TV programs tonight Wednesday 10 November 2021: Live TV movies programming and schedules

Tonight on Rai 1 at 21.25 Il Volo-Tributo to Ennio Morricone The concert held on June 5th at the Verona Arena is re-proposed: Gianluca Ginoble (26), Ignazio Boschetto (27) and Piero Barone (28) pay homage to Ennio Morricone by singing songs taken from the most famous soundtracks of the Oscar-winning musician . The evening is conducted by Marco Giallini.

Tonight on Rai 2 at 21.20 Il Cacciatore 3 «The invisible hunt» Saverio (Francesco Montanari, 37), who plans to leave the anti-mafia pool, focuses his investigations on Pietro Aglieri: according to the prosecutor, he is the most dangerous mafia member. Meanwhile, Provenzano orders Davide to kill the doctor who operated on him. To follow, the episode «Ciao Saverio».

Tonight on Rai Tre at 21.20 Who saw it? Federica Sciarelli (63) tells the stories of the daily struggle of women who are threatened by their exes, or insulted on social networks by strangers who hide behind a keyboard. To contact the editorial staff: in addition to the Facebook page, there are Twitter (@ chilavistorai3) and WhatsApp (3453131987).

Tonight on Rete 4 at 21.20 Zona Bianca Like every Wednesday, Giuseppe Brindisi (58) welcomes the public to the Zona Bianca of Rete 4, a space where the hottest topics of the moment are explored by politicians, journalists and experts. Also tonight the consequences of the obligation to green pass in the workplace are in the foreground.

Tonight on Canale 5 at 9.20 pm The story of a respectable family Second episode The burning of the fishing boat sends the De Santis to the pavement and puts at risk the possibility of Maria (Silvia Rossi, 13) to continue her studies. Michele’s intervention (Andrea Arru, 14) is providential and the two boys reconnect. Meanwhile, Michele Straziota’s family traffics with the Albanian underworld.

Tonight on Italia 1 at 21.20 Suicide Squad A secret government agency, run by Amanda Waller and called Argus, creates a task force made up of super villains, including Deadshot (Will Smith, 53) and Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie). They are assigned dangerous tasks to complete in exchange for hefty penalty cuts.

Tonight on La 7 at 21.25 IT IS NOT THE ARENA With the well-known verve Massimo Giletti addresses the issues that catalyze the interest of viewers. We start from the health and social situation, but then we also touch on the news of the news, politics and the economy.

Tonight on TV 8 at 9.30 pm X FACTOR “The race” Let’s see the second live broadcast on Sky last Thursday. 12 artists competing: 5 bands and 7 soloists, only two women made it to the final. Manuel Agnelli’s team is made up of a singer (Erio) and two bands (Bengala Pire and Muto ni a).

Tonight on Nove at 21.25 AGREEMENTS 8 DISAGREEMENTS Also tonight Andrea Scanzi and Luca Sommi host the director of “Il Fatto Quotidiano” Marco Travaglio in their studio, perii usual comment on the hottest events of the moment. The talk is visible in live streaming and on demand on discovery +.

Tonight on Mediaset 20 at 21.00 THE GUARDIANS OF DESTINY (Usa 2011) by G. Nolfi with Matt Damon, Emily Blunt David Norris by chance discovers an incredible truth: there are characters capable of changing the destiny of all of us. In his case, they don’t want him to meet the dancer Elise.

Tonight on Rai 4 at 21.20 SIGNS (Usa ’02) by M. Night Shyamalan with Mei Gibson, Joaquin Phoenix Widowed, the former Reverend Hess retires to the countryside with his children. One morning, in his corn field, circular signs appear: similar cases are reported all over the world …