Tv programs tonight Wednesday 16 February 2022: Live movies not to be missed

Tonight on Rai 1 at 21.25 I was in the war but I didn’t know it The true story of the Milanese jeweler Pierluigi Torregiani (Francesco Montanari, 37). In 1979, in the pizzeria where he is having dinner, the Proletarians armed for communism break into a robbery. The reaction of Torregiani and other customers causes the death of one of the terrorists. The others flee and promise revenge …

Tonight on Rai Due at 21.20 The Cood Doctor «A heart» A child is waiting for a heart transplant; the possible donor is a little older boy who struggles between life and death. Asher and Shaun (Freddie Highmore, 29) help the young man’s father understand how important it is to unplug and agree to organ donation.

Tonight on Rai Tre at 21.20 Who has seen? New appointment with the investigative program conducted by Federica Sciamili (63). The website and the switchboard (06.8262) are ready as always at any time to receive reports from the public, often crucial for closing investigations. Furthermore, the e-mail address is always active: 8262@rai.it.

Tonight on Rete 4 at 21.20 White Zone Amidst controversy and merciless judgments on some protagonists of the political scene, there is a figure capable now more than ever of collecting the unconditional esteem and affection of the Italians. It is the president Sergio Mattarella: his re-election and his first moves are discussed in the studio of Giuseppe Brindisi (59).

Tonight on Canale 5 at 9.20pm Michette Impossible Michelle Hunziker (45) brings to the stage a new show in two episodes (the second airs on the 23rd), tailor-made for her. Among the guests, Gerry Scotti, llary Blasi, Serena Autieri, the Mago Forest, Gialappa’s Band and Katia Follesa. There will also be Aurora Ramazzotti, daughter of Michelle and Eros Ramazzotti.

Tonight on Italia 1 at 21.20 The lines Second appointment of 2022 with the program conceived by Davide Parenti in 1997. The management is entrusted to Teo Mammucari (57) and Belen Rodriguez, in her first year as a lena. The protagonists, as always, are the inquiries of the envoys and their jokes on politicians and celebrities.

Tonight on La 7 at 9.15pm ATLANTIS This evening too, the in-depth study by Andrea Purgatori oscillates between distant eras and the recent past, addressing each topic with competence and the contribution of exclusive documents and the opinions of illustrious guests.

Tonight on TV 8 at 21.30 BRUNO BARBIERI – 4 HOTELS Bruno Barbieri today crowns the structure with the best glamping (relationship with the land and nature) of the Maremma. In contention there are Podere Prataccio, Be Vedetta, Tenuta Poggio Rosso and Camping Village Rocchette.

Tonight on Nove at 21.25 WHAT WOMEN WANT – WHAT WOMEN WANT (Usa ’00) with Mei Gibson, Marisa Tornei After an electric shock, Nick, a successful advertiser and womanizer, discovers that he has acquired a power: he perceives what women think.

Tonight on Mediaset 20 at 21.00 2030 – ESCAPE TO THE FUTURE (Canada 2018) by Rob W. King with Nicolas Cage In a dystopian future where America is in collapse, people who are no longer useful to society are deported. There works Noah who runs into the case of a peasant woman …

Tonight on Rai 4 at 2.20 CURVES-DEADLY INSIDERY (2015) by lain Softley with Julianne Hough Traveling alone to catch up with some friends, Mallory decides to give a stranger a lift. The girl soon realizes that the man is a serial killer …

Tonight on Iris at 9pm LOST CIVILIZATION (Usa 2016) by James Cray with Charlie Hunnam, Siena Miller The true story of the explorer Percy Fawcett, who disappeared in the Amazon in the 1920s. The man was looking for an ancient civilization, with the aim of making the greatest discovery of history.

Tonight on Rai Movie at 21.10 THE LAST WILL BE LAST (It. ’15) with Paola Cortellesi, Alessandro Gassmann Two parallel stories set in Anguillara (Rome). That of a Venetian policeman transferred with dishonor and that of Luciana who loses her job when she becomes pregnant.

Tonight on Italia 2 at 21.20 CAPTAIN HARLOCK (23 st, ep. 4) “Val plus the pen of the sword” Escaped from the onslaught of the Shadow of Death, Arcadia finds refuge on the P3 paneta to refuel. There Harlock meets Yuri, a rogano who would like to join the crew. Two more episodes follow.

Tonight on La 5 at 21.10 MY BIG FAT GREEK MARRIAGE 2 (Usa 2016) with Nia Vardalos Toula and Ian try to convince their daughter Paris not to go to college in another city. Meanwhile, the Portokalos family must come together for a new and great wedding.

Tonight on Cine 34 at 9.00 pm THE AWARD (It. ’17) with Gigi-Proietti, Alessandro Gassmann with Rocco Papaleo Oreste wants to open a gym, but he is missing 15 thousand euros. His father promises him the sum in exchange for a favor: to accompany him to collect the Nobel Prize for Literature.

Tonight on Rai 5 at 8.15pm AT MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM The work of Britten in the staging signed by Paul Curran, staged in 2018 at the Teatro Massimo in Palermo. On the podium the maestro Daniel Cohen; in the cast Lawrence Zazio, Jennifer O’Loughlin, Michael Sumuel.

Tonight on Rai Premium at 20.20 THE BRILLIANT FRIEND 3 with Gaia Girace, Margherita Mazzucco Lila is getting worse and worse, exhausted by her work at the Soccavo. To improve her working conditions, Elena asks her in-laws for advice. Adele, on the other hand, urges her to write an article of denunciation.

Tonight on Real Time at 9.20pm WEDDING AT FIRST SIGHT ITALY The new season kicks off. The protagonists are three couples of singles matched together by experts Mario Abis, Nada Loffredi and Andrea Fa va retto. They will meet for the first time only on their wedding day.

Tonight on Giallo at 21.10 TANDEM (5th-st., Ep. 3) «Aphrodite’s tears» with Astrid Veillon, Stéphane Blancafort Lea and Paul investigate the death of a restaurant owner. The suspects are many because many were envious of his success. Follows ep. 4 “The Hippocratic Oath”.

