episode of Bianca Berlinguer’s program (61). Space also for political news.

Tonight on Rete 4 at 21.20 Out of the core The hottest events of the moment, the contribution of the guests and, above all, the desire of Mario Giordano (54) to offer a point of view that is understandable to all: even tonight, in the last episode before a short “vacation”, this is the program menu that focuses on politics and economics.

Tonight on Canale 5 at 9.00 pm Milan-Liverpool Final round of the Champions League group stage. At the Meazza stadium in Milan the hosts coached by Stefano Pioli (56) must absolutely overtake the English and hope that, in the other group B match, Porto will not beat Atletico Madrid. Only in this way could the Rossoneri go through.

Tonight on Italia 1 at 21.20 Hyenas Nicola Savino (54) presents the penultimate episode of 2021. Next week Davide Parenti’s program will stop to make room for the Italian football cup. Also tonight, a new female presence alongside the conductor, and then new scoops, inquiries and interviews conducted by the reporters.

Tonight on La 7 at 9.15pm ON TUESDAY From the Studios in via Tiburtina, in Rome, Giovanni Floris relies as usual on the surveys carried out by the specialist Nando Pagnoncelli and on the opinions of the guests present in the studio to address the hottest issues of the moment.

Tonight on TV 8 at 21.30 CHRISTMAS WITH LOVE (Usa 2018) with Kimberley Sustad, Kathie Lee Gifford Having accepted her boyfriend’s marriage proposal without too much enthusiasm, Paula goes to her grandmother’s house for the Christmas holidays. There he meets Gery, who conquers her immediately …

Tonight on Nove at 21.25 TRUE LIES (USA 1994) with Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tom Arnold Helen believes that her husband Harry is a quiet salesman. In reality, the man is a CIA spy. Despite herself, the woman will find herself involved in her husband’s business.

Tonight on Mediaset 20 at 21.00 TAKEN 3 – THE HOUR OF TRUTH (Fr. 2015) by Oliver Megaton with Liam Neeson Bryan Mills, retired agent, is wrongly accused of killing his ex-wife. Hunted by police, FBI and CIA, he sets out on the trail of the culprits and tries to protect his daughter.

Tonight on Rai 4 at 21.20 GODSEND (Usa 2003) by Nick Hamm with Rebecca Romijn-Stamos, Greg Kinnear Jessie and Paul Duncan, destroyed by the death of their son, give the green light to a genetic expert who promised them to clone the child, taking the DNA from his corpse . But…

Tonight on Iris at 9pm CHISUM (Usa 1970) by AV Mclaglen with John Wayne New Mexico, 1870. Farmer John Chisum, owner of a ranch, opposes the plans of an unscrupulous adventurer. At his side is also Billy The Kid, a former bandit who wants to rebuild an honest life.

Tonight on Rai Movie at 21.10 END OF JUSTICE – NO ONE IS INNOCENT (Usa 2017) with Denzel Washington Roman, suffering from autism, is an idealistic lawyer who has always worked in the shadows. But his partner’s death forces him to get his hands dirty in a prestigious law firm.

Tonight on Paramount Network at 9.10pm THE HOUSE IN THE PRAIRIE (7th st., Ep. 21) «The Lost» with Michael Landon Charles and Albert meet Alvin and Sarah Cooper with their children, James aged 11 and Cassandra aged eight. The family is on their way to join Uncle Jed, but …

Tonight on La 5 at 21.10 BIG VIP BROTHER In last night’s episode, broadcast live on Canale 5, Alfonso Signorini will surely have had some new surprises for the tenants. Will there have also been new entries in the Cinecittà House?

Tonight on Cine 34 at 9.00 pm KHH HE IS WORSE THAN ME with Renato Pozzetto, Adriano Celentano, Sergio Renda Friends Luciano and Leonardo, unrepentant bachelors, are the owners of a company that rents classic cars. When one of them decides to get married, the problems begin.

Tv programs on Rai 1

6.00 RAINEWS24 / 7.00 TG1 TV NEWSPAPER

7.10 ONE MORNING –

9.55 ITALIAN STORIES

11.55 IT’S ALWAYS MIDDAY

13.30 TV NEWSPAPER TG1

14.00 TODAY IS ANOTHER DAY Talk s

15.55 THE PARADISE OF THE LADIES

16.45 TG1 TELEGIORNALE / 16.55 TG1 ECONOMY

17.45 MACBETH

21.40 THE CONCESSION OF THE TELEPHONE (Italy ’20) with Alessio Vassallo, Thomas Trabacchi

23.55 THE RED FISH

Tv programs on Rai 2

6.00 SAID FACT

6.20 DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES

7.00 CHARLIE’S ANGELS

7.45 CALL ME ANNA

8.30 TV NEWSPAPER TG2

8.45 RADIO2 SOCIAL CLUB

10.00 TG2 ITALY

10.55 TG2 FLASH / 11.00 TG SPORT DAY

11.10 YOUR FACTS

13.00 TG2 / 13.30 TG2 COSTUME AND SOCIETY

13.50 TG2 MEDICINE 33

2.00 pm 2.00 pm

15.15 SAID FACT

5.15pm ONE WORD TOO MUCH

18.00 TG PARLIAMENT / 18.1O TG2 LIS

18.15 TG2 TELEGIORNALE / 18.30 TG SPORT EVENING

18.50 BLUE BLOODS

20.30 TG2 TELEGIORNALE / 21.00 TG2 POST

21.20 THE REALITY COLLEGE

23.55 DATA COMEDY SHOW Comedy show

Tv programs on Rai Tre

7.00 TGR GOOD MORNING ITALY

8.00 AGORÀ

10.30 RAI PARLIAMENT – FREE SPACE

10.40 ELIXIR

12.00 TG3 TELEGIORNALE / 12.25 TG3 OUT OF TG

12.45 HOW MANY STORIES

13.15 THE STORIES OF PAST AND PRESENT

14.00 REGION TG / 14.20 TV NEWSPAPER TG3

14.50 TGR LEONARDO / 15.05 TGR AFFARI

15.15 TG3 LIS / 15.20 RAI PARLIAMENT

15.25 #MASTERS

16.00 WAITING FOR GEO

17.00 GEO

19.00 TELEGIORNALE TG3 / 19.30 REGION TG

20.00 BLOB Video fragments

20.45 A PLACE IN THE SUN

21.20 #CARTABIANCA

24.00 TG3 NIGHT LINE News

1.10 Save the date 1.40 RaiNews24