TV programs tonight Tuesday 9 November 2021: Live TV movies programming and schedules

Tonight on Rai 1 at 21.25 Imma Tataranni 2 «A better world than this» Imma (Vanessa Scalerà, 44) is grappling with two intertwining cases: the theft in the house of a friend of her mother-in-law and the death of a craftsman. Meanwhile, Samuel is forced to leave Matera: Valentina blames her mother, but this time she has nothing to do with it.

Tonight on Rai Due at 21.20 The college The broadcasts of the free radio of the College continue, managed entirely by the children. To tell us their stories, quarrels, discontent and disrespectful behavior towards authority is Giancarlo Magalli (74). The reality show gets a good success with the public with a share of 8.5% (last year it exceeded 11%).

Tonight on Rai Tre at 21.20 White paper Also tonight Bianca Berlinguer’s program (61) gives a voice to majority and opposition exponents who have their say on the most relevant issues of the moment. In the first part of the episode the opinion of Mauro Corona cannot be missing, returned to being a regular guest after more than a year of absence.

Tonight on Rete 4 at 21.20 Out of the core Every week, in addition to examining the hot topics of current events in an original way, Mario Giordano (54) tries to return the apartments occupied by those who do not have the right to the rightful owners. And he often succeeds (27 times until October 19), thanks to the insistence and resourcefulness of his envoys.

Tonight on Canale 5 at 9.20pm Where am I going? Checco (Checco Zalone, 44) has made all the dreams of his life come true, including a permanent job in the public administration. But now he has to make a choice: 0 he resigns, as Doctor Sironi (Sonia Bergamasco), a ruthless manager, would like, 0 accepts the transfer away from home.

Tonight on Italia 1 at 21.20 The lines The turnover of female partners continues alongside Nicola Savino (53). After Elodie, Elisabetta Canalis, Paola Egonu and Madame, tonight it’s the turn of Michela Giraud, a comic actress who was one of the protagonists on Amazon Prime Video of the funny game “Lol – Who laughs is out”, phenomenon of 2021.

Tonight on La 7 at 9.15pm ON TUESDAY From the Studios in via Tiburtina, in Rome; Giovanni Floris sets the tone for a new episode of his talk show. It is inevitable to start from the controversy over the Green Pass; but then we will talk about the hypothesis of a third dose of vaccine for everyone.

Tonight on TV 8 at 21.30 GAME OF TALENTS Which of the artists of Alessandro Borghese’s game show are gifted with a special talent? Let’s find out in the new episode, in which the conductor hosts two teams led by Mara Maionchi and Frank Matano.

Tonight on Nove at 21.25 SHOOTER (Usa ’07) by Antoine Fuqua with Mark Wahlberg, DannyGlover The former marine Swagger is accused of having made an attempt on the life of the American president. Determined to prove his innocence, the man sets out on the trail of whoever wants to frame him.

Tonight on Mediaset 20 at 21.00 POWER ATTACK 2 (USA ’16) by Babak Najafi with Gerard Butler, Aaron Eckhart World leaders travel to London to attend the funeral of the British Prime Minister. CIA agent Mike will have to save the President of the United States from a terrorist attack.

Tonight on Rai 4 at 21.20 KINGSMAN: THE GOLDEN CIRCLE (GB / Usa 2017) with Taron Egerton After the attack on the Kingsman headquarters and the appearance of a new enemy, Eggsy and Merlin with the bura no with the American agency Statesman to save the world.